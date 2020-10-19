Global EPA & DHA Market Outlook to 2027 - Strategic Recommendations for New Entrants

Dublin, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "EPA & DHA - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the report, the Global EPA & DHA Market accounted for $46,180.11 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $1,09,530.86 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period.
Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include increased prevalence of lifestyle diseases, rising awareness regarding the health benefits associated with the consumption of EPA & DHA, and growing demand for EPA & DHA from various application sectors. However, mild side-effects of consumption of EPA & DHA among some individuals, coupled with fluctuations in raw material prices is anticipated to hinder the growth of the market during the forecast years.
EPA (eicosapentaenoic acid) and DHA (docosahexaenoic acid) are crucial omega-3 fatty acids, also termed as heath-benefitting dietary fats that have wide applications. These are generally found in fatty layers of shellfish, cold water fish, fortified foods, algae oils and plant & nut oils. Foods rich in Omega 3 fatty acids includes trout, salmon, sardines, catfish halibut, shrimps, tuna, cod, flaxseed oil, herring, canola oils, spinach and walnuts. These products provide calories and gives energy for performing various body functions in lungs, heart, blood vessels and endocrine system.
By source, fish oil segment is expected to grow at the significant rate during the forecast period, owing to higher EPA and DHA content present in oily fish. Easy extraction of EPA & DHA from fish is another prominent reason which is projected to aid the growth of the segment throughout the forecast years. Cost efficiency of DHA & EPA extracted from fish oil is another significant propeller for the growth of the fish oil segment.
On the basis of geography, Asia-Pacific region is expected to have considerable market growth during the forecast years, owing to high health awareness among people based in developed countries, coupled with escalating health consciousness among consumer based in developing economies of Asia, such as China and India. High birth rate in developing economies of Asia-Pacific is expected to fuel the demand for DHA & EPA-based ingredients that have major applications across infant formulae. Furthermore, significant growth in the middle-class population of India and China, coupled with increasing per capita income of people in the aforementioned countries is projected to aid the growth of the global EPA & DHA market during the forthcoming years.
Some of the key players in EPA & DHA Market include Koninklijke DSM N.V, KD Pharma Group, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Organic technologies, Novotech Nutraceuticals, BASF SE, Corbion N.V., Novasep Holding SAS, Neptune Wellness Solutions, Clover Corporation, Alltech, Roquette, Aker bioMarine, bioprocess Algae, Chemport, Croda, GC Reiber Oils, Golden Omega, Omega Protein Corporation, and Orkla Health.
Forms Covered:
- Ethyl Esters
- Triglycerides
Types Covered:
- Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA)
- Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA)
Sources Covered:
- Krill Oil
- Fish Oil
- Algae Oil
Concentration Types Covered:
- High Concentrated
- Medium Concentrated
- Low Concentrated
Applications Covered:
- Fortified Food and beverages
- Pharmaceuticals
- Infant Formulae
- Dietary Supplements
- Animal Feed
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Impact of COVID-19
4 Porters Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.3 Threat of Substitutes
4.4 Threat of New Entrants
4.5 Competitive Rivalry
5 Global EPA & DHA Market, By Form
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Ethyl Esters
5.3 Triglycerides
6 Global EPA & DHA Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA)
6.3 Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA)
7 Global EPA & DHA Market, By Source
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Krill Oil
7.3 Fish Oil
7.4 Algae Oil
8 Global EPA & DHA Market, By Concentration Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 High Concentrated
8.3 Medium Concentrated
8.4 Low Concentrated
9 Global EPA & DHA Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Fortified Food and Beverages
9.3 Pharmaceuticals
9.4 Infant Formulae
9.5 Dietary Supplements
9.6 Animal Feed
10 Global EPA & DHA Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 Italy
10.3.4 France
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia-Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 New Zealand
10.4.6 South Korea
10.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific
10.5 South America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Rest of South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 UAE
10.6.3 Qatar
10.6.4 South Africa
10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launches
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
12.1 Koninklijke DSM N.V
12.2 KD Pharma Group
12.3 Archer Daniels Midland Company
12.4 Organic technologies
12.5 Novotech Nutraceuticals
12.6 BASF SE
12.7 Corbion N.V.
12.8 Novasep Holding SAS
12.9 Neptune Wellness Solutions
12.10 Clover Corporation
12.11 Alltech
12.12 Roquette
12.13 Aker BioMarine
12.14 Bioprocess Algae
12.15 Chemport
12.16 Croda
12.17 GC Reiber Oils
12.18 Golden Omega
12.19 Omega Protein Corporation
12.20 Orkla Health
