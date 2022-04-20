Global Environmental Testing Market to Reach $11.7 Billion by 2026

Abstract: What`s New for 2022? -Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. -Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.

New York, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Environmental Testing Industry"
-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
-Complimentary updates for one year

Global Environmental Testing Market to Reach $11.7 Billion by 2026

Environmental testing involves the analysis of air, water and soil to assess their quality and impact on health and ecological environment. Environmental testing continues to be an integral part of efforts intended to discourage local and regional air, water and land pollution. Rising concerns over food, air, and water safety and tightening environmental regulations globally continue to increase the need for testing of contaminants, thereby creating strong demand for Environmental Diagnostics. Also driving growth is the increasing list of products recognized as toxic as part of environmental monitoring regulations. Changing international environmental policies and the increased need to comply with various environmental safety regulations play a significant role in preventing outbreak of environment associated illnesses and threats. With governments, industrial enterprises and general population becoming more engaged in environmental issues, the role and importance of environmental testing is taking center stage. An increase in outsourcing of tasks such as environmental monitoring, testing and analysis by enterprises aimed at improving their environmental footprint to specialists also auger well for market growth. The market is also bolstered by increasing industrialization across regions like Asia-Pacific and Africa.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Environmental Testing estimated at US$7.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period. Wastewater/Effluent, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 8% CAGR to reach US$6.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Soil segment is readjusted to a revised 6.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 27.7% share of the global Environmental Testing market. As an effective epidemiological tool, wastewater-based epidemiology is expected to play a significant part in mitigating the COVID-19 outbreak and minimizing associated domino effects like economic stress and impact on people. Testing wastewater for traces of COVID-19 virus provides an early warning and allows timely interventions. Soil testing involves analysis of soil sample to estimate the concentration of plant nutrients to determine nitrogen fertilizer addition in agriculture, or to determine the presence of trace elements such as potassium, magnesium, and calcium for plant growth and also detection of potential heavy metal contamination for or ecological investigations.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $952.3 Million by 2026

The Environmental Testing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 37.18% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$952.3 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 10% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.3% and 5.9% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. North America along with Europe is anticipated to remain at the forefront of environmental testing due to high level of awareness and the robust laboratory infrastructure. Stringent regulations with strong focus on sustainable development are expected to drive the market. In addition, testing laboratories are sprouting in the region and support efforts to maintain the environment. Important factors benefiting the environment testing market in developing countries include rising levels of pollution driven by growing population, industrialization and urbanization, underpenetrated and unpenetrated nature of the market, and growing consumer awareness levels of water, air, and food contamination. Also the expanding middle class income group is driving gains in the market, as higher incomes is leading to increased expenditure on high-quality and safe consumption, fueling increased demand for pathogen testing.

By Sample Type, Water Segment to Reach $1.8 Billion by 2026

Water testing plays a major role in determining the quality of the end product in several industries. Testing is important not just for drinking water supplies, but also for environmental waters. Strict regulations enforced on pharmaceutical, environmental, and food sector are encouraging companies from various industries to employ instruments that monitor and control water quality to ensure safety and compliance with set standards. The need to measure as well as control water quality for domestic and industrial uses to address increasingly stringent environment regulations is the overarching driver of the market for water analysis instrumentation. In the global Water segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$80.1 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 6.8% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 60 Featured) -

  • AB Sciex LLC

  • Alex Stewart International

  • ALS Limited

  • Bureau Veritas S.A.

  • Eurofins Scientific S.E.

  • Intertek Group plc.

  • Mérieux NutriSciences

  • Microbac Laboratories, Inc.

  • SGS SA;




Read the full report:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Impact on Environmental Testing Market
Services to Detect COVID-19 Virus on Environmental Surfaces
Impel Testing Market
COVID-19 Impact: Wastewater Surveillance Emerge as Lucrative
Area for Environmental Testing Providers
Environmental Testing - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Environmental Testing: A Prelude
Environmental Testing by Sample Type
Types of Environmental Testing Methods
Growing Demand for Clean Environment Ups the Need for
Environmental Testing
Accelerating Significance of Environmental Safety in Developing
Nations Boosts Growth
Regulations Buoy Demand
Challenges Faced
Inadequate Infrastructure Remains Key Challenge
Competitive Scenario
Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rapid Testing Technologies Gain Momentum
Deteriorating Quality of Water Throws Emphasis on Water Testing
Services
Percentage of Contaminated Water in Drinking Water Supplies in
Africa, Asia, and Latin America and Caribbean
Water Analysis Instruments Become Smaller, Cheaper and Faster
Adoption of Environmental Sensors on Rise
Poor Water Quality Increases Demand for Dissolved Gases Sensors
Rise in Use of Gas Sensors for Environmental Monitoring
Dissolved Oxygen Analysis and Growing Significance
Growing Prevalence of Infectious Diseases Pushes Demand for
Testing Procedures
Testing Soil Quality Gains Significant Importance
Influx of Innovative Technologies to Aid Soil Analysis for
Higher Productivity
Next-Generation Field Instruments Set New Standards in
Environmental Testing
Growing Concerns over Rising Emissions, and Climate Change
Trigger Demand for Air Quality Testing Services
Rising Emphasis on IAQ in Commercial Environments Underpins
Revenue Growth
Common Air Pollutants
Major Indoor Pollutants and their Impact on Health: A Snapshot
Global Indoor Air Pollution Related Fatalities by Health
Condition (2020E)
Global Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Emissions (in Billion Metric Tons):
2010-2019
EXHIBIT : World GHG Emissions (in %) by Gas Type: 2019
World GHG Emissions (in %) by Gas Type: 2019

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wastewater/Effluent by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Wastewater/Effluent by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Wastewater/Effluent by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Soil
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Soil by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Soil by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Water
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Water by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Water by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Air
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Air by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Air by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Samples by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Samples by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Samples by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rapid by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Rapid by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Rapid by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Conventional by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Conventional by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Conventional by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Organic Compounds by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for Organic Compounds by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Organic Compounds by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Microbial Contamination by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 26: World Historic Review for Microbial Contamination by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Microbial Contamination
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Heavy Metals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 29: World Historic Review for Heavy Metals by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Heavy Metals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Residues by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 32: World Historic Review for Residues by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Residues by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Solids by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 35: World Historic Review for Solids by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Solids by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Environmental Testing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 38: World Historic Review for Environmental Testing by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Environmental Testing
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Environmental Testing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Market Analytics
Table 40: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Environmental Testing by Sample - Wastewater/Effluent, Soil,
Water, Air and Other Samples - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 41: USA Historic Review for Environmental Testing by
Sample - Wastewater/Effluent, Soil, Water, Air and Other
Samples Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Environmental Testing by
Sample - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Wastewater/Effluent, Soil, Water, Air and Other Samples for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 43: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Environmental Testing by Technology - Rapid and Conventional -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 44: USA Historic Review for Environmental Testing by
Technology - Rapid and Conventional Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Environmental Testing by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rapid and
Conventional for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 46: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Environmental Testing by Contaminant - Organic Compounds,
Microbial Contamination, Heavy Metals, Residues and Solids -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 47: USA Historic Review for Environmental Testing by
Contaminant - Organic Compounds, Microbial Contamination, Heavy
Metals, Residues and Solids Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 48: USA 15-Year Perspective for Environmental Testing by
Contaminant - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Organic
Compounds, Microbial Contamination, Heavy Metals, Residues and
Solids for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CANADA
Table 49: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Environmental Testing by Sample - Wastewater/Effluent, Soil,
Water, Air and Other Samples - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Environmental Testing by
Sample - Wastewater/Effluent, Soil, Water, Air and Other
Samples Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Environmental Testing
by Sample - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Wastewater/Effluent, Soil, Water, Air and Other Samples for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 52: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Environmental Testing by Technology - Rapid and Conventional -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Environmental Testing by
Technology - Rapid and Conventional Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Environmental Testing
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rapid
and Conventional for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 55: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Environmental Testing by Contaminant - Organic Compounds,
Microbial Contamination, Heavy Metals, Residues and Solids -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 56: Canada Historic Review for Environmental Testing by
Contaminant - Organic Compounds, Microbial Contamination, Heavy
Metals, Residues and Solids Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 57: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Environmental Testing
by Contaminant - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Organic Compounds, Microbial Contamination, Heavy Metals,
Residues and Solids for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

JAPAN
Environmental Testing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 58: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Environmental Testing by Sample - Wastewater/Effluent, Soil,
Water, Air and Other Samples - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Environmental Testing by
Sample - Wastewater/Effluent, Soil, Water, Air and Other
Samples Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Environmental Testing
by Sample - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Wastewater/Effluent, Soil, Water, Air and Other Samples for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 61: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Environmental Testing by Technology - Rapid and Conventional -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 62: Japan Historic Review for Environmental Testing by
Technology - Rapid and Conventional Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 63: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Environmental Testing
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rapid
and Conventional for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 64: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Environmental Testing by Contaminant - Organic Compounds,
Microbial Contamination, Heavy Metals, Residues and Solids -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 65: Japan Historic Review for Environmental Testing by
Contaminant - Organic Compounds, Microbial Contamination, Heavy
Metals, Residues and Solids Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 66: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Environmental Testing
by Contaminant - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Organic Compounds, Microbial Contamination, Heavy Metals,
Residues and Solids for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CHINA
Environmental Testing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Few of the Most Polluted Cities in China: 2019
Market Analytics
Table 67: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Environmental Testing by Sample - Wastewater/Effluent, Soil,
Water, Air and Other Samples - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 68: China Historic Review for Environmental Testing by
Sample - Wastewater/Effluent, Soil, Water, Air and Other
Samples Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 69: China 15-Year Perspective for Environmental Testing
by Sample - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Wastewater/Effluent, Soil, Water, Air and Other Samples for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 70: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Environmental Testing by Technology - Rapid and Conventional -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 71: China Historic Review for Environmental Testing by
Technology - Rapid and Conventional Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 72: China 15-Year Perspective for Environmental Testing
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rapid
and Conventional for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 73: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Environmental Testing by Contaminant - Organic Compounds,
Microbial Contamination, Heavy Metals, Residues and Solids -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 74: China Historic Review for Environmental Testing by
Contaminant - Organic Compounds, Microbial Contamination, Heavy
Metals, Residues and Solids Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 75: China 15-Year Perspective for Environmental Testing
by Contaminant - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Organic Compounds, Microbial Contamination, Heavy Metals,
Residues and Solids for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

EUROPE
Environmental Testing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Per Capita Emissions in Major European Countries by Air
Pollutant: Ammonia, Nitrogen Oxides, and Non-Methane VOC
Emissions (in Kilograms)
Market Analytics
Table 76: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Environmental Testing by Sample - Wastewater/Effluent, Soil,
Water, Air and Other Samples - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Environmental Testing by
Sample - Wastewater/Effluent, Soil, Water, Air and Other
Samples Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Environmental Testing
by Sample - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Wastewater/Effluent, Soil, Water, Air and Other Samples for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 79: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Environmental Testing by Technology - Rapid and Conventional -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Environmental Testing by
Technology - Rapid and Conventional Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Environmental Testing
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rapid
and Conventional for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 82: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Environmental Testing by Contaminant - Organic Compounds,
Microbial Contamination, Heavy Metals, Residues and Solids -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Environmental Testing by
Contaminant - Organic Compounds, Microbial Contamination, Heavy
Metals, Residues and Solids Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 84: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Environmental Testing
by Contaminant - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Organic Compounds, Microbial Contamination, Heavy Metals,
Residues and Solids for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 85: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Environmental Testing by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 86: Europe Historic Review for Environmental Testing by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 87: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Environmental Testing
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Environmental Testing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 88: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Environmental Testing by Sample - Wastewater/Effluent, Soil,
Water, Air and Other Samples - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 89: France Historic Review for Environmental Testing by
Sample - Wastewater/Effluent, Soil, Water, Air and Other
Samples Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 90: France 15-Year Perspective for Environmental Testing
by Sample - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Wastewater/Effluent, Soil, Water, Air and Other Samples for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 91: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Environmental Testing by Technology - Rapid and Conventional -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 92: France Historic Review for Environmental Testing by
Technology - Rapid and Conventional Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 93: France 15-Year Perspective for Environmental Testing
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rapid
and Conventional for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 94: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Environmental Testing by Contaminant - Organic Compounds,
Microbial Contamination, Heavy Metals, Residues and Solids -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 95: France Historic Review for Environmental Testing by
Contaminant - Organic Compounds, Microbial Contamination, Heavy
Metals, Residues and Solids Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 96: France 15-Year Perspective for Environmental Testing
by Contaminant - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Organic Compounds, Microbial Contamination, Heavy Metals,
Residues and Solids for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

GERMANY
Environmental Testing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 97: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Environmental Testing by Sample - Wastewater/Effluent, Soil,
Water, Air and Other Samples - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 98: Germany Historic Review for Environmental Testing by
Sample - Wastewater/Effluent, Soil, Water, Air and Other
Samples Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 99: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Environmental Testing
by Sample - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Wastewater/Effluent, Soil, Water, Air and Other Samples for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 100: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Environmental Testing by Technology - Rapid and Conventional -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 101: Germany Historic Review for Environmental Testing by
Technology - Rapid and Conventional Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 102: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Environmental
Testing by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Rapid and Conventional for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 103: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Environmental Testing by Contaminant - Organic Compounds,
Microbial Contamination, Heavy Metals, Residues and Solids -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 104: Germany Historic Review for Environmental Testing by
Contaminant - Organic Compounds, Microbial Contamination, Heavy
Metals, Residues and Solids Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 105: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Environmental
Testing by Contaminant - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Organic Compounds, Microbial Contamination, Heavy Metals,
Residues and Solids for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ITALY
Table 106: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Environmental Testing by Sample - Wastewater/Effluent, Soil,
Water, Air and Other Samples - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 107: Italy Historic Review for Environmental Testing by
Sample - Wastewater/Effluent, Soil, Water, Air and Other
Samples Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 108: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Environmental Testing
by Sample - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Wastewater/Effluent, Soil, Water, Air and Other Samples for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 109: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Environmental Testing by Technology - Rapid and Conventional -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 110: Italy Historic Review for Environmental Testing by
Technology - Rapid and Conventional Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 111: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Environmental Testing
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rapid
and Conventional for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 112: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Environmental Testing by Contaminant - Organic Compounds,
Microbial Contamination, Heavy Metals, Residues and Solids -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 113: Italy Historic Review for Environmental Testing by
Contaminant - Organic Compounds, Microbial Contamination, Heavy
Metals, Residues and Solids Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 114: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Environmental Testing
by Contaminant - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Organic Compounds, Microbial Contamination, Heavy Metals,
Residues and Solids for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Environmental Testing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 115: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Environmental Testing by Sample - Wastewater/Effluent, Soil,
Water, Air and Other Samples - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 116: UK Historic Review for Environmental Testing by
Sample - Wastewater/Effluent, Soil, Water, Air and Other
Samples Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 117: UK 15-Year Perspective for Environmental Testing by
Sample - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Wastewater/Effluent, Soil, Water, Air and Other Samples for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 118: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Environmental Testing by Technology - Rapid and Conventional -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Read the full report:

