Global Environmental Testing Equipment Market Analysis Report to 2029: Players Include PerkinElmer, Merck, Danaher, JEOL and JASCO

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Environmental Testing Equipment Market Analysis by Product, by Platform, by Application, End user and by Region - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The environmental testing equipment market size is estimated to be USD 1.3 billion in 2021 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.41% during the forecast period 2022-2029.

The expanding levels of environmental pollution globally, rising efforts from public/private organisations to increase knowledge about global protection, privatisation of environmental testing and treatment services, and extra spending for wastewater treatment initiative are some of the key drivers for the market growth.

However, lack of skilled professional is expected to restrain the market growth.



By Product



Based on the product, the market is segregated into gas chromatography, mass spectrometers, turbidity meters, GC-MS instruments, dissolved oxygen analyzers, TOC analyzers, liquid chromatography, pH meters, conductivity sensors, chromatography products, ICP-MS instruments, LC-MS instruments, and others. In 2021, the mass spectrometers segment accounted for the highest revenue share due to many technical advancements in GC-MS systems are encouraging the use of MS in environmental testing and for the benefit of mass spectrometry to precisely analysing tiny and flammable compounds.



By Platform



On the basis of platform, the market is categorized into portable/mobile platforms, conventional/benchtop platforms, and handheld platforms. In 2021, the portable/mobile platforms segment accounted for the highest revenue share owing to gaining acceptance among laboratory experts, and strict government restrictions for pollution control and monitoring in wealthy nations.



By Application



Based on application, the market is segregated into organic pollutants, pesticides, microbial and other water pollutants, heavy metals, solid pollutants, water quality testing, soil quality testing, PFAS, volatile organic pollutants, and others. In 2021, the organic pollutants segment accounted for the highest revenue share due to rising residential, commercial, institutional, and industrial sources of municipal solid waste and the increasing need for the testing of organic pollutants.



By End user



On the basis of end user, the market is categorized into industrial facilities, government agencies and municipal authorities, commercial & residential facilities, industrial facilities, and others. In 2021, the government agencies and municipal authorities segment accounted for the highest revenue share owing to the monitoring of pollution, particularly in developing nations with concerning levels of pollution and engagement of the government in quality checking of the environment.



Regional Markets



In 2021, North America region accounted for the highest revenue in the environmental testing equipment market and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is attributed to excessive government focus on the stringent implementation of pollution control strategies, fast and large-scale industrialization, rigorous environmental regulation policies, and the rising need to abide with safety rules.



Competitor Insights



Some of the key players operating in the environmental testing equipment market are Agilent Technologies Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Waters Corporation (US), Bruker Corporation (US), PerkinElmer Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), JEOL Ltd. (Japan), Endress+Hauser Group Services AG (Analytik Jena, Switzerland), JASCO Corporation (Japan), Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (US), AMETEK, Inc. (US), and INFICON (Switzerland).

