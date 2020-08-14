Global Environmental Monitoring Analysis Industry 2020-2025: Trends, Developments and Deviated Market Projections due to COVID-19

Dublin, Aug. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Environmental Monitoring Market by Product (Indoor, Outdoor Monitors [Fixed, Portable], Sensors, Wearables), Component (Particulate, Gas, Temperature, Noise), Sampling Method (Continuous, Active), Application (Air, Water, Soil, Noise) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global environmental monitoring market is projected to reach USD 17.1 billion by 2025 from USD 14 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.1%.



The adoption of environmental monitoring products and related software platforms is growing across major regions due to rising pollution levels, the development of environment-friendly industries, increasing awareness on pollution monitoring, the expansion of pollution monitoring infrastructure across emerging markets, a favorable regulatory scenario, and the installation of environmental monitoring stations.

Indoor environmental monitors are expected to witness the highest growth of all product types in the environmental monitoring market during the forecast period.

Based on the product, the global environmental monitoring market is segmented into indoor environmental monitors, outdoor environmental monitors, wearable environmental monitors, environmental monitoring sensors, and environmental monitoring software. Indoor environmental monitors are expected to witness the highest growth rate owing to the growing installation of air, water, and noise monitoring stations. Technological benefits such as real-time monitoring and continuous initiatives by governments to increase awareness are driving market growth.

The particulate detection segment is expected to account for the largest share of the environmental monitoring market, by component.

Based on the component, the environmental monitoring market is segmented into temperature sensing, moisture detection, biological detection, chemical detection, particulate detection, and noise measurement. The particulate detection segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market due to the rising levels of PM2.5 and PM10 in the air, the increasing market demand for outdoor & indoor monitors, and the rapid rise in air pollution levels.

The Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the market, by region, during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period majorly due to increasing government emphasis on pollution monitoring strategies and rapid and large-scale industrialization. In addition, the need to comply with environmental safety regulations will drive the demand for environmental monitoring products in the region.

Research Coverage

This report studies the environmental monitoring market based on product type, component, application, sampling method, and region. It covers the factors affecting market growth - such as opportunities and challenges - and also provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. Furthermore, the study analyzes micro markets with respect to their growth trends. It forecasts the size of market segments in key regions - North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa (and the respective countries in these regions).



Competitive Landscape



The major players operating in the global environmental monitoring market are Agilent Technologies, Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Shimadzu Corp., and PerkinElmer. The other players are General Electric, Honeywell, Horiba, Merck KGaA, Siemens, Teledyne Technologies, Emerson Electric, Spectris, TE Connectivity, and 3M Company.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Environmental Monitoring Market Overview

4.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Environmental Monitoring Market

4.3 Environmental Monitoring Sensors Market, by Type, 2020 vs. 2025 (USD Billion)

4.4 Environmental Monitoring Market Share for Chemical Detection, by Type, 2020 Vs. 2025

4.5 Environmental Monitoring Market: Geographical Snapshot



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Key Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Pollution Levels

5.2.1.2 Favorable Regulatory Scenario

5.2.1.3 Ongoing Installation of Environmental Monitoring Stations

5.2.1.4 Development of Environment-Friendly Industries

5.2.1.5 Increasing Awareness on Pollution Monitoring

5.2.1.6 Expansion of Pollution Monitoring Infrastructure Across Emerging Markets

5.2.2 Key Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Product Costs

5.2.2.2 Slow Implementation of Pollution Control Reforms in Emerging Markets

5.2.2.3 Limitations Associated with Monitoring Products

5.2.3 Key Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Expansion of the Petrochemical, Power Generation, and Natural Gas Industries

5.2.3.2 Technological Advancements and Development of Nanotechnology-Based Products

5.2.4 Key Challenges

5.2.4.1 Uncertain and Inconsistent Environmental Regulations in Emerging Countries

5.2.5 Trends

5.2.5.1 Emergence of Wireless Monitoring Systems, Sensors, and Mobile-Based Apps

5.3 Impact of COVID-19 on the Environmental Monitoring Analysis Market



6 Environmental Monitoring Market, by Product Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Environmental Monitoring Sensors

6.3 Outdoor Environmental Monitors

6.4 Environmental Monitoring Software

6.5 Indoor Environmental Monitors

6.6 Wearable Environmental Monitors



7 Environmental Monitoring Market, by Sampling Method

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Continuous Monitoring

7.3 Active Monitoring

7.4 Passive Monitoring

7.5 Intermittent Monitoring



8 Environmental Monitoring Market, by Component

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Particulate Detection

8.3 Chemical Detection

8.4 Biological Detection

8.5 Temperature Sensing

8.6 Moisture Detection

8.7 Noise Measurement



9 Environmental Monitoring Market, by Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Air Pollution Monitoring

9.3 Water Pollution Monitoring

9.4 Soil Pollution Monitoring

9.5 Noise Pollution Monitoring



10 Environmental Monitoring Market, by Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.5 Latin America

10.6 Middle East & Africa



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Environmental Monitoring Market Ranking, by Top 5 Players (2019)

11.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Overall Market)

11.3.1 Visionary Leaders

11.3.2 Innovators

11.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

11.3.4 Emerging Companies

11.4 Competitive Scenario (2015-2019)

11.4.1 Product Launches

11.4.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

11.4.3 Partnerships and Collaborations



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Agilent Technologies

12.2 Danaher Corporation

12.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific

12.4 Shimadzu Corporation

12.5 Perkinelmer

12.6 3M

12.7 Emerson Electric Co.

12.8 E.S.I. Environmental Sensors Inc.

12.9 General Electric

12.10 Honeywell International, Inc.

12.11 Horiba Ltd.

12.12 Merck KGaA

12.13 Siemens AG

12.14 Spectris

12.15 TE Connectivity

12.16 Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

12.17 Other Companies

12.17.1 Aeroqual

12.17.2 Forbes Marshall

12.17.3 Plume Labs

12.17.4 Atmotube



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hwjqfe

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



