The Global Entrance Floor Mat Market is expected to grow by $ 756.65 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 2.52% during the forecast period

Global Entrance Floor Mat Market 2021-2025 The analyst has been monitoring the entrance floor mat market and it is poised to grow by $ 756. 65 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 2.

52% during the forecast period. Our report on the entrance floor mat market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing awareness about the use of floor mats and premiumization through product innovation. In addition, increasing awareness about the use of floor mats is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The entrance floor mat market analysis includes product and application segments and geographic landscape.



The entrance floor mat market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Scrapper and wiper

• Anti-fatigue mats

• Logo mats

• Specialty mats

• Others



By Application

• Indoor

• Outdoor



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the differentiators such as attractive colors and innovative materials used in productsas one of the prime reasons driving the entrance floor mat market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on entrance floor mat market covers the following areas:

• Entrance floor mat market sizing

• Entrance floor mat market forecast

• Entrance floor mat market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading entrance floor mat market vendors that include 3M Co., American Floor Mats LLC, Bergo Flooring AB, Checkers Safety Group, Cintas Corp., Eagle Mat & Floor Products, Forbo Holding Ltd, Milliken and Co., and UniFirst Corp. Also, the entrance floor mat market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

