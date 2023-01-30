Global Enterprise Software Market Size To Grow USD 519.88 Billion By 2030 | CAGR of 10.95%

The Global Enterprise Software Market Size was valued at USD 197.04 billion in 2021 and the worldwide enterprise software market size is expected to reach USD 519.88 billion by 2030, according to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting. Key companies profiled Broadcom Inc. (CA Technologies, Inc.); Epicor Software Corporation; Hewlett Packard Enterprise; IBM Corporation; Microsoft Corporation; Oracle Corporation; Salesforce,com, Inc.; SAP SE; SYSPRO; Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd. And Others.

New York, United States , Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Enterprise Software Market Size to grow from USD 197.04 billion in 2021 to USD 519.88 billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.95% during the forecast period. The main drivers of the global enterprise software industry are the rising usage of data analytics and cloud computing. North America emerged as the largest market for the global Enterprise Software market in 2021.

Enterprise software aids in boosting productivity and efficiency in order to get a significant gain. Regardless of their size, a lot of businesses use it in a variety of industries, including finance, telecom, manufacturing, retail, medicine, advertising, and others. The enterprise software market will expand globally as a result of growing rivalry and understanding in this area. The industry is anticipated to benefit in the next years from technologically oriented projects and an increase in business IT budgets. A major emphasis is also expected to be placed on data-centric solutions that serve the enterprise software market due to technological trends toward business standard data accessibility and norms. The market will increase as a result of rising demand for business intelligence and data analytics as well as the adoption of enterprise software and cloud computing across numerous industrial verticals.

In addition, it is projected that growing use of enterprise resource planning (ERP) and customer relationship management (CRM) will accelerate global market expansion in the years to come. The worldwide enterprise software market will be driven by factors such as these in addition to the expanding use of cutting-edge business software, technical advancements, an increase in the number of businesses, and a rise in the number of new entrants. Enterprise software development is expensive, and the anticipated expansion of the business may be hampered by an increase in cyberthreats. The major companies in the market should make investments in R&D to boost the program's dependability and effectiveness, which will raise the price of the software. In addition, the proliferation of cyberthreats like viruses, ransomware, and distributed denial of service is having an effect on software sales.

Browse key industry insights spread across 210 pages with 131 market data tables and figures & charts from the reportGlobal Enterprise Software Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Business Intelligence (BI), Supply Chain Management (SCM), Web Conferencing Collaboration), By Organization Size (Small And Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises), By Vertical (Energy And Utilities, Healthcare, Transportation, IT Communication), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030” in detail along with the table of contents.

Supply Chain Management segment is the largest growing market.

On the basis of type, the global enterprise software is segmented into Business Intelligence, Supply Chain, Web Conferencing Collaboration, Enterprise Resource Planning, Customer Relationship Management, and others. Among these, the supply chain management holds the largest market share is going to continue its dominance over the predicted period of time. The primary factor driving this market's expansion is the widespread adoption of cloud-based supply chain management systems by businesses, which has enabled the development of new digital business models that have improved supply chains and increased profitability while reducing costs. Clod-based supply chain management systems are evolving in response to the demands of partners and suppliers who are dispersed around the globe, enabling firms to more quickly adapt to consumer demand.

Large Enterprises are dominating the market over the forecast period

Based on organization size, the global enterprise software is segmented into small and medium enterprises and large enterprises. Due to the fact that major businesses are investing more money into centralising and improving their IT infrastructure, the large enterprises segment is experiencing the highest market growth of all of these throughout the projection period.


Banking, Financial Service & Insurance segment to witness the fastest market growth.

On the basis of vertical, the global enterprise software is segmented into healthcare, energy & utilities, banking, financial service & insurance, cloud service provider, IT communication, transportation, and others. The banking, financial services, and insurance segment is expected to experience the fastest market growth over the projection period of all of these. This is due to the fact that cloud service providers have more support from businesses and the BFSI sector than from other industry segments.

North America to register the largest market growth over the forecast period.

The global enterprise software Market has been segmented into five major regions:  North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, The Middle East and Africa. Due to its increasingly advanced and well-developed facilities, North America is anticipated to lead the global enterprise software market throughout the forecast period. Additional factors that contribute to regional growth include current technological innovation and the fast-expanding cloud computing initiatives in future development. As a result, compared to the other regions, North America has the highest CAGR.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), VMware, Inc. (U.S.), CA Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), HP (U.S.), Symantec Corporation (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), EMC Corporation (U.S.), Com, Inc. (U.S.), Sap Se (Germany) and Others.

About the Spherical Insights & Consulting

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

