Global ENT Devices Market Report 2021 with CAGR Projections through 2026

Growth in the global ENT devices market is being fueled by a worldwide increase in aging populations and associated ENT disorders. There are growing cases of ear, nose and throat disorders such as sinusitis, otitis media, tonsillitis, eustachian tube dysfunction, and nasal airway obstruction. Technological innovation is an additional important catalyst driving the adaptation and increase in the use of ENT devices.

In 2020, the ENT devices market was significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to the shutdown of ENT clinics and the postponement of elective ENT procedures. The transition towards normalcy in the second half of 2021 and the resumption of elective procedures is driving the sales of ENT devices.

Key Market Trends:

The global ENT devices market is forecast to reach $14.1 billion by 2026 from $11.3 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.

The hearing aid devices segment of the global ENT devices market is expected to grow from $5.8 billion in 2021 to $7.2 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.5% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.

The surgical devices segment of the global ENT devices market is expected to grow from $1.8 billion in 2021 to $2.3 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.5% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.

Report Scope

This research report presents an in-depth analysis of the ENT device market by product type and region. The report discusses the key inhibitors to the growth of the market for ENT devices. The report discusses the role of participants in the supply chain from manufacturers to researchers.

The Report Includes

An overview of the global ENT devices market

Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019, 2020, estimates for 2021 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Highlights of the current and future market potential and quantification of ENT devices market based on region, and product

Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market size and forecast

Description of different types of ENT devices such as diagnostic devices, nasal splints, surgical devices, hearing aids and hearing implants and their current and historical market revenues

Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players of the industry



Key Topics Covered:





Market Definitions and Disease Background

Overview

Definitions

Disease Background

Otology

Rhinology

Laryngology

Market Trends

Market Drivers

Aging Population

Growing Prevalence and Incidence of ENT Disorders

Chronic Diseases

Increasing Healthcare Expenditures

Penetration of Medical Devices in Emerging Markets

Market Restraints

Market Breakdown by Product

Diagnostic Devices

Hearing Aid Devices

Hearing Implants

Speech Aid Devices

Surgical Devices

COVID-19 Impact

Key Factors Underlying the Impact of COVID-19 on the Medical Device Industry

Decline/Delay in Elective Procedures

Supply Chain Disruptions

Strong Impact on China

Impact of COVID-19 on Medical Device Product Segments

COVID-19 Impact on ENT Devices Market

Market Breakdown by Region

Market Overview and Discussion

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

Industry Scenario

Company Shares

Company Profiles

Atos Medical

B. Braun Melsungen Ag

Cochlear Corp.

Demant A/S

Fujifilm Holdings Corp.

Gn-Resound

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic

Olympus Corp.

Stryker Corp.

Smith & Nephew

