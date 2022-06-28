The Global Engine Oil market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.26% during 2022-2027

ReportLinker
·7 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The primary role of engine oil is to lubricate the engine parts to minimize friction and overheating. It also performs a variety of secondary functions. It aids in the cleaning and cooling of engine parts and the prevention of rust and corrosion accumulation on the piston.

New York, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Engine Oil Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06288987/?utm_source=GNW
The engine oil market is changing as the customers demand good quality and higher performing oil, which would enhance the vehicle’s fuel economy with better engine performance. Increasing the shelf life of the engine, reducing carbon footprint, supplying low-viscosity engine oils to improve fuel economy, and meeting changing vehicle emission standards set by various government entities are all examples of continuous innovation and advancements in catering to diverse automotive needs. The increasing use of passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and the rapidly growing transportation industry in the emerging economies have boosted the market.

Glance through the report of 230 pages comprising more than 70 tables and 75 exhibits to develop a deep understanding of the market.

MARKET TRENDS

Drivers: Rapid Infrastructure Development Increasing the Demand for Heavy Equipment

The infrastructure and construction industry is essential for the overall economic growth of the world. Adequate infrastructures such as road and railway transport systems, ports, power, and airports are needed to integrate the country’s economy with other world economies. In recent years infrastructure development has grown substantially across the globe, and due to this, the demand for heavy equipment has increased. Generally, heavy equipment refers to heavy-duty vehicles used for construction and mining work; therefore increase in heavy equipment will ultimately increase the demand for engine oil. In addition, emerging countries have taken advantage of foreign direct investment and helped MNCs build various infrastructure and construction projects in multiple countries. Also, new industrial policies implemented by governments of emerging economies helped increase the production capacity of heavy equipment vehicles. The infrastructure and construction industry has shown rapid growth worldwide because of low-cost raw materials, low cost of skilled labor, and increased foreign direct investment (FDI).

Opportunities: Increasing Demand for Good Quality Engine

Oil due to Stringent Emission Regulation
Governments across the globe have been creating awareness about the negative impacts of greenhouse gas emissions; because of that, various environmental agencies are working closely with governments of multiple countries. As a result, various governments worldwide have laid down stringent emission regulations for vehicles to reduce their environmental impact. Therefore, many manufacturers have taken these regulations as an opportunity to invest in R&D so that they can develop products that will follow these emission regulations and deliver the better performance of the engine. In addition, countries like India, China, US, Germany, UK, and France have laid down emission norms that will decrease fuel consumption and offer better performance. All the above points will increase the demand for good quality engine oil. Various automobile manufacturers such as Ford (US), Mazda (Japan), McLaren (UK), Toyota (Japan), and Porsche (Germany) have formed a strategic partnerships with various manufacturers such as Shell PLC (UK), ExxonMobil (US), and Gulf Oil (US) to develop engine oils compatible for modern engines which follows the emission regulations. Also, the developments in engine design, engine assembly, piston design, and crankshaft systems have created an opportunity for engine oil manufacturers to develop high-performing and efficiency-driven engine oils.

Challenges: Constant Fluctuation in Crude Oil Prices

Crude oil is one of the most critical factors influencing international economic development because crude oil products are used in practically every machine. The transportation sector throughout the world is entirely reliant on petroleum products such as gasoline and diesel fuel. Also, different types of lubricants are used for the well functioning of transport vehicles. In addition, many countries also rely extensively on petroleum fuels to heat their homes, cook their food, and generate power. Petroleum products derived from crude oil and other hydrocarbon liquids account for approximately one-third of global energy use. Volatile oil prices have the potential to send shockwaves throughout the global economy. Changes also influence oil prices in supply and demand. Oil is a necessity and is in high demand; market forces primarily determine its price. As crude oil is the primary raw material required to manufacture base oil, engine oil consists of 80% to 90% of base oil, and constant fluctuations in crude oil prices affect engine oil prices.

SEGMENT REVIEW

Automotive engine oil is the most commonly used lubricant in vehicles. The automotive engine oil market occupied almost 75% of the global engine oil market share in 2021.
The automotive engine oil market is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% from 2022 to 2027. Engine oil plays a vital role in engine performance, protecting against wear and tear of moving parts. Engine oil consists of base oils and various additives, giving a broad spectrum of properties. Global engine oil products are broadly used in various industries such as automotive & transportation, heavy equipment, power generation, agriculture, woodworking, textile, and others.

Engine oil is generally available in three oil types: fully synthetic, semi-synthetic, and mineral oil. All three oil types have some advantages, but semi-synthetic engine oil is the largest oil type segment in the market. Semi-synthetic oils are a mixture of mineral oils and fully synthetic lubricants. Semi-synthetic oil is more expensive than mineral oil but less expensive than fully synthetic oil, which helps consumers to get premium quality engine oil at an economical price. Semi-synthetic oils offer similar properties to fully synthetic, such as increased engine performance, excellent parts protection, and optimized performance.

Segmentation by End-Use
• Automotive & Transportation
• Heavy Equipment
• Power Generation
• Others

Segmentation by Oil Type
• Semi-Synthetic
• Fully Synthetic
• Mineral

The global engine oil market is diverse. APAC is the leading market for engine oil because of the low cost of labor and abundant availability of raw materials. APAC will dominate the market through the forecast period. However, there are many countries with a high scope for expansion that will challenge the dominance of APAC.

Segmentation by Geography
• North America
o US
o Canada
• Europe
o Germany
o UK
o France
o Italy
o Spain
o Russia
o Rest of Europe
• APAC
o China
o India
o Japan
o Indonesia
o South Korea
• Latin America
o Brazil
o Mexico
o Rest of Latin America
• Middle East & Africa
o South Africa
o Iran
o UAE
o Saudi Arabia
o Rest of MEA

COMPANY AND STRATEGIES

The key players have undertaken various strategies to grow in the engine oil market. Companies in the industry compete strategically. The growth in sustainable processes and initiative has been a challenge for all companies globally. Investments in R&D, technological advancement, and environmental and economic difficulties drive the demand for innovative and sustainable engine oil products.

Some major players in the market include Exxon Mobil Corporation (US), British Petroleum (UK), Shell (UK), Gulf Oil (US), Idemitsu (Japan), Castrol (US), Fuchs (Germany), and Chevron Corporation (US). These players have adopted strategies such as expansion, acquisitions, new product development, joint ventures, and others to increase their revenues in the engine oil market.

The engine oil market is provided for the forecast years 2022 to 2027 and the base year of 2021. The market is segmented as per End Use, Oil Type, and Geography for the years considered. The report provides a holistic approach to the engine oil market to enable customers to analyze the market efficiently.

"For further information and clarification on the market, analyst discussion can also be arranged at the feasibility of the client."

Key Vendors
• Castrol Limited
• Chevron Corporation
• ExxonMobil
• Shell PLC
• Total Energies

Other Prominent Vendors
• Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited
• BP PLC
• FUCHS
• Gazpromneft - Lubricants Ltd
• GS Caltex Corporation
• Gulf Oil International limited
• Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited
• Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.
• Indian Oil Corporation Limited
• Kuwait Dana Lubes Company
• Liqui Moly
• Motul
• Pennzoil
• Petro Canada Lubricants Inc.
• Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS)
• Phillips 66
• Ravensberger Schmierstoffvertrieb GmbH (Ravenol)
• Repsol
• SINOPEC
• Valvoline Inc.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED
1. WHAT IS THE FORECASTED SIZE OF THE GLOBAL ENGINE OIL MARKET BY 2027?
2. WHO ARE THE KEY VENDORS IN THE MARKET?
3. WHAT ARE THE FACTORS DRIVING THE ENGINE OIL MARKET GROWTH?
4. WHICH REGION WILL HAVE THE HIGHEST SHARE BY 2027?
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06288987/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Gilbert said De Grasse's big-game mentality will help him at post-COVID worlds

    LANGLEY, B.C. — Glenroy Gilbert is confident Andre De Grasse's positive COVID-19 won't derail his performance at next month's world track and field championships. Athletics Canada's head coach said his ability to perform when the stakes are highest will help him. "Andre is not the kind of guy that needs a lot," Gilbert said at the Canadian track and field championships on Thursday. "He can compete. We know that. And as long as he's confident in the work that he's done to get to Eugene — and he's

  • Kuhl tosses 3-hit shutout, Rockies beat Dodgers 4-0 at Coors

    DENVER (AP) — Chad Kuhl crouched in a tunnel at Coors Field, sharing the moment with his parents on a FaceTime call as his phone kept buzzing with other messages of congratulations. The fact that the best start of his career came against the powerful Los Angeles Dodgers only made the night even more special. Kuhl pitched a three-hitter for his first major league shutout and the Colorado Rockies beat Los Angeles 4-0 on Monday. “We all want to win, but it’s just been one of those personal goals fo

  • Okagbare doping case DQs Nigerian relay team from worlds

    Sprinter Blessing Okagbare's doping violations will keep her Nigerian teammates from participating in the 4x100 meter relay at next month's world championships. The Athletics Integrity Unit, which oversees doping cases in track, announced Monday it was extending Okagbare's 10-year ban by a year, and making it retroactive to June 13, 2021. That's six days before she competed at Nigeria's Olympic trials, with her relay squad qualifying for this year’s worlds. “Over the years, we have repeatedly se

  • Don't let Cooper's cliffhanger distract from Kadri's moment

    Lightning head coach Jon Cooper delivered a brief, emotional press conference after Nazem Kadri's controversial Game 4 overtime winner.

  • Bobby Webster reveals how long the Raptors have been tracking Christian Koloko

    Raptors GM Bobby Webster discusses where they had Christian Koloko ranked on their big board, how long they have been following his basketball career and more.&nbsp;

  • Aaron Brown completes sprint double with 200-metre title at track and field nationals

    For all the national championship titles Aaron Brown has won throughout his lengthy sprinting career, these ones in the Township of Langley, B.C., this week felt a little different. On Sunday afternoon in sweltering heat, Brown sprinted past the rest of the field to win the men's 200-metre title in a time of 20.03 seconds. Jerome Blake finished second in a time of 20.32. In the women's 200m final, Natassha McDonald ran a personal best time of 22.67 to win the national title. While it was below t

  • Canada's Bianca Andreescu beats top-seed in quarterfinals at Wimbledon warmup

    BAD HOMBURG, Germany — Canada's Bianca Andreescu defeated top-seeded Daria Kasatkina of Russia 6-4, 6-1 in quarterfinal play Thursday at the Bad Homburg Open. The unseeded Andreescu, who has yet to lose a set at the Wimbledon warmup tournament, needed 82 minutes to complete the victory. The 13th-ranked Kasatkina double-faulted six times and won only three of 17 points off her second serve. Andreescu, the world No. 64 from Mississauga, Ont., converted five of six break-point opportunities. Andree

  • Why Raptors' Ron Harper Jr. went undrafted

    Amit Mann is joined by NBA Draft analyst Rafael Barlowe to discuss Ron Harper Jr.'s game, why he wasn't selected in the 2022 NBA Draft and how he could help the Raptors down the road. Full podcast also looking at Christian Koloko's potential is available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed and on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • License to try again key to the Avalanche's coronation

    Literally worst to first in five short seasons, the Colorado Avalanche matched the best-ever postseason record on the path to winning a Stanley Cup on Sunday night.

  • Yee, Beaugrand top elites in Montreal triathlon

    MONTREAL — Alex Yee of Britain and Cassandre Beaugrand of France were the cream of the elite field taking part in Saturday's World Triathlon Sprint and Relay Championships in the heart of old Montreal. Yee won the men's race in 21 minutes, 55 seconds, which was three seconds ahead of Hayden Wilde of New Zealand. Leo Bergere of France was third in 21:59. Beaugrand took the women's race in 59 minutes and three seconds, nine seconds better than runner-up Georgia Taylor-Brown of Britain and 12 secon

  • Avalanche on the cusp of dethroning Lightning and winning third Stanley Cup

    The Stanley Cup will be in the building tonight when the Colorado Avalanche welcome the Tampa Bay Lightning to Denver's Ball Arena for Game 5 of the NHL final. The Avalanche lead the best-of-seven series 3-1 and are on the cusp of winning their third Cup title and first since 2001. The Lightning are still in the mix to capture their third straight championship, but the 1942 Toronto Maple Leafs are the only team to come back from a 3-1 deficit in the Cup final. Colorado moved to within a win of t

  • Phillies' Harper has broken thumb after being hit by pitch

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper has a broken left thumb after being hit by a 97-mph fastball from Blake Snell in the fourth inning Saturday night against the San Diego Padres. The team announced the injury to the reigning NL MVP, who will be out indefinitely. He will undergo further evaluation in the next few days. Harper checked his swing and the pitch from Snell rode inside and high toward his shoulder before hitting him on the outside of the left hand. Harper im

  • Toronto Raptors draft centre Christian Koloko 33rd overall

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors believe they have filled a need by drafting Christian Koloko. The Raptors took Koloko 33rd overall on Thursday with Toronto's only pick in this year's NBA Draft. The seven-foot-one centre averaged 12.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks per game for the University of Arizona last season. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said he was intrigued by what the new addition might do for his defensive schemes. "Good shot blocker, really good defensive numbers, ranks really hi

  • Who is the new LOL champion?

    Riot Games revealed two big pieces of news for July, a new champion and a new event. What should we expect?

  • Leading off: Mariners-Angels penalties soon, Red Sox rolling

    A look at what's happening around the majors on Monday: ___ DISCIPLINE ON DECK Major League Baseball will certainly soon be handing out penalties after the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels got into a huge brawl this weekend at Anaheim. There were eight ejections Sunday — both managers, plus three players on each team. The skirmish stopped and started twice before Angels closer Raisel Iglesias threw a tub of sunflower seeds and another bucket of gum onto the infield. Seattle’s Jesse Winker

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup final on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup final games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Sunday, the Colorado Avalanche visit the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup final series at 8 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links

  • Blue Jays have a ‘million-dollar arm’ in prospect Ricky Tiedemann

    Ricky Tiedemann is giving fans a major-league showcase for a minor-league price.

  • McIntosh wins record second gold, fourth medal as Canada completes best-ever showing

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Fifteen-year-old Summer McIntosh became the first Canadian to win two gold medals at a FINA world championships on Saturday with a victory in the women’s 400-metre individual medley. Canada's swimming team added to its best-ever medal performance at the worlds in the pool with two more podium finishes on the last day. The women’s 4x100-metre medley relay added a bronze as anchor Penny Oleksiak became Canada’s all-time most decorated swimmer at a world championships with nine

  • In Gee Chun races to record-tying 5-shot lead at Women's PGA

    BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — In Gee Chun is alone atop the Women's PGA Championship following a sensational start. In fact, no player has ever been further ahead after 18 holes at a women's major. Chun breezed to an 8-under 64 on Thursday to take a five-stroke advantage after the first round at Congressional. While most of the field slogged through the day on the wet Blue Course, Chun birdied seven of eight holes during one stretch. She was seven shots ahead when she finished her round and ended up tyin

  • Yee, Beaugrand top elites in Montreal triathlon

    MONTREAL — Alex Yee of Britain and Cassandre Beaugrand of France were the cream of the elite field taking part in Saturday's World Triathlon Sprint and Relay Championships in the heart of old Montreal. Yee won the men's race in 21 minutes, 55 seconds, which was three seconds ahead of Hayden Wilde of New Zealand. Leo Bergere of France was third in 21:59. Beaugrand took the women's race in 59 minutes and three seconds, nine seconds better than runner-up Georgia Taylor-Brown of Britain and 12 secon