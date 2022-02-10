Global Energy Harvesting System Market (2021 to 2026) - Featuring Convergence Wireless, Cymbet and ABB Among Others

Global Energy Harvesting System Market

Global Energy Harvesting System Market
Global Energy Harvesting System Market
Global Energy Harvesting System Market

Dublin, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Energy Harvesting System Market (2021-2026) by End-Use Systems, Sensor Type, Technology, Components, Application, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Energy Harvesting Systems Market is estimated to be USD 394.44 Mn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 669.16 Mn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.15%.

Market Dynamics

Key factors such as the rising demand for electronic devices followed by the need for reducing the costs associated with powering systems have led the companies to invest in energy harvesting systems, which has further benefitted the global energy harvesting systems market. Moreover, the rising demand for energy in large-scale enterprises and the high demand for wireless sensor technologies contribute to market growth. Similarly, the advancements made in nanotechnology and Ocean energy harvesting are creating growth opportunities for the market.

However, factors such as the high cost of the energy harvesting system are likely to restrain the market.

The Global Energy Harvesting System Market is segmented based on end-use systems, sensor type, technology, components, application, and geography.

Company Profiles

Some of the key companies covered in the report are Arveni SAS, Convergence Wireless, Cymbet Corporation, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Fujitsu Limited, ABB Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., STMicroelectronics N.V., EnOcean GmbH, Voltree Power Inc., and Bionic Power Inc. etc.

Countries Studied

  • America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

  • Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

  • Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

  • Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Why buy this report?

  • The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Energy Harvesting Systems Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

  • The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

  • The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

  • The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

  • The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Market Size and Segmentation
3.3 Market Outlook

4 Market Influencers
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Rising Demand for Electronic Devices
4.1.2 Need For Reducing the Cost Associated with Powering Systems.
4.1.3 Growing Demand for Energy in Large Scale Enterprises
4.1.4 Increasing Demand for Wireless Sensors
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Higher Costs of An Energy Harvesting System
4.2.2 Data Security Issues
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Growing IoT Market
4.3.2 Advancements in Nanotechnology
4.3.3 Ocean Energy Harvesting
4.3.4 Favorable Government Initiatives
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Reliable Alternatives of Power Generation

5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 Global Energy Harvesting Systems Market, By Technology
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Vibration Energy Harvesting
6.3 Thermal Energy Harvesting
6.4 Radio Frequency Energy Harvesting
6.5 Light Energy Harvesting

7 Global Energy Harvesting Systems Market, By Components
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Transducer
7.2.1 Electro-dynamic
7.2.2 Photovoltaic
7.2.3 Thermoelectric
7.2.4 Electromagnetic
7.2.5 Piezoelectric
7.3 Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC)
7.4 Storage Systems

8 Global Energy Harvesting Systems Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Building And Home Automation
8.3 Consumer Electronics
8.4 Industrial
8.5 Transportation
8.6 Security

9 Global Energy Harvesting Systems Market, By End Use System
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Wireless Switching System
9.3 Wireless HVAC System
9.4 Wireless Sensing And Telematics System
9.5 Tire Pressure Monitoring System
9.6 Asset Tracking System
9.7 Remote Health Monitoring System
9.8 Regenerative Energy Harvesting System

10 Global Energy Harvesting Systems Market, By Geography

11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Competitive Quadrant
11.2 Market Share Analysis
11.3 Strategic Initiatives
11.3.1 M&A and Investments
11.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
11.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements

12 Company Profiles
12.1 Arveni SAS (Hager)
12.2 Convergence Wireless
12.3 Cymbet Corporation
12.4 Powercast Corporation
12.5 Texas Instruments Incorporated
12.6 Fujitsu Limited
12.7 ABB Ltd.
12.8 Honeywell International Inc.
12.9 EnOcean GmbH
12.10 Voltree Power Inc.
12.11 Bionic Power Inc.
12.12 Yantra Harvest Energy Private Limited
12.13 Analog Devices Inc.
12.14 MAHLE GmbH
12.15 Schneider Electric
12.16 Microchip Technology Inc
12.17 Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (Infineon Technologies AG)
12.18 STMicroelectronics SA
12.19 Mide Technology (Hutchinson)
12.20 Mouser Electronics (TTI Inc.)
12.21 General Electric
12.22 Piezo Systems, Inc.
12.23 Maxim Integrated
12.24 Wurth Electronics
12.25 Fujitsu
12.26 Silicon Labs
12.27 Laird Thermal Systems
12.28 Alta Devices
12.29 MicroGen Systems
12.30 Micropelt

13 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/be5kce

