The global endoscope reprocessing market is projected to USD 3.8 billion by 2027 from USD 2.4 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2022 to 2027

The growth of this market is driven owing to iIncreasing requirement for endoscopy to diagnose and treat target diseases, high risk of Endoscope-associated infections due to contaminated endoscopes, Growing geriatric population and leading to increase in endoscopic procedures, and Increasing emphasis on improving reprocessing guidelines by healthcare authorities.

New York, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Endoscope Reprocessing Market by Product, End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05164646/?utm_source=GNW
Also, Increasing investments, funds, and grants to improve healthcare infrastructure and research areas of endoscopy is anticipated to offer an opportunity for the growth of the market during the forecast period.

High-level disinfectants and test stripsare expected to hold the largest share of the endoscope reprocessing market, by product in 2021.
Based on product, the global endoscope reprocessing market is segmented into high-level disinfectants and test strips; detergents & wipes; endoscope tracking systems; endoscope drying, storage, and transport systems; automated endoscope reprocessors (AERs); and other products (brushes and flushing aids, leak testers, hookups, and sponges).In 2021, the high-level disinfectants and test strips segment holds the largest share of the global endoscope reprocessing market.

The large share of this segment is due to outbreak of infectious diseases to drive high-level disinfectants demand. Test strips are used to effectively measure the minimum recommended concentration of high-level disinfectants and provide fast disinfectant reaction time and a user-friendly color comparison chart to detect residual carbohydrate, protein, and hemoglobin to monitor the success of endoscope cleaning procedures.

Hospitals are expected to hold the largest share of the endoscope reprocessing market, by end user in 2021.
Based on end users, the global endoscope reprocessing market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and clinics, and other end users (diagnostic centers, mobile endoscopy facilities, and office endoscopy centers). In 2021, the hospitals’ segment has the largest share due to large patient volume in hospitals related to endoscopic procedures leads to increase demand for endoscope reprocessing products in hospitals.

North America commanded the largest share of the endoscope reprocessing market in 2021.
Based on region, the endoscope reprocessing market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.In 2021, North America has the largest share of the endoscope reprocessing market.

The largest share of North America can be attributed to factors such as the rising number of cancer cases, favorable reimbursement scenarios, and Increasing requirement for endoscopy to diagnose and treat target diseases.

Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews, by company type, designation, and region:
• By Company Type: Tier 1 (20%), Tier 2(45%), and Tier 3 (35%)
• By Designation: C-level Executives (30%), Directors (20%), and Others (50%)
• By Region: North America (33%), Europe (24%), AsiaPacific(27%), and Rest of the World (16%)

Some of the major players operating in this market areAdvanced Sterilization Products(US), Olympus Corporation (Japan), Ecolab(US), and STERIS(Ireland)

List of Companies Profiled in the Report
• Cantel Medical (US)
• Advanced Sterilization Products (ASP) (US)
• Olympus Corporation (Japan)
• Ecolab (US)
• STERIS (Ireland)
• Getinge AB (Sweden)
• Wassenburg Medical (Netherlands)
• CONMED Corporation (US)
• Belimed AG (Switzerland)
• Endo-Technik W. Griesat (Germany)
• Custom Ultrasonics (US)
• Steelco S.p.A. (Italy)
• BES Healthcare Ltd (UK)
• ARC Healthcare Solutions (Canada)
• Metrex Research, LLC. (Canada)
• Richard Wolf GmbH (Germany)
• MEDALKAN (Greece)
• Micro-Scientific, LLC (US)
• Borer Chemie AG (Switzerland)
• Tuttnauer (Netherlands)
• ATMS (Canada)
• Summit Imaging, Inc. (US)
• Medonica Co. LTD (South Korea)
• SHINVA MEDICAL INSTRUMENT CO. LTD (China)
• Medical Devices Group Srl (Italy)

Research Coverage
This report studies the endoscope reprocessing market based on product, end user, and region.The report also analyzes factors (such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities) affecting market growth.

It evaluates the opportunities and challenges in the market for stakeholders and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders.The report also studies micromarkets with respect to their growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total endoscope reprocessing market.

The report forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to four major regions.

Reasons to Buy the Report:

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on endoscope reprocessingoffered by the top 25 players in the endoscope reprocessing market. The report analyzes the endoscope reprocessing marketproduct, end user,and region.
• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various securement devicesacross key geographic regions.
• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the endoscope reprocessing market
• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares and strategies of the leading players in the endoscope reprocessing market
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05164646/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

