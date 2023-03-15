Global Endometriosis Market Report 2023: Featuring Teva, Sun Pharmaceutical, Sanofi, AbbVie, AstraZeneca, Pfizer & More

Company Logo

Global Endometriosis Market

Dublin, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Endometriosis Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Treatment (Oral Contraceptives, Gonadotropin-releasing hormone medicines, and Others), By Distribution Channel, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Endometriosis Market size is expected to reach $2.2 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 11.6% CAGR during the forecast period.



Market Growth Factors

Government efforts to raise endometriosis awareness



Establishing referral networks and care pathways with advanced imaging, pharmaceutical, surgical, fertility, and multidisciplinary interventions at tertiary and secondary centers with good connections to primary healthcare facilities. Increasing the availability of tools (such as ultrasound or magnetic resonance imaging) and medications will help health systems be better equipped to detect and treat endometriosis early (e.g., combined oral contraceptives, non-steroidal analgesics, and progestin-based contraceptives).

The market growth will be boosted by numerous significant governmental entities conducting programs and other awareness initiatives. This would increasingly support the market growth during the projection period.



Increasing incidence of gynecological disorders such as endometriosis



Endometriosis is a condition in which tissue that resembles the uterine lining grows outside of the uterus, resulting in pain and/or infertility. Around 10% (190 million) of women and adolescents of reproductive age suffer from endometriosis worldwide. It is a chronic condition that causes excruciating, life-altering agony during periods, sexual activity, bowel and/or bladder movements, chronic pelvic discomfort, stomach bloating, nausea, exhaustion, and occasionally depression, anxiety, and infertility.



Market Restraining Factor

The absence of non-invasive endometriosis diagnostic tests



A diagnostic test's usefulness and validity are primarily determined by its sensitivity and specificity for a certain ailment. However, it can occasionally be challenging to comprehend and apply these measures to clinical decision-making. The likelihood that a positive or negative test would properly identify whether a patient has the condition is known as the positive predictive value (PPV) or negative predictive value (NPV). The endometriosis market is predicted to experience slow expansion due to the absence of appropriate and efficient diagnosis devices.



Type Outlook



Based on type, the endometriosis market is segmented into superficial peritoneal lesion, endometriomas and others. The superficial peritoneal lesion segment generated the highest revenue share in the endometriosis market in 2021. This is a result of the increase in the incidence of superficial peritoneal lesions and the creation of programs to raise endometriosis awareness. Additionally, a rise in government financing for endometriosis research has accelerated the development of the superficial peritoneal lesion segment.



Distribution Channel Outlook



On the basis of distribution channel, the endometriosis market is categorized into hospital pharmacy, online pharmacy, and retail pharmacy. The hospital pharmacy segment witnessed the largest revenue share in the endometriosis market in 2021. This is due to an expansion in hospital pharmacies and a rise in patients' confidence in hospitals as providers of high-quality care. The hospital pharmacy market is primarily driven by the growing trend of endometriosis therapy as an alternative to surgery. Hospital pharmacists can also help endometriosis patients, and their carers choose the right medications because they are knowledgeable about medications. Such elements all encourage sector expansion.



Treatment Outlook



By treatment, the endometriosis market is bifurcated into oral contraceptives, gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) medicines and others. The gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) medicines segment recorded a prominent revenue share in the endometriosis market in 2021. They are available as a tablet, injection, shot, or nasal spray. Orilissa (elagolix), manufactured by AbbVie Inc., was the first drug given FDA approval to alleviate disease-related pain. Patients who are resistant to the first line of treatment should consider GnRH agonists and antagonists as alternatives.



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the endometriosis market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA. The North America region dominated the endometriosis market with maximum revenue share in 2021. This is mostly linked to an increase in endometriosis cases, which necessitate additional treatments such as gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) medications, an increase in government financing for endometriosis research, and a considerable increase in capital income in developed countries. The sophisticated reimbursement structures that exist and are designed to lower expenditure levels also contribute to the market's expansion.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sanofi S.A., AbbVie, Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Pfizer, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Abbott Laboratories, and Consilient Health Limited.

Key Market Players

List of Companies Profiled in the Report:

Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Sanofi S.A

AbbVie, Inc

AstraZeneca PLC

Pfizer, Inc

Merck & Co., Inc

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Abbott Laboratories

Consilient Health Limited

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 204 Forecast Period 2021 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $1046.3 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $2237.8 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview



Chapter 3. Global Endometriosis Market by Type



Chapter 4. Global Endometriosis Market by Treatment



Chapter 5. Global Endometriosis Market by Distribution Channel



Chapter 6. Global Endometriosis Market by Region



Chapter 7. Company Profiles

