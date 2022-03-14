The global Encryption software market size is expected to grow from USD 10.9 Billion in 2021 to USD 22.1 Billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.2% from 2021 to 2026

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The major factors fueling the Encryption software market include Stringent regulatory standards and data privacy compliances, Rising concerns pertaining to loss of critical data and Exponential increase in adopting cloud and virtualization technologies.

New York, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Encryption Software Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Component, Application, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical & Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05147404/?utm_source=GNW


Services to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period
Advancements in the skills of hackers, intruders, and masqueraders, accompanied by weaker security solutions, have resulted in the need for strong encryption capabilities for organizations to strengthen their security portfolio.However, implementing encryption solutions alone is not adequate for enterprises to secure their devices.

To tackle their specific needs, there is a strong requirement for related services in the encryption software market. The encryption software services market is segmented into two major types: professional services and managed services. Professional and managed services enhance the security portfolio of enterprises and safeguard their system from unauthorized access, exploitation, and data loss

In organization size segment, Large organizations to have a higher market share during the forecast period
Large corporations and critical government infrastructures have strong resilience to cyber threats, with a robust strategy to mitigate risks compared to SMEs.Large enterprises are the early adopters of encryption, as they use a huge amount of confidential data of consumers and have many business applications susceptible to cyberattacks.

The expansive use of corporate data by a wide-ranging workforce has also increased the threat of the wrong usage of data, unauthorized access, and data thefts.Moreover, the misuse, loss, and theft of business documents can affect the working and profitability of businesses.

Thus, to protect business information from cyberattacks, data thefts, and unauthorized access, large enterprises are considering adopting encryption solutions. The encryption software market growth among large enterprises is expected to be driven by factors, such as the increased need for digitalization due to a rise in online banking services and eCommerce activities.

Extensive primary interviews were conducted to determine and verify the market size for several segments and subsegments and information gathered through secondary research.

The breakup of primary interviews is given below.
• By Company Type - Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 45%, and Tier 3 –20%
• By Designation - C level – 35%, Director level –25 %, and Others –40%
• By Region - North America: 45%, Europe: 20%, APAC: 35%, Middle East & Africa: 10%, South America: 10%
Major vendors offering Encryption software market across the globe are IBM (US), Microsoft (US), Broadcom (US), Sophos (UK), Thales (France), McAfee (US), Trend Micro (Japan), Dell (US), Check Point (Israel), Micro Focus (UK), PKWare (US), ESET (Slovakia), Boxcryptor (Germany), WinMagic (US), Cryptomathic (Denmark), Bitdefender (Romania), Stormshield (France), Cisco (US), HPE (US), Bitglass (US), Baffle (US), Fortanix (US), Enveil (US), Nord Security (Panama), PreVeil (US).

The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the Encryption software market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Research coverage
The market study covers the Encryption software market size across segments.It aims at estimating the market size and growth potential of this market across different segments: by component, by service, by application, by deployment mode, by organization size, by vertical and by region.

The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Key benefits of buying the report
The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall Encryption software market and the subsegments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05147404/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Manitobans among 15 Western Hockey League players tapped for 2022 CHL Top Prospects game

    Several players with links to Manitoba have made the cut for the upcoming Canadian Hockey League Top Prospects game. That includes 17-year-old Conor Geekie, a Winnipeg Ice centre originally from the western Manitoba community of Strathclair. For Geekie, being selected for the game is an exciting opportunity — and a chance to brag a little bit to his brother, Morgan Geekie, who plays with the NHL's Seattle Kraken. "My brother never got the opportunity to go [to this game] when he was going throug

  • Defending champion NYCFC beats CF Montreal 4-1 for 1st win

    NEW YORK (AP) — Santiago Rodriguez delivered a pivotal goal in a 4-1 win for New York City FC over CF Montreal on Saturday. Rodriguez's goal put NYCFC (1-1-1) ahead for good at 2-0 in the 20th minute. NYCFC also got one goal from Alexander Callens, one more from Talles Magno and another one from Thiago. Zachary Brault Guillard scored for Montreal (0-3-0). NYCFC outshot Montreal 13-9, with nine shots on goal to one for Montreal. Sebastian Breza made five saves for Montreal. These teams take to th

  • Jack Eichel felt like Sabres were 'toying' with him over surgery, captaincy

    Golden Knights star Jack Eichel spoke on his "messy" fallout with the Sabres ahead of his highly-anticipated return to Buffalo.

  • 5 interesting facts about Sao Paulo FC

    Are you a fan of Sao Paulo FC? Here are few interesting facts about the club.

  • Whitecaps COO steps down as investigation into soccer club continues

    A longtime Vancouver Whitecaps executive has resigned from her position, but will co-operate with an investigation into how the soccer club handled sexual misconduct allegations against two former women's team coaches, according to club leadership. Rachel Lewis left her position as chief operating officer "to pursue other opportunities," Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster said in a written statement. "She was an important member of the club's leadership team since 2003 and we wish her all the best in t

  • Ristolainen extension another sign of the Flyers' dysfunction

    Chuck Fletcher doubled down on a mistake, signing the underwhelming defender to a five-year extension when the Flyers are clearly in need of a reset.

  • Yusei Kikuchi could be a brilliant addition or foolish gamble for Blue Jays

    Yusei Kikuchi is undeniably talented but maddeningly inconsistent.

  • How Scottie Barnes took over vs. Spurs

    The Toronto Raptors were in tough against a stingy Spurs team through 24 minutes, but they really ramped it up in the second half, led by rookie Scottie Barnes. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • NHL leaders: Will they or won't they?

    As NHL Twitter comes alive to debate award nominations, Julian asks the Zone Time crew, 'Will they or won't they?' Can Auston Matthews break the 60 goal mark? Will Connor McDavid reach 120 points despite the Oilers struggles? And can the great ageing 8 score 50 goals this season?

  • Team Newfoundland and Labrador gain experience, make history at Brier

    Team Newfoundland and Labrador may not be taking home any hardware from the Brier, but they're bringing back a lot of experience, some unforgettable memories and a history-making moment. At just 15 years old, Nicholas Codner from Torbay made Brier history by becoming the youngest player to ever compete at the men's national curling championship. "It's been pretty awesome, everyone has been pretty supportive," said Codner, who spoke with CBC News from Lethbridge, Alberta. "I don't think people re

  • Gabriel Landeskog sounds off on an awful night for NHL refs

    It wasn’t a banner night for NHL officials across the board Thursday evening.

  • Northern Ontario athletes compete to success at Paralympics

    Two athletes with ties to northeastern Ontario have wrapped up competing at the Paralympics in Beijing. Collin Cameron and Mac Marcoux both competed in a number of events. Cameron now trains in Canmore, Alta., but is originally from Sudbury, Ont. He's won two bronze medals at these Paralympics. It is also his fifth career Paralympic medal, having also won three bronze medals in Pyeongchang in 2018. After winning bronze in the sitting cross-country, Cameron told CBC Sudbury it was "one of the bes

  • Fred VanVleet on return: 'Happy to be back doing what I love'

    The heart and sole of the Raptors returned to the lineup versus the Spurs after a five-game absence, dropping 26 points and looking like he didn't miss a beat. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic surrenders all-time absurd goal

    Wings netminder Alex Nedeljkovic somehow swatted a wide, bouncing puck through his own legs for one of the absolute weirdest goals you'll ever see.

  • Flyers invest five more years into underperforming Rasmus Ristolainen

    The Philadelphia Flyers doubled down on a mistake, extending Rasmus Ristolainen by five seasons.

  • Nick Nurse breaks down Raptors’ win over Suns, congratulates Popovich on record

    Raptors head coach Nick Nurse was impressed with how his team didn’t crumble in the fourth quarter in a tough game on the road. He spoke about how Fred VanVleet kept Toronto composed, how Gary Trent Jr. benefits from VanVleet’s presence and then congratulated Gregg Popovich on setting the NBA wins record for a head coach. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • 'Just so powerful': Youth group sings Ukrainian anthem before Ottawa Senators game

    Lana Pastuszak says she knows it will be emotional when she steps out to perform the Ukrainian national anthem before the Ottawa Senators game at the Canadian Tire Centre Thursday night. The 18-year-old Ukrainian-Canadian will be joined by other members of Plast Ottawa, a Ukrainian youth organization that has been selected to sing the anthem to show support during the Russian invasion. Last week, Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk announced the team would play the Ukrainian national anthem befo

  • Dominik Hasek still wants all Russian NHLers suspended, calls for donations

    Dominik Hasek isn't backing down from his controversial opinion.

  • AHL player covered in blood after epic heavyweight fight

    This fight between Kurtis Gabriel and Mathieu Olivier was one for the ages.

  • Alex Ovechkin gets away with blatant penalty, Capitals tie game with 1 second left

    Some poor officiating earned the Washington Capitals an extra point in the standings.