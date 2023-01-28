The Global Enabling Switches Market Is Estimated To Grow at a CAGR Of 5.6% During The Forecast Period 2023 To 2030.

According to a market research study published by Contrive Datum Insights, more than 40% of all revenue came from the Asia-Pacific region, and it is expected that it will continue to be the most important region during the next year.

Farmington, Jan. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Enabling Switches Market Is Estimated To Grow at a CAGR Of 5.6% During The Forecast Period 2023 To 2030. When a switch is in the "enable" position but doesn't do anything electrically, it is called a "enable switch." This means that if you turn off the switch, any electrical equipment or system that the switch powers will also stop working. You can also physically stop the flow of electricity to the device or system by using the enable switch. Turn the switch to the "off" position to do this. It's important because it gives them a chance to buy something and become a customer.

Recent Developments:

  • February 23, 2022 — Today, HP Inc. introduces the HP LaserJet Tank MFP 2600s, created for entrepreneurs and small business owners looking for reliable, cost-efficient resources in all facets of their business. Given the significant growth of small and medium-sizes businesses in recent years, HP’s latest innovations and intuitive features in the LaserJet MFP 2600s better support the next-generation of entrepreneurs and business owners by streamlining print management.

  • 03 August 2021: Continuing its legacy of innovation and customer delight, Canon India, launched the MAXIFY GX7070 and MAXIFY GX6070 ink tank printers to meet high volume demands for color printing across small and mid-size offices. With water-resistant, fast printing and flexible paper handling, the two new printers are designed to combine productivity and laser printer-like efficiency and enable users to increase business productivity.

Segment Analysis:

OFF-ON(2-position)

OFF-ON (two-position) enabling switches are devices that can be turned on or off by flipping a switch. You can turn on or turn off the flow of electricity with these switches. Switches with two settings, like OFF and ON, are often used in a wide variety of situations. For example, both industrial robots and machines that make semiconductors have switches that can be turned on or off. Switches are mechanical devices that use electricity to either let electricity flow or stop it. "Enable switches" are what you call these things. Switches, circuit breakers, and switchgear are all names for these devices. Many things, like industrial robots and equipment for making semiconductors, use switches that turn on functions.

OFF-ON-OFF(3-position)

An electric circuit is controlled by a switch with three positions. "OFF-ON-OFF" is the name for this kind of switch. When the switch is in the "off" position, the power source is cut off from the load. In the second position, which is sometimes called the "on" position, current can move from the power supply to the load. The last job in the chain is this one. In the third position, which is also called "off," the load is completely disconnected from the power supply.

Application Analysis

Even though it made more than 30% of the total revenue in 2017, the industrial robot segment is still expected to be the most important in 2018. The market for enabling switches is expected to grow the most over the next year. This is because industrial robots are becoming more popular, especially in industries that make things like cars, consumer electronics, and medical equipment. The semiconductor machine application category made a lot of money in 2017 because there was more demand for high-tech products in industries like telecommunications, computing, and ITU applications.

Regional Outlook:                                                                                   

In 2019, more than 40% of all revenue came from the Asia-Pacific region, and it is expected that it will continue to be the most important region during the next year. The region's growth can be linked to the growing need for high-speed data networks, which has led to more industries using enabling switches. Europe was the second-largest market in terms of revenue share in 2019, and moderate growth is expected in Europe over the course of the next year. This region is growing because there is more demand for enabling switches from different end-use industries, such as the automotive, aerospace and defence, construction, and mining industries.

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes

Details

Growth Rate

CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2030.

By Type

OFF-ON(2-position), OFF-ON-OFF(3-position), Others

By Application

Industrial Robot, Semiconductor Machine, Others

By Companies 

IDEC Corporation, Euchner USA, Rockwell Automation, Omron, B-COMMAND, PILZ, Wenglor, New Elfin, Pepperl+Fuchs

Regions and Countries Covered

  • North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

  • Europe(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

  • Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

  • The Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

  • Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

  • Rest Of the World

Base Year

2022

Historical Year

2017 to 2022

Forecast Year

2023 to 2030

Market Growth Factors:

  • Increasing demand for data centers and communication networks.

  • The growing number of internet users and data traffic.

  • The proliferation of smart devices and the Internet of Things (IoT).

  • The emergence of software-defined networking (SDN) and network functions virtualization (NFV).

  • The rapid adoption of cloud services.

Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:
IDEC Corporation, Euchner USA, Rockwell Automation, Omron, B-COMMAND, PILZ, Wenglor, New Elfin, Pepperl+Fuchs, and others.

By Type

  • OFF-ON(2-position)

  • OFF-ON-OFF(3-position)

  • Other

By Application

  • Industrial Robot

  • Semiconductor Machine

  • Others

Regions and Countries Covered

  • North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

  • Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

  • Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

  • The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

  • Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

  • Rest Of the World

