Global Emotion Detection and Recognition Market Report to 2030: Increasing Adoption of Advanced Technologies such as AI and ML Drives Growth

Dublin, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Emotion Detection and Recognition Market, By Software and Services, By End-User Vertical, and By Geography - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides in-depth analysis of the global emotion detection and recognition (EDR)market, and provides market size (US$ Billion) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year.

Company Profiles:

Affectiva Inc.

Emotibot Technologies Limited

iMotions

Noldus

Sight Corp.

Realeyes OU

Nviso SARL

Kairos AR Inc.

Nemesysco Ltd

audEERING GMBH

Emotion recognition has many applications in society and many institutions. The application of emotion recognition in healthcare and security is vital, since it allows for automatic detection of human emotions without asking questions. The technology can also be used for online learning.

Along with this, it can also be used to customize the online learning journey for each student based on their learning ability and the pace of delivery.



Emotion recognition is an important application for facial recognition. The technology allows computers to recognize seven universal emotions through the use of facial expressions. It is based on sophisticated algorithms that combine multiple technologies, including image-sensing software, speech analysis software, and voice recognition. The resulting data is then analyzed to produce an accurate analysis.



The increasing adoption of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, growing demand for socially intelligent artificial agents and the internet of things are also propelling the market's expansion and the rising adoption of wearable technology are the factors driving growth of the global emotion detection and recognition (EDR) market.



However, factors such as incapability of AI to fully understand human emotions, high cost of manufacturing, and stringent government regulations are expected to impede growth of the global emotion detection and recognition (EDR) market over the forecast period.



Key features of the study:

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Emotion Detection and Recognition (EDR) Market By, Software and Services:

Software

Facial Recognition

Speech and Voice Recognition

Biosensing

Services

Global Emotion Detection and Recognition (EDR) Market By, End-User Vertical:

Government

Healthcare

Retail

Entertainment

Transportation

Other End-user Verticals

Global Emotion Detection and Recognition (EDR) Market By, Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

