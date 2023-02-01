Global Emission Monitoring Systems Market to Reach $4.3 Billion by 2030

ReportLinker
·26 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

New York, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Emission Monitoring Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798491/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Global Emission Monitoring Systems Market to Reach $4.3 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Emission Monitoring Systems estimated at US$2.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.3 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 6.1% over the period 2022-2030. CEMS, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.6% CAGR and reach US$3.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the PEMS segment is readjusted to a revised 8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $728.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.8% CAGR

The Emission Monitoring Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$728.8 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$952.7 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 6.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured)
- ABB Ltd.
- AMETEK, Inc.
- Chemtrols Industries Pvt. Ltd.
- CMC Solutions LLC
- Durag Holding AG
- Ecotech Pty., Ltd.
- Emerson Electric Company
- Enviro Technology Services
- Environnement SA
- Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.
- General Electric Company
- Horiba Ltd.
- Opsis AB
- Parker Hannifin Corporation
- Protea Ltd.
- Rockwell Automation, Inc.
- SICK AG
- Siemens AG
- Teledyne Technologies Inc.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798491/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
Emission Monitoring Systems Market to Register Steady Growth
Emission Monitoring Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Percentage Market Shares of Product Sales Volume by Leading
Players

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Stringent Environmental and Legal Regulations to Bolster Market
Growth
Increasing Promotion of Environmental Awareness to Support
Growth of Emission Monitoring Systems Market
Increasing Safety and Health Issues to Support Market Demand
With Increasing Use of Petrochemicals and Oil & Gas, Emission
Monitoring Systems Market to Register Gains

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Emission Monitoring Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Emission Monitoring Systems
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Emission Monitoring
Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014,
2023 & 2030

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for CEMS
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for CEMS by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for CEMS by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for PEMS
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for PEMS by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for PEMS by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hardware by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Hardware by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Hardware by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Software by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Software by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Software by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Services by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 19: World Emission Monitoring Systems Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030

Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power Plants & Combustion by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 21: World Historic Review for Power Plants & Combustion
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 22: World 16-Year Perspective for Power Plants &
Combustion by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &
2030

Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil &
Gas by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 24: World Historic Review for Oil & Gas by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 25: World 16-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Chemicals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 27: World Historic Review for Chemicals by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 28: World 16-Year Perspective for Chemicals by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Petrochemicals, Refineries & Fertilizers by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 30: World Historic Review for Petrochemicals, Refineries &
Fertilizers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 31: World 16-Year Perspective for Petrochemicals,
Refineries & Fertilizers by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Building Materials by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 33: World Historic Review for Building Materials by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 34: World 16-Year Perspective for Building Materials by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pulp &
Paper by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 36: World Historic Review for Pulp & Paper by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 37: World 16-Year Perspective for Pulp & Paper by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 38: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 39: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 40: World 16-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Emission Monitoring Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023
(E)
Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Emission Monitoring Systems by System Type - CEMS and PEMS -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 42: USA Historic Review for Emission Monitoring Systems
by System Type - CEMS and PEMS Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 43: USA 16-Year Perspective for Emission Monitoring
Systems by System Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for CEMS and PEMS for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Emission Monitoring Systems by Offering - Hardware, Software
and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 45: USA Historic Review for Emission Monitoring Systems
by Offering - Hardware, Software and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 46: USA 16-Year Perspective for Emission Monitoring
Systems by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Emission Monitoring Systems by End-Use - Power Plants &
Combustion, Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Petrochemicals, Refineries &
Fertilizers, Building Materials, Pulp & Paper and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 48: USA Historic Review for Emission Monitoring Systems
by End-Use - Power Plants & Combustion, Oil & Gas, Chemicals,
Petrochemicals, Refineries & Fertilizers, Building Materials,
Pulp & Paper and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 49: USA 16-Year Perspective for Emission Monitoring
Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Power Plants & Combustion, Oil & Gas, Chemicals,
Petrochemicals, Refineries & Fertilizers, Building Materials,
Pulp & Paper and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

CANADA
Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Emission Monitoring Systems by System Type - CEMS and PEMS -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Emission Monitoring
Systems by System Type - CEMS and PEMS Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 52: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Emission Monitoring
Systems by System Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for CEMS and PEMS for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Emission Monitoring Systems by Offering - Hardware, Software
and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Emission Monitoring
Systems by Offering - Hardware, Software and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 55: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Emission Monitoring
Systems by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 56: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Emission Monitoring Systems by End-Use - Power Plants &
Combustion, Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Petrochemicals, Refineries &
Fertilizers, Building Materials, Pulp & Paper and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 57: Canada Historic Review for Emission Monitoring
Systems by End-Use - Power Plants & Combustion, Oil & Gas,
Chemicals, Petrochemicals, Refineries & Fertilizers, Building
Materials, Pulp & Paper and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 58: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Emission Monitoring
Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Power Plants & Combustion, Oil & Gas, Chemicals,
Petrochemicals, Refineries & Fertilizers, Building Materials,
Pulp & Paper and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

JAPAN
Emission Monitoring Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Emission Monitoring Systems by System Type - CEMS and PEMS -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 60: Japan Historic Review for Emission Monitoring Systems
by System Type - CEMS and PEMS Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 61: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Emission Monitoring
Systems by System Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for CEMS and PEMS for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Emission Monitoring Systems by Offering - Hardware, Software
and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Emission Monitoring Systems
by Offering - Hardware, Software and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 64: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Emission Monitoring
Systems by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 65: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Emission Monitoring Systems by End-Use - Power Plants &
Combustion, Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Petrochemicals, Refineries &
Fertilizers, Building Materials, Pulp & Paper and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 66: Japan Historic Review for Emission Monitoring Systems
by End-Use - Power Plants & Combustion, Oil & Gas, Chemicals,
Petrochemicals, Refineries & Fertilizers, Building Materials,
Pulp & Paper and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 67: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Emission Monitoring
Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Power Plants & Combustion, Oil & Gas, Chemicals,
Petrochemicals, Refineries & Fertilizers, Building Materials,
Pulp & Paper and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

CHINA
Emission Monitoring Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 68: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Emission Monitoring Systems by System Type - CEMS and PEMS -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 69: China Historic Review for Emission Monitoring Systems
by System Type - CEMS and PEMS Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 70: China 16-Year Perspective for Emission Monitoring
Systems by System Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for CEMS and PEMS for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Emission Monitoring Systems by Offering - Hardware, Software
and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 72: China Historic Review for Emission Monitoring Systems
by Offering - Hardware, Software and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 73: China 16-Year Perspective for Emission Monitoring
Systems by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 74: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Emission Monitoring Systems by End-Use - Power Plants &
Combustion, Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Petrochemicals, Refineries &
Fertilizers, Building Materials, Pulp & Paper and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 75: China Historic Review for Emission Monitoring Systems
by End-Use - Power Plants & Combustion, Oil & Gas, Chemicals,
Petrochemicals, Refineries & Fertilizers, Building Materials,
Pulp & Paper and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 76: China 16-Year Perspective for Emission Monitoring
Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Power Plants & Combustion, Oil & Gas, Chemicals,
Petrochemicals, Refineries & Fertilizers, Building Materials,
Pulp & Paper and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

EUROPE
Emission Monitoring Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Emission Monitoring Systems by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Emission Monitoring
Systems by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 79: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Emission Monitoring
Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Emission Monitoring Systems by System Type - CEMS and PEMS -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Emission Monitoring
Systems by System Type - CEMS and PEMS Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 82: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Emission Monitoring
Systems by System Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for CEMS and PEMS for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Emission Monitoring Systems by Offering - Hardware, Software
and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Emission Monitoring
Systems by Offering - Hardware, Software and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 85: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Emission Monitoring
Systems by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 86: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Emission Monitoring Systems by End-Use - Power Plants &
Combustion, Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Petrochemicals, Refineries &
Fertilizers, Building Materials, Pulp & Paper and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 87: Europe Historic Review for Emission Monitoring
Systems by End-Use - Power Plants & Combustion, Oil & Gas,
Chemicals, Petrochemicals, Refineries & Fertilizers, Building
Materials, Pulp & Paper and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 88: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Emission Monitoring
Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Power Plants & Combustion, Oil & Gas, Chemicals,
Petrochemicals, Refineries & Fertilizers, Building Materials,
Pulp & Paper and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

FRANCE
Emission Monitoring Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 89: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Emission Monitoring Systems by System Type - CEMS and PEMS -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 90: France Historic Review for Emission Monitoring
Systems by System Type - CEMS and PEMS Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 91: France 16-Year Perspective for Emission Monitoring
Systems by System Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for CEMS and PEMS for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 92: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Emission Monitoring Systems by Offering - Hardware, Software
and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 93: France Historic Review for Emission Monitoring
Systems by Offering - Hardware, Software and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 94: France 16-Year Perspective for Emission Monitoring
Systems by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 95: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Emission Monitoring Systems by End-Use - Power Plants &
Combustion, Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Petrochemicals, Refineries &
Fertilizers, Building Materials, Pulp & Paper and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 96: France Historic Review for Emission Monitoring
Systems by End-Use - Power Plants & Combustion, Oil & Gas,
Chemicals, Petrochemicals, Refineries & Fertilizers, Building
Materials, Pulp & Paper and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 97: France 16-Year Perspective for Emission Monitoring
Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Power Plants & Combustion, Oil & Gas, Chemicals,
Petrochemicals, Refineries & Fertilizers, Building Materials,
Pulp & Paper and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

GERMANY
Emission Monitoring Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 98: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Emission Monitoring Systems by System Type - CEMS and PEMS -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 99: Germany Historic Review for Emission Monitoring
Systems by System Type - CEMS and PEMS Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 100: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Emission Monitoring
Systems by System Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for CEMS and PEMS for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 101: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Emission Monitoring Systems by Offering - Hardware, Software
and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 102: Germany Historic Review for Emission Monitoring
Systems by Offering - Hardware, Software and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 103: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Emission Monitoring
Systems by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 104: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Emission Monitoring Systems by End-Use - Power Plants &
Combustion, Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Petrochemicals, Refineries &
Fertilizers, Building Materials, Pulp & Paper and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 105: Germany Historic Review for Emission Monitoring
Systems by End-Use - Power Plants & Combustion, Oil & Gas,
Chemicals, Petrochemicals, Refineries & Fertilizers, Building
Materials, Pulp & Paper and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 106: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Emission Monitoring
Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Power Plants & Combustion, Oil & Gas, Chemicals,
Petrochemicals, Refineries & Fertilizers, Building Materials,
Pulp & Paper and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

ITALY
Table 107: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Emission Monitoring Systems by System Type - CEMS and PEMS -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 108: Italy Historic Review for Emission Monitoring
Systems by System Type - CEMS and PEMS Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 109: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Emission Monitoring
Systems by System Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for CEMS and PEMS for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 110: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Emission Monitoring Systems by Offering - Hardware, Software
and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 111: Italy Historic Review for Emission Monitoring
Systems by Offering - Hardware, Software and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 112: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Emission Monitoring
Systems by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 113: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Emission Monitoring Systems by End-Use - Power Plants &
Combustion, Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Petrochemicals, Refineries &
Fertilizers, Building Materials, Pulp & Paper and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 114: Italy Historic Review for Emission Monitoring
Systems by End-Use - Power Plants & Combustion, Oil & Gas,
Chemicals, Petrochemicals, Refineries & Fertilizers, Building
Materials, Pulp & Paper and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR 1

Table 115: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Emission Monitoring
Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Power Plants & Combustion, Oil & Gas, Chemicals,
Petrochemicals, Refineries & Fertilizers, Building Materials,
Pulp & Paper and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

UNITED KINGDOM
Emission Monitoring Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023
(E)
Table 116: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Emission Monitoring Systems by System Type - CEMS and PEMS -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 117: UK Historic Review for Emission Monitoring Systems
by System Type - CEMS and PEMS Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 118: UK 16-Year Perspective for Emission Monitoring
Systems by System Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for CEMS and PEMS for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 119: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Emission Monitoring Systems by Offering - Hardware, Software
and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 120: UK Historic Review for Emission Monitoring Systems
by Offering - Hardware, Software and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 121: UK 16-Year Perspective for Emission Monitoring
Systems by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798491/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Latest Stories

  • 6 trade destinations for Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby

    Toronto's O.G. Anunoby could find himself on one of these teams by next week.

  • Canadian defensive back Thomas garnering plenty of NCAA football interest

    Add Ole Miss to the increasing number of American universities interested in Canadian Isaiah Thomas. The University of Mississippi made a scholarship offer Tuesday to the six-foot-three, 197-pound Thomas, who played safety last season at Clearwater Academy International, a private school serving pre-Kindergarten through to Grade 12. The Rebels became the 15th school to make an offer to Thomas, joining the likes of Miami, Florida, Florida State, Auburn, Cincinnati, Boston College and Penn State.

  • Shiffrin must wait for record win 86 but takes slalom title

    SPINDLERUV MLYN, Czech Republic (AP) — A shake of the head, lips pouting... but then all smiles. Mikaela Shiffrin was quick to take the positives after realizing she had to wait for at least five more weeks before tying the World Cup record for most career wins with victory No. 86. The American skier finished runner-up to Germany's Lena Dürr in a slalom Sunday, the last World Cup race before the world championships, and remained one victory short of Ingemar Stenmark’s total on the all-time overa

  • Morgan Rielly scores first goal of the season, Maple Leafs down Capitals 5-1

    TORONTO — Morgan Rielly playfully predicted his first goal of the season was right around the corner. Turns out the snake-bitten Toronto defenceman was right. Rielly finally found the back of the net Sunday as part of a second-period outburst as the Maple Leafs defeated the Washington Capitals 5-1 and celebrated the 1,000th NHL regular-season game in the career of captain John Tavares. "Important to us to play well for Johnny," Rielly said. "He's worked extremely hard in his career to get to thi

  • Jets rally in third to sting struggling Blues 4-2

    WINNIPEG — Josh Morrissey and Mark Scheifele made sure the Winnipeg Jets were going into the NHL all-star and player break on a high. The Jets' stars each scored two third-period goals as Winnipeg erased a 2-0 deficit and defeated the St. Louis Blues 4-2 on Monday night. The victory snapped a three-game losing skid and extended the Blues' losing streak to five games. “Josh played frickin’ fantastic tonight,” Scheifele said. “He always does, and he got rewarded. A few big goals by him, and he led

  • Morgan Rielly scores first goal of the season, Maple Leafs down Capitals 5-1

    TORONTO — Morgan Rielly playfully predicted his first goal of the season was right around the corner. Turns out the snake-bitten Toronto defenceman was right. Rielly finally found the back of the net Sunday as part of a second-period outburst as the Maple Leafs defeated the Washington Capitals 5-1 and celebrated the 1,000th NHL regular-season game in the career of captain John Tavares. "Important to us to play well for Johnny," Rielly said. "He's worked extremely hard in his career to get to thi

  • NHL must decide if hockey really is for everyone

    The NHL needs to reimagine its league-wide Pride Nights amidst controversy surrounding the wearing of special edition warmup jerseys. The New York Rangers became the latest team to come under fire after changing plans and opting against wearing Pride Night-themed warmup jerseys before last week's game against the Vegas Golden Knights, two weeks after Philadelphia Flyers defenceman Ivan Provorov refused to wear a similar jersey.

  • Antetokounmpo scores 41 points, Bucks beat Pacers 141-131

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 41 points, 12 rebounds and six assists and the Milwaukee Bucks fended off Indiana's second-half rally to beat the Pacers 141-131 on Friday night. Jrue Holiday added 23 points and nine assists for Milwaukee. The Central Division-leading Bucks won their third straight, this one coming in front of a surprisingly friendly road crowd. Myles Turner led the struggling Pacers with 24 points. Buddy Hield added 22 as Indiana lost for the ninth time in 10 games

  • Zegras scores in OT, Ducks top Coyotes for 3rd straight win

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Trevor Zegras scored at 3:34 of overtime and the Anaheim Ducks beat the Arizona Coyotes 2-1 on Saturday night for their first three-game winning streak of the season. John Klingberg stole the puck from Matias Maccelli in the offensive zone and found Zegras in the slot for a wrist shot for his 18th goal. “That was all Mr. Klingberg,” Zegras said. “I was actually pretty shocked that he dropped it to me, and I had the whole net to shoot at, so cheers to him.” It concluded a p

  • Analysis: It may be time to re-think NBA All-Star voting

    It’s reasonable to think Chet Holmgren will be an NBA All-Star one day. He was a highly recruited high school player whose one year at Gonzaga was stellar enough for Oklahoma City to make him the No. 2 pick in last year’s draft. He's an obvious talent, an enormous talent. And it’s terrible that Holmgren got hurt last summer and will miss the entirety of this season. But evidently, his rehab has been going extremely well — since four NBA players say he should start next month’s All-Star Game. Tha

  • Kraken Released: Surprising Seattle in thick of playoff race

    SEATTLE (AP) — When Seattle Kraken general manager Ron Francis strolls into the locker room or goes on the road with the team these days, he sees something that was rare during the franchise's inaugural season: smiles stemming from success on the ice. The All-Star Break has arrived with the Seattle Kraken sitting atop the Pacific Division and looking toward a possible playoff berth. "It’s not an easy grind, an 82-game schedule, like we went through last year,” Francis said. “So watching those gu

  • Chiefs' Kelce active for AFC title game despite back spasms

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Travis Kelce is active for the Kansas City Chiefs against the Cincinnati Bengals in Sunday night's AFC championship game after the All-Pro tight end experienced back spams in practice that had him questionable on the final injury report. Kelce caught a career-best 110 passes for 1,338 yards and 12 touchdowns in the regular season, then had 14 catches for 98 yards and two touchdowns in a 27-20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the divisional round of the playoffs. K

  • Canada's Cyle Larin has dream debut in Spain, scores winner for Real Valladolid

    VALLADOLID, Spain — Canadian forward Cyle Larin had a dream debut for Spain's Real Valladolid CF on Sunday, scoring off the bench in the 90th minute for a 1-0 victory over Valencia CF. Larin acrobatically knocked in a cross from Venezuelan Darwin Machis to beat Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili at the far post before 19,657 fans at Valladolid's Estadio Municipal Jose Zorrilla. The victory moved Valladolid (6-11-2) out of the relegation zone into 16th place in Spain's 20-team top tier. Val

  • Column: Six Degrees of Wilks connects dots of NFL racism

    Let's play Six Degrees of Steve Wilks, a quick and easy way to connect the dots of racism in the NFL head coaching ranks. — We'll start with Kliff Kingsbury, a white coach who was fired by Texas Tech in 2018 and somehow wound up as head man of the Arizona Cardinals the very next season. He replaced Wilks, whose first NFL head coaching opportunity resulted in a single, doomed season. Kingsbury would be fired, too, but only after receiving three more years to prove himself than his Black predecess

  • Auston Matthews' growth measured in defensive leadership

    Auston Matthews's offensive production has dropped off significantly from his Hart Trophy-winning levels last season but Toronto's No. 34 has shown leadership on defence, fearlessly forcing turnovers and being more aggressive on both sides of the puck as the Maple Leafs seek to end a run of playoff disappointment.&nbsp;

  • Joe Mazzulla, Celtics staff will coach at NBA All-Star Game

    Joe Mazzulla started the season as an assistant coach. He then became interim head coach of the Boston Celtics, in a most unexpected way. And now, the NBA's youngest head coach is headed to the All-Star Game. The 34-year-old Mazzulla and his Celtics staff of assistants will coach Team Giannis — the team that will be captained by Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo — in the Feb. 19 game at Salt Lake City. They clinched that chance Monday night when Philadelphia lost to Orlando, an outcome that ensu

  • Paul Henderson to celebrate 80th with grandson on the ice

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Long accustomed to being recognized in most every rink he enters in Canada, Paul Henderson enjoys attending his grandson’s college hockey games in relative anonymity while seated with his wife Eleanor in Section 10 of Buffalo’s Harborcenter. Perhaps, Henderson wondered whether it’s a result of crossing the border, where Americans aren’t familiar with him scoring what might be the most iconic goal in Canadian hockey lore to settle the 1972 Summit Series against the Soviet Uni

  • Arctic Winter Games 2023 open with a rockin' outdoor party at –17 C

    Black night skies spread above brightly lit arches and crowds of spectators on Sunday night as the teams competing in this year's Arctic Winter Games got their official welcome at the opening ceremony. It was about –17 C Sunday night as athletes from the N.W.T., Nunavut and Yukon gathered outside in Fort McMurray, Alta., with fellow competitors to the sound of deafening cheers and whistles. Blaring music, dancing lights and rousing speeches kept the energy high all evening, offsetting the winter

  • Lightning beat Kings 5-2 for 12th straight home win

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Brayden Point had a goal and an assist, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Los Angeles Kings 5-2 on Saturday night for a franchise-record 12th consecutive home win. Victor Hedman, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Corey Perry and Ross Colton also scored for Tampa Bay, which has won three in a row overall. Nick Perbix had three assists, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 26 saves. The Lightning surpassed the franchise mark of 11 straight home wins set in 2019-20 and defeated the Kings for t

  • MacLennan, Black and Shewfelt calling for change in leadership at Gymnastics Canada

    TORONTO — Three Canadian gymnastics stars have joined the call for the resignation of Ian Moss. In a letter to Gymnastics Canada's board of directors, obtained by the CBC, Rosie MacLennan, Ellie Black and Kyle Shewfelt asked for the resignation of Moss, the organization's embattled CEO, and board chair Jeffrey Thomson, saying they have lost confidence the two "have the ability and trust of the community to see Gymnastics Canada through the current crisis." MacLennan is a two-time Olympic gold me