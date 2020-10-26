Global Emission Monitoring System Market (2020 to 2025) - Growing Number of Coal-Fired Power Generation Plants in APAC Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Emission Monitoring System (EMS) Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by System Type (CEMS, PEMS), Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), Industry (Power Generation, Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Petrochemicals), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The EMS market was valued at USD 2,724 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 3,460 million by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2020 to 2025.



The growth of the EMS market is driven by the high dependency of countries worldwide on coal-fired power plants to generate electricity, stringent emission norms and standards enforced by North American and European governments, and increased need for environmental protection. Moreover, the growing number of coal-fired power generation plants in APAC is likely to fuel the growth of the market.

COVID-19 has emerged as a global pandemic that has spread across 215 countries worldwide and disrupted various industries around the world. The prominent players across industries have been affected by this pandemic. The foreseeable decline in the growth of end-user industries may have a considerable direct impact on the EMS market.

The CEMS segment is projected to account for the largest share of the EMS market during the forecast period.

CEMS are used for collecting data regarding emission levels of gases from various industries, such as power generation, oil & gas, chemicals, and waste incineration. Moreover, an increase in the number of stringent rules and regulations regarding pollution monitoring across industries is expected to create demand for CEMS.

The chemicals, petrochemicals, refineries, and fertilizers industry in EMS is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The chemical plants emit gases such as carbon dioxide, methane, nitrous oxide, and fluorinated greenhouse gases (GHGs). Emission monitoring systems are designed to monitor corrosive gases in extreme applications. In chemical plants, emission monitoring systems are used to perform an elemental analysis of fuels to determine the grade and quality of the fuel extracted. Companies are installing emission monitoring systems to monitor gas concentrations at elevated pressures and temperatures.

APAC is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

APAC is projected to hold the largest size of the EMS market during the forecast period. China and India are the major contributors to the EMS market growth in APAC. It can also be attributed to the growing power generation and chemicals -use industries, which are the key users of emission monitoring systems, in the region. Moreover, the increasing capacities of coal-fired power plants is another reason for the growing demand for emission monitoring systems. COVID-19 forced lockdowns across APAC. Supply chains in and around APAC have been disrupted owing to only limited permissible transportation. Under lockdown, Asian countries have suffered tremendous loss of business and revenue due to the shutdown of many manufacturing units.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

3.1 Realistic Scenario

3.2 Pessimistic Scenario

3.3 Optimistic Scenario



4 Premium Insights

4.1 EMS Market, 2020-2025 (USD Billion)

4.2 EMS Market, by System Type

4.3 EMS Market, by Offering

4.4 EMS Market, by Industry and Region

4.5 EMS Market, by Geography



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 High Dependency of Countries Worldwide on Coal-Fired Power Plants to Generate Electricity

5.2.1.2 Stringent Emission Norms and Standards Enforced by North American and European Governments

5.2.1.3 Increased Need for Environmental Protection

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Growing Focus on Clean Energy

5.2.2.2 High Cost of Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems

5.2.2.3 Declining Demand for Emission Monitoring Systems due to COVID-19

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Number of Coal-Fired Power Generation Plants in APAC

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Technical Challenges to Stay in Adherence to Regulatory Norms

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.4 Ecosystem

5.5 Market Regulations

5.5.1 Sulphur Control Regulations, by Geography

5.6 Patent Analysis

5.7 Pricing Analysis

5.8 Case Study

5.8.1 Textiles Industry in Gujarat, India, Installed EMS to Continuously Monitor Emissions

5.8.2 General Electric Provided Emission Monitoring Systems to Ministry of Mines and Energy, Cambodia

5.9 Technology Trends

5.9.1 Big Data Analytics

5.9.2 Edge and Diagnostics Analytics

Story continues