Global Emission Monitoring System Market to Garner $8.7 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Increase in the number of coal power plants in various countries across the globe, surge in global population and their needs, and surge in demand for power generation have boosted the growth of the global emission monitoring system market. Closed manufacturing facilities, reduced workforce, prevalence of lockdown restrictions during the COVOD-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the market.

Portland, OR, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global emission monitoring system market generated $3.8 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $8.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape, and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners, and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022­–2031

Base Year

2021

Market Size in 2021

$3.8 billion

Market Size in 2031

$8.7 billion

CAGR

8.8%

No. of Pages in Report

363

Segments Covered

Component, End-User, System Type, And Region

Drivers

Increase in the need for power generation

Growth in the number of coal-powered plants

Opportunities

Prevalence of stringent government regulations and standards imposed by several governments to minimize several health issues developed on the exposure to harmful emissions.

Increase in global population and their need for electricity

Restrains

Growth in the prevalence of clean energy

 

COVID-19 Scenario:

  • The global emission monitoring system experienced a negative impact regarding its growth due to the presence of lockdowns in numerous countries around the world

  • There were closures of various manufacturing facilities, including those of emission monitoring systems and power generation facilities, which in turn, adversely impacted its demand during the pandemic.

  • Furthermore, the outbreak of the pandemic has disrupted the global supply chain, thereby creating significant gap in supply chain.

  • Additionally, prominent manufacturers operating in the emission monitoring system industry temporarily witnessed a slowdown, owing to lack of availability of skilled professional

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global emission monitoring system market based on component, end-user, system type, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on the fastest growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

Based on component, the hardware segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than three-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 9.16% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other segments such as the services segment.

Based on end-user, the industrial segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly half of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The energy and utilities segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 10.78% during the forecast period.

Based on system type, the PEMS segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly three-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 9.14% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across North America held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 9.98% during the forecast period.

The key players analyzed in the global emission monitoring system market report include ABB Ltd, Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc., AMETEK Inc., Babcock & Wilcox Company, Baker Hughes, Emerson Electric Company, Envea Envirp & Industrial solutions ME, Fuji Electric France SAS, Horiba Ltd., Intertek Group plc., Parker Hannifin, Rockwell Automation Inc., Sick AG, Siemens AG, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

The report analyzes these key players in the global emission monitoring system market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance and operating segments by prominent players in the market.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

  • This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the emission monitoring system market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing emission monitoring system market opportunity.

  • The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

  • Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

  • In-depth analysis of the emission monitoring system market outlook assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

  • Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

  • Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

  • The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global emission monitoring system market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, emission monitoring system market forecast and market growth strategies.

Key Market Segments

Component

  • Hardware

  • Services

    • Service Type

      • Installation and Deployment

      • Training

      • Support and Maintenance

End-User

  • Industrial

  • Energy and Utilities

  • Others

System Type

  • CEMS

  • PEMS

By Region

  • North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

  • Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Belgium, Poland, Rest of Europe)

  • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

  • LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below is the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

Trending Reports in Semiconductor and Electronics Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount + Covid-19 Scenario):

Environmental Sensor Market size was $1.43 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $3.86 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Smart Gas Meter Market size is expected to reach $5.99 billion by 2027 from $3.71 billion in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2020 to 2027.

Gas Sensor Market size was valued at $823.1 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $1,336.2 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2020 to 2027.

LiDAR Sensor For Environmental Market size was valued at $249.3 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $653.8 million by 2027, to register a CAGR of 15.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Acoustic Emission Equipment Market was valued at $108.0 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $130.8 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 3.2% from 2020 to 2027.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

