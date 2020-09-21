Global Emerging Insulation Materials Growth Opportunities Report 2020

Dublin, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities for Emerging Insulation Materials" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Growth Opportunities for Emerging Insulation Materials provides a review of both current and emerging innovations on insulation materials and their potential adoption as cost-efficient and high-performance materials within industries. The research service highlights the key factors that influence R&D and adoption efforts across various geographic regions. It also provides a list of noteworthy innovations and perspectives across the globe and highlights key innovators.



Insulation materials, either in fibrous, cellular or granular form, are adopted across industries such as building and construction, packaging, electronics, consumer goods, energy, manufacturing, oil & gas, aerospace, and automotive. Apart from being a thermal barrier, the materials function as anticorrosion, anti-flame, enhance the durability, and anti-microbial protection. The insulation system comes in the form of solids, liquids or gases, helping to enhance the quality as well as reduce the tendency of energy or heat loss of the insulated product.



However, most of the traditional insulation materials, such as fiberglass, mineral wools, polyurethane foam and aluminum foil have limitations either in the form of its mechanical properties whereby it tends to break or crack when being exposed to extreme surroundings or in its thermal or chemical properties where constant exposure to extreme surroundings reduces its effectiveness. These insulation materials have also contributed to health and environment issues, such inhalation during the application of fiberglass lead could lead to lung diseases as well as the release of chlorine atoms from the polyurethane foam which leads to the thinning of the ozone layer and global warming.



Stakeholders such as the University of California, US Uppsala University, Sweden, Japan Insulation, Japan, and Showa Denko Packaging Co. Ltd., Japan have introduced approaches to develop sustainable alternatives in insulation materials. Across industries, stakeholders, such as Knauf Insulation, US, IMT Mines Als, France, Showa Denko Packaging Co. Ltd., Japan, Terreal Malaysia Sdn Bhd, Malaysia have introduced technologies such as aerogel composites, bio-based composites, aluminum-polyester composites, and ceramic nanofiber and nanocellulose as sustainable alternatives for developing cost-efficient and high-performance insulation technology.



Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Executive Summary

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 High Interest on Enhancing the Performance of Insulation Materials throughout the Regions

1.4 The Multi-functional Insulation Material Exists in three Different Structures

1.5 The Limitations and Opportunities of the Insulation Materials

1.6 Factors influencing the Continuous Growth of Insulation Materials

1.7 High Performance and Environmental Friendly Features Act as Key Factors for Material Adoption



2.0 Technology Overview

2.1 Insulation Material: Definitions

2.2 Fibrous Insulation is the most Mature Insulation Technology

2.3 Cellular Insulation Exists in both Solid and Liquid Insulation Structures

2.4 Granular Insulation has Opportunities for Developing Environmentally Friendly Insulation

2.5 Enabling High-performance Reflective Insulation through Composite Technology Development

2.6 Gas Insulation Has been Adopted for Enhancing other Types of Insulation Systems



3.0 Industry Assessment

3.1 Overview of Insulation Material Technology

3.2 Adoption of Aerogel Composite as Environmental Friendly Alternative of Insulation Technology in the Building and Construction Industry

3.3 Continuous Interest Within the European Regions on Aerogel and Nanotechnology as Emerging Insulation Technology in Built Environment

3.4 Certification for Insulation System Building and Construction Industries Across the North America and Europe Regions

3.5 Emerging Participants in Insulating Material in the Building and Construction Industry

3.6 Developing High Performance Insulation System from Recyclable Material

3.7 Increasing Interest in Developing High Performance Insulation System in the Automotive, Transportation, and Aerospace Industries

3.8 Emerging Participants in Insulating Material in the Automotive & Transportation, Aerospace & Defense Industries

3.9 Future Potential of Sustainable Alternative of Thermal Insulation

3.10 Enhancing the Performance of Insulation Technology in Electronics, Energy & Power System Industries Through Bio-based Composite

3.11 Emerging Participants in Innovations in Insulating Material the in Electronic, Energy & Power System Industries

3.12 The Future Potential of Lightweight, High Performance Insulation System

3.13 High Research Interest of Biocomposite in Insulation System for the Packaging Industry in the European Region

3.14 Emerging Participants in Insulating Material in Packaging

3.15 Future Adoption of Fibrous Insulation in the Packaging Industry

3.16 Gradual Interest in Adoption of Composite and Nanotechnology Alternative Within European Regions in the Manufacturing, Oil and Gas Industries

3.17 Emerging Participants in the Manufacturing, Oil and Gas Industries

3.18 The Adoption of Lightweight and Energy Saving Insulation System in the Manufacturing Industry



4.0 Innovations Indicators

4.1 Patent Activity on Insulation Materials During 2017 to 2019

4.2 High Interest on Research Studies in China

4.3 High Government Funding Across the Regions

4.4 High Interest in Product Development Across the Regions

4.5 High Interest in Technology Development in the Asia-Pacific Region

4.6 Continuous Efforts in Driving Circular Approach in Industries



5.0 Future Prospects for Emerging Insulation

5.1 Comparative Analysis of Emerging Insulation Materials in the Next Five Years

5.2 Comparative Analysis of Potential Insulation Materials in the Next Ten Years

5.3 Emerging Insulation Materials Production- Technology Comparative Analysis



6.0 Growth Opportunities for Insulation Materials

6.1 Future Potential in Developing Circular Economy Within the High Performance Insulation Materials

6.2 Strategic Imperatives: Critical Success Factors

6.3 Growth Opportunities: Enhancing Performance of Thermal Insulating Material Through Composite Technology and Nanotechnology

6.4 Increasing Number of Aerogel Composite Innovations and Nanotechnology Across the Regions

6.5 Gradual Interest for Bio-based Insulation System Across the Regions

6.6 High Interest in Adoption of Recycled Materials as Emerging Insulation Technology in European and Asia-Pacific Regions



7.0 Key Contacts

Companies Mentioned



IMT Mines Als

Japan Insulation

Knauf Insulation

Showa Denko Packaging Co. Ltd.

Terreal Malaysia Sdn Bhd

University of California

US Uppsala University

