The Global Emergency Light Stick Market is expected to grow by $ 24.05 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 4.95% during the forecast period

Global Emergency Light Stick Market 2021-2025 The analyst has been monitoring the emergency light stick market and it is poised to grow by $ 24. 05 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 4.

New York, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Emergency Light Stick Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04391072/?utm_source=GNW

95% during the forecast period. Our report on the emergency light stick market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growth in the outdoor recreation business and increasing demand from military and law enforcement. In addition, growth in outdoor recreation business is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The emergency light stick market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The emergency light stick market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Chemiluminescent emergency light sticks

• Battery-operated emergency light sticks



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the penetration of battery-operated emergency light sticksas one of the prime reasons driving the emergency light stick market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on emergency light stick market covers the following areas:

• Emergency light stick market sizing

• Emergency light stick market forecast

• Emergency light stick market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading emergency light stick market vendors that include American Outdoor Brands Inc., Coghlans Ltd., Cyalume Technologies Inc., Dorcy International Inc., Lifegear safetech Pvt. Ltd., LUMICA USA INC., Nite Ize Inc., Orion Corp., Ready America Inc., and The Coleman Co. Inc. Also, the emergency light stick market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04391072/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



