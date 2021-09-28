Report Scope: This report will focus on both embolic agents and support devices. These embolization devices are used across various indications such as in oncology, nephrology, neurology, urology and vascular diseases.

New York, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Embolotherapy Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06153184/?utm_source=GNW





The report also portrays the trends and dynamics affecting the market.The report also covers market projections to 2026, and it features company profiles.



By geography, the market has been segmented into the following regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. For market estimates, data has been provided for 2019 as the historic year, 2020 as the base year and 2021 as the estimation year; and market forecasts have been given for 2026.



Report Includes:

- 31 data tables and 16 additional tables

- An overview of the global embolotherapy market with focus on both embolic agents and support devices

- Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019, 2020, estimates for 2021, with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

- Highlights of the market potential for embolotherapy, by type, indication, procedure, end user, and region

- Detailed description of types, history, benefits, and risks associated with embolization and coverage of relationship between minimally invasive procedures and embolotherapy

- Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the market and analysis of the regulatory framework and product recalls of the industry

- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis

- Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players of the industry, including Boston Scientific Corp., Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic Plc., Penumbra, Stryker Corp. and Terumo Corp.



Summary:

Embolization is a minimally invasive procedure that is used for the treatment of various indications.Minimally invasive procedures are considered to be safe, and they are associated with reduced morbidity and mortality.



Due to these reasons, there has been increased demand for minimally invasive procedures such as embolization.Also, it has been observed that with technological advancements, there has been growth in the embolic agents and their usage.



The market has witnessed a tremendous shift in the usage of embolic agents, from initial candidates such as autologous blood clots to new agents such as microspheres, coils, gels and liquids.As compared to 1990’s, embolotherapy now encompasses a wide range of indications, and embolization has, thanks to a range of technological advancements, gained more importance.



This is because with high-quality microcatheters and microwires even distal areas can be reached.



Embolotherapy is considered to be the first line of treatment for indications such as gastrointestinal bleeding, hemorrhage, etc.Procedures such as prostate artery embolization, bariatric embolization, embolization of hemorrhoids and others have also gained importance over time.



For hepatocellular carcinoma patients, embolization is considered to be the treatment of choice for patients who are waiting for transplants. Apart from this, even in oncology, procedures such as radioembolization and embolization with drug-eluting beads are becoming more common and are contributing to the growth of the market.



Some of the major players in this market are Boston Scientific, Medtronic, Stryker Corp., Terumo Corp., Merit Medical Systems, Cook Medical and Johnson & Johnson. The market has also witnessed approvals for many embolic agents and support devices along with mergers and acquisitions of major companies. All these factors positively contribute to the growth of the market. Some of the approvals that came through in 2021 include Azur Vascular Plug and PG Pro Microcatheter Embolization System from Terumo gained approval in the U.S.; Embosoft microspheres from Scitech Medical received CE Mark approval; the Sniper occlusion balloon from Embolx was launched in Europe; and the Impede-FX embolization plug from Shape Memory Medical received PMDA approval.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06153184/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



