Global Embedded Computer Market Report 2020: Integration of Connected Devices with IoT and AI Driving Market Growth
Dublin, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Embedded Computer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global embedded computer market grew at a CAGR of around 7% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, the global embedded computer market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.
An embedded computer is a microprocessor-based device that is controlled by a real-time operating system (RTOS) and is placed within a larger machine or equipment. It consists of both hardware and software tools that are designed to perform highly specific functions. The computer receives electronic data through sensors, which is computed by the microprocessor, passing the information further to the mechanical components that perform the necessary function.
For instance, in an anti-lock braking system (ABS), the speed sensor alerts the embedded computer to regulate the speed of deceleration and prevent skidding of the vehicles. Embedded computers are also commonly used in digital phones, automobiles, utilities, industrial automation, and medical equipment.
Increasing digitization, along with automation across industries, is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Embedded computers aid in improving the performance of industrial equipment, securing connectivity and minimizing the overall costs. In the healthcare sector, embedded computing systems are used for reading different formats of data obtained from sensors, nodes, ultrasounds, X-rays, and computed tomography (CT) scans. They enable accurate analysis of the information and facilitate remote monitoring of the patient.
Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the integration of connected devices with the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI), are acting as another growth-inducing factors. IoT devices require embedded computers that use ultra-low-power (ULP) processors to transmit data over a network, solve complex problems and improve machine-to-machine (M2M) communications.
Other factors, including the increasing utilization of consumer electronics and significant improvements in the wireless communications infrastructure, are anticipated to drive the market further.
