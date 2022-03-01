ReportLinker

The Global Embedded Antenna Systems Market size is expected to reach $7. 5 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 14. 7% CAGR during the forecast period. Embedded antennas are a type of antenna that makes use of metamaterials to boost the performance of small antenna systems.

New York, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Embedded Antenna Systems Market By End User, By Antenna Type, By Connectivity, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06240988/?utm_source=GNW

The goal of these antennas, like any other electromagnetic antenna, is to introduce energy into space. Furthermore, metamaterials are materials created with unique, typically microscopic patterns to provide strange physical characteristics, which are used in this kind of antenna. Metamaterials in antenna designs can increase the antenna’s radiated power. The majority of the signal is reflected back to the source by conventional antennas, which are quite tiny in comparison to the wavelength. Due to its innovative construction, a metamaterial antenna seems to be much larger because it retains and re-radiates energy.



COVID-19 Impact



The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted various domains of business. COVID-19 had an influence not only on the operations of industries that provide diverse embedded components and solutions, but also on businesses that use these goods and solutions. Lockdown has a worldwide impact on the semiconductor sector because of the reduced demand for consumer electronics. The continued decline in worldwide sales and export shipments for automobiles is projected to have a negative impact on the semiconductor market. The healthcare industry, on the other hand, is projected to gain from the COVID-19 pandemic, as the need for ventilators and other modern medical equipment grows globally.



Market Growth Factors:



Rising application of embedded antenna in Internet of Things (IOT) devices



Due to the availability of numerous smart goods for home and industrial uses, the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem is rapidly expanding. Smart homes, industrial internet, smart grids, and linked autos are just a few of the IoT application areas. Embedded antennas are compact, making them the optimum choice for low-frequency applications and IoT solutions with smaller designs. As a result, integrated antennas are in great demand from a variety of IoT applications. By leveraging the widespread deployment of cellular networks, cellular IoT gives the quickest approach to develop an IoT system internationally.



Development of 5G Technology



The wireless communication industrial innovations, like long-term evolution (LTE), greater usage of smart devices, enhanced mobility, and rapid rise in mobile data traffic, are driving demand for embedded antennas. New wireless technologies like LTE and 5G, that are the rapidly growing mobile technologies and are expected to continue to advance in the future, which would require more spectrum and energy. High-speed internet access has become one of the most critical characteristics in digitally sophisticated workplaces as the volume of connected devices grows.



Market Restraining Factors



Requirement for reduction of stock-keeping units (SKUs)



OEMs are forced to develop numerous SKUs of the same IoT devices linked to wide area network (WAN) technology due to differences in spectrum allotment between countries. As 2G and 3G networks are faded out and devices shift to LTE and 5G, a technology with far more than 40 frequency bands, is projected to continue. The number of spectral bands that OEMs must consider for antenna design is growing with 5G. Using active antenna tuning, smartphone makers may reduce the requirement for various SKUs. Even yet, distinct product SKUs are required for different locations by these firms. Although it is becoming more common, IoT devices are less complicated and seldom incorporate active antenna adjustment.



End User Outlook



Based on End User, the market is segmented into Consumer Electronics, Communication, Healthcare, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial, Automotive & Transportation and Others. Communication segment acquired a substantial revenue share in embedded antenna systems market in 2020. In a communication system, an antenna is critical. It’s utilised for both transmitting and receiving radio frequency signals. An antenna, in reality, is a structure capable of radiating or receiving electromagnetic waves, depending on the situation.



Antenna Type Outlook



Based on Antenna Type, the market is segmented into Chip Antenna, PCB Trace Antenna, Flexible Printed Circuit (FPC) Antenna, Patch Antenna, and Others. PCB Trace Antenna segment procured a significant revenue share in the embedded antenna systems market in 2020. The Embedded PCB antennas are meant to be quickly connected to the inside of the enclosure via an adhesive pad, providing stable performance and the flexibility of fitting away from other RF-prone components. Due to this, the demand for PCB trace antenna would witness a spike over the forecast period.



Connectivity Outlook



Based on Connectivity, the market is segmented into LPWAn, Cellular, RFID, GNSS/GPS, Wi-Fi/Bluetooth and Others. The cellular segment garnered a significant revenue share in embedded antenna systems market in 2020. Antennas are a critical component of every wireless system, including cellular phones. An antenna in a wireless system converts guided radio wave energy into energy that is emitted or radiated into free space. Due to this increasing usage of antenna in cellular network, the demand for these systems would witness a rise during the forecast period.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific emerged as the leading region. It is owing to the factors like strong manufacturing sector and high advancements in the various telecom and IT technologies.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Acquisitions. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Yageo Corporation and Kyocera Corporation are the forerunners in the Embedded Antenna Systems Market. Companies such as Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., Koch Industries, Inc. and Antenova Ltd. are some of the key innovators in the Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., Yageo Corporation, Koch Industries, Inc. (Molex LLC), Kyocera Corporation, Taoglas, Airgain, Inc., Mitsubishi Materials Corporation, Antenova Ltd., Walsin Technology Corporation, and TE Connectivity Ltd.



Recent strategies deployed in Embedded Antenna Systems Market



Acquisitions and Mergers:



Dec-2021: The YAGEO group completed the acquisition of Chilisin Electronics Corporation. Under this acquisition, a new Magnetics Product Business Group (PBG) would be formed under Pulse Electronics consisting of four Product Business Units (PBUs): Standard Power PBU, Specialized Power PBU, Wired Communications PBU, and Wireless Communications PBU.



Dec-2021: Molex, a subsidiary of Koch Industries, Inc. acquired the core technology and intellectual property (IP) of Keyssa, a California-based pioneer. In this acquisition, Molex would apply this technology to fulfill emerging application areas in smart factories, automotive advanced safety, medical robotics, and more.



Dec-2021: Vishay Intertechnology entered into an agreement to acquire Barry Industries, a leading manufacturer of ceramic components. This acquisition aimed to expand Vishay’s opportunities to fulfill the increasing communication applications in telecom infrastructure, military, and automotive markets.



Sep-2021: TE Connectivity signed an agreement to acquire the antennas business from Laird Connectivity. This acquisition aimed to integrate TE’s high-speed data and wireless connectivity portfolio breadth, manufacturing scale, and distribution with accurately developed and market-leading antenna solutions to bring value to the customers.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Jan-2022: KYOCERA unveiled the industry’s first evaluation board for testing antenna band switching performance. This latest KYOCERA AVX Antenna Band Switching Evaluation Board is among the first of its kind available in the global electronics market and would assist RF design engineers to maximize antenna performance, size, and emissions, decrease the number of device design iterations, more easily satisfy the customer and regulatory specifications, and boost product time-to-market.



Dec-2021: Antenova launched ‘Affini’, a part number SRFL064, a flexible printed circuit (FPC) antenna for the LTE, 4G, and 5G NR networks in global markets. The antenna offers high efficiency that would enable manufacturers to get certifications and PTCRB approval for their designs, and the design can be upgraded to usage 5G modules.



Oct-2021: Antenova released Allani, SR4L069, a compact SMD antenna for the 4G and 5G cellular bands. Antenova developed the Allani antenna to manage within 5G bands worldwide, and in specific Band 71 in the US that offers good coverage for 5G at 617-698MHz.



Jul-2021: Antenova introduced a compact high performing antenna for the 5G bands worldwide that include LTE band 74 1420-1520MHz and 617-698MHz. Lutosa is efficiently a plug-and-play antenna for designs, which require to reach the market rapidly, and designers who state Lutosa for their 4G and 5G designs would have a head start in getting certification since a flexible antenna is simple to design in than an SMD antenna.



Oct-2020: Antenova unveiled the Lepida SR4L054, a 5G SMD design. The IamiiANT antennas are developed to SMD designs utilizing laminated FR4 materials, and the flexiiANT antennas are adaptable FPC designs with a cable and connector proving another choice for certain small devices.



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements



Sep-2021: Airgain joined hands with Sierra Wireless, a world-leading IoT solutions provider. This collaboration aimed to integrate the AirgainConnect AC-HPUE and AirLink products and provide them nationwide to public safety agencies and organizations. This integrated solution would bring improved mobile connectivity to first responders, field service, and transit applications.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By End User



• Consumer Electronics



• Communication



• Healthcare



• Aerospace & Defense



• Industrial



• Automotive & Transportation



• Others



By Antenna Type



• Chip Antenna



• PCB Trace Antenna



• Flexible Printed Circuit (FPC) Antenna



• Patch Antenna



• Others



By Connectivity



• LPWAn



• Cellular



• RFID



• GNSS/GPS



• Wi-Fi/Bluetooth



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.



• Yageo Corporation



• Koch Industries, Inc. (Molex LLC)



• Kyocera Corporation



• Taoglas



• Airgain, Inc.



• Mitsubishi Materials Corporation



• Antenova Ltd.



• Walsin Technology Corporation



• TE Connectivity Ltd.



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06240988/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



