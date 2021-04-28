Global Electrosurgery Devices Market, By Method, By Type, By Application, By End-user, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026

Global Electrosurgery Devices Market, By Method (Monopolar v/s Bipolar), By Type (Electrosurgery Generators, Electrosurgery Instruments & Accessories, Patient Return Electrodes), By Application (General Surgery, Gynecology Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Cardiovascular Surgery, Others), By End-user (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Others), By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026

The global electrosurgery devices market stood at USD6781.75 million in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.51%, during the forecast period. This can be ascribed to growing popularity of minimally invasive surgical procedures across the globe. Additionally, rising number of cosmetic surgeries being performed is further expected to fuel the market growth through 2026. These surgeries are majorly being performed to look younger and better. Earlier they were only being preferred by the celebrities but now the general population is also going for these surgeries. Besides, technological advancements in electrosurgery devices and instruments and new product launches by major players operating in the market is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth over the next few years.



The global electrosurgery devices market is segmented into method, type, application, end-user, company and region.Based on type the global electrosurgery devices market is segmented into electrosurgical generators, electrosurgical instruments & accessories, and patient return electrodes.



The electrosurgical instruments & accessories segment dominated the market in 2020 with a share of 45.46% on account of the growing demand for disposable and reusable electrosurgical instruments. Additionally, different types of electrosurgical instruments & accessories are being used in different types of surgery. Also, these are not a one time purchase products in case of disposable electrosurgical instruments & accessories they are being regularly purchased and there is always a demand for them. All these factors are expected to support the segmental growth through 2026. Also, technological advancements in electrosurgical instruments and the increasing number of cosmetic and plastic surgeries are further stimulating the growth of this segment.

The application segment is divided into orthopedics, cardiovascular, general, gynecology surgery and others. The general surgery segment dominated the market in 2020 with a share of 31.27%, the large share of this segment can be attributed to the rising geriatric population and increase in the prevalence of various diseases/conditions, rising prevalence of obesity, among others.



Some of the leading players in global electrosurgery devices market include Medtronic Plc, Boston Scientific Corporation, Stryker Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Olympus Corporation, Conmed Corporation, Applied Medical Resources Corporation, Utah Medical Products, Inc., Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH, KLS Martin GmbH & Co. KG, Karl Leibinger Medizintechnik GmbH & Co. KG, Arthrex GmbH, AtriCure Inc., ATMOS Inc., Meyer-Haake GmbH. In order to expand their market share, the companies tend to adopt various strategies like new product launches, mergers & collaboration.



• Global Electrosurgery Devices Market, By Method:

o Monopolar

o Bipolar

• Global Electrosurgery Devices Market, By Type:

o Electrosurgery Generators

o Electrosurgery Instruments & Accessories

o Patient Return Electrodes General

• Global Electrosurgery Devices Market, By Application:

o General Surgery

o Gynecology Surgery

o Orthopedic Surgery

o Cardiovascular Surgery

o Others

• Global Electrosurgery Devices Market, By End-User:

o Hospitals

o Ambulatory Surgical Centers

o Others

• Global Electrosurgery Devices Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

South Korea

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle east & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Kuwait



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global electrosurgery devices market.



