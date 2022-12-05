The Global Electroplating Market is expected to grow by $6133.61 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.97% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Electroplating Market 2023-2027 The analyst has been monitoring the electroplating market and it is poised to grow by $6133. 61 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.

97% during the forecast period. Our report on the electroplating market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising demand for electroplating applications in automotive industry, economic growth in China and India, and rising demand for electroplating in industrial applications.



The electroplating market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Barrel Plating

• Rack Plating

• Continuous plating

• Line plating



By End-user

• Automotive

• Electrical and electronics

• Aerospace and defense

• Jewelry

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rising demand for electronic devices as one of the prime reasons driving the electroplating market growth during the next few years. Also, the emergence of double (twin)-shot molding and increase in electric cars will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the electroplating market covers the following areas:

• Electroplating market sizing

• Electroplating market forecast

• Electroplating market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading electroplating market vendors that include Aalberts NV, Allied Finishing Inc., Bajaj Electroplaters, Birmingham Plating Co. Ltd., Dr.Ing. Max Schlotter GmbH and Co. KG, Interplex Holdings Pte. Ltd., J and N Metal Products LLC, Jing Mei Industrial Ltd., Klein Plating Works Inc., Kuntz Electroplating Inc., L. Possehl and Co. mbH, MKS Instruments Inc., Peninsula Metal Finishing Inc., Pioneer Metal Finishing LLC, Sharretts Plating Co. Inc., Sheen Electroplaters Pvt Ltd., Summit Plating, Tanaka Holdings Co. Ltd., and Toho Zinc Co. Ltd. Also, the electroplating market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

