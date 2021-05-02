The Global Electronically Commutated Motors Market Is Projected To Grow With A CAGR Of 5.1% From 2021 To 2027

The Global Electronically Commutated Motors Market Was Valued At 4.82 Billion In 2020 And Estimated To Reach 7.78 Billion In 2027

New York, May 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While engineered to run on alternating current, an electronically commutated (EC) motor is similar to a direct current motor. The electronics attached to the motor combine the most valuable aspects of both AC and DC motors in a single package. It increases performance and categorizes EC motors in new ways. Because of the various industrial demands for various applications, the (5HP) segment of EC motors is the most widely used in various industries. Electronically commutated motors have become more common in recent years in various industries, including automobiles, packaging, material handling, industrial machines, and so on.

Over time, the advancement and evolution of the electronically commutated motors industry have increased electrical performance and dexterity to process more regulated and explicit motor operations, resulting in improved customer comfort. The demand for electronically commutated motors is predicted to be driven by these factors. Manufacturers in the market for electronically commutated motors are developing energy-efficient motors and fans for EC motors, as previous versions used a lot of electricity to operate. Demanding devices such as EC drives, a low-energy approach, are meeting the needs of a wide range of end-users, resulting in large market positions in several developing countries.

Due to increased demand from refrigeration suppliers, manufacturers of electronically commutated motors are expanding their manufacturing capability. Manufacturers are focusing on high-performance product production due to the energy efficiency of 5HP EC motors. The demand for electronically commutated motors is now seeing an increase in revenue, fueling the market's growth shortly. Due to their controllability, performance, and cost-saving features, electronically commutated fans are replacing existing fans in various electronic businesses.

Story continues

Request a report sample to gain detailed market insights at https://www.marketinsightsolutions.com/report/global-electronically-commutated-motors-market-size/

Based On Motor Type, Market Is Segmented Into

Brushless DC Motors Permanent Magnet AC [PMAC] Motors Servo Motors



Based On Product Type, Market Is Segmented Into

Constant Air Flow Constant Torque Constant Speed



Based On Power Rating, Market Is Segmented Into

0 - 750 W 750 W - 5 kW 5 kW - 25 kW 25 kW – 75 kW Above 75 kW



Based On Industry, Market Is Segmented Into

Consumer Electronics HVAC – Residential HVAC- Commercial Automotive Packaging Material Handling Industrial Machine Others



Based on Region, Market is Segmented into

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific) Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Central & South America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)



Companies Profiled In This Report Are

ABB Group Siemens Weg Parker Hannifin Corp. Nidec Motor Corporation ASTRO Motorengesellschaft mbH & Co.KG Allied Motion Technologies Inc. Maxon motor AG Bühler Motor GmbH Kollmorgen Corp.



Research Methodology

Market Insight Solution uses both primary and secondary research tools and insights to present a comprehensive industry outlook. Industry Experts act as a great contributor to our analysis. In order to attain the best understanding of the product, we interview a panel of leaders from the specific industries for better technical knowledge and determine the driving factors responsible for at local and macroeconomic platform. Additionally, with secondary data, we analyze sales, annual profits, and contracts through the company's annual reports, sales reports, company websites, in-house databases, journal and statistical publications, and many other resources.

This Report Sheds Light On Some Significant Parameters Pertinent To The Market

What is the COVID-19 impact on Electronically Commutated Motors market? What is the current market status, and how did this market evolve? What are the current factors driving the market and the barriers restraining the market? Are governmental, political, and regulatory factors significant to this market, and do they affect key growth areas? What are the significant players of this market, and what do their prospects look like during the forecast period? What are the regulations that will influence to boost of the supply chain network of the market? What are the best investment opportunities for R&D of the product and new service lines? What are some of the major developments in the key geographical regions which led to the current status? What are the current production and technological challenges to develop the market?



Market insight solutions provide a detailed blueprint of the Electronically Commutated Motors market with the presentation of market dynamics and with the purpose of forecast. The report showcases an in-depth analysis to cover the market. To ascertain the market potential in the global platform, our analysts have further taken into consideration – competitive landscape and developmental landscape to make their point.

The major goal of our report is to develop a framework to help business executives make effective decisions. Thus, our framework provides an overview of important parameters like customer journeys, geographical regions supporting the market, emerging avenues, and the significant players partaking in the overall lifecycle of the product.

Below Is A Snapshot Of Our Key Strategic Plans

Customer Journey with product lifecycle- Companies today want their customers to interact with their brands, and our framework helps in achieving the best engagement possible. Our analysts take a deeper look at your customer's journey with the products and services to determine their pain points across various touchpoints.

About Us

Market Insight Solutions is a leading market research firm which caters to a diverse portfolio of research campaigns. We are one of the fastest growing research organization led by an extensive team of individuals. Our team has individuals with more than 10 years of experience in diverse research domains. Our strategic insights aims at providing credible and practical solutions to meet the specific requirements of our clients. We offer market studies on basis of facts across cross domains.

CONTACT: Contact Number: +1 432 203 2899 Email: sales@marketinsightsolutions.com



