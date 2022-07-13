Global Electronic Warfare (EW) market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% By 2031: Visiongain Reports Ltd

Visiongain Reports Ltd
·8 min read
Visiongain Reports Ltd
Visiongain Reports Ltd

Visiongain has published a new report entitled the Electronic Warfare (EW) Market Report 2021-2031. It includes profiles of Electronic Warfare (EW) and Forecasts Market Segment by Category, (Electronic Support, Electronic Protection, Electronic Attack) Market Segment by Portable Systems (Self-protection EW Suite, Directed Energy Weapons, Directional Infrared Countermeasures (DIRCM), Anti-radiation Missiles, IR Missile Warning Systems (MWS), Laser Warning Systems (LWS), Electromagnetic Shielding/Hardening Materials, Radar Warning Receivers (RWR), Counter UAV Systems, Interference Mitigation Systems, Electromagnetic Pulse (EMP) Weapons, Other Portable Systems) Market Segment by Platform ( Ground, Air, Naval, Other) , PLUS COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Recovery Pattern Analysis (V-shaped, W-shaped, U-shaped, L-shaped) Profiles of Leading Companies, Region and Country.

The global electronic warfare (EW) market was valued at US$18040 million in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period 2021-2031.

Electronic Warfare Has Been a Component of Modern Conflict

Electronic warfare has always been a part of modern warfare, but it has advanced far beyond jamming radios. Electronic warfare systems are increasingly capable of sensing, exploiting, and manipulating the electromagnetic spectrum (EMS). EW is becoming a priority and a development focus as a relatively inexpensive and easily implemented means of interrupting the operation of an enemy's radar and other systems, as well as shielding one's own equivalent systems from interference. With so much modern technology relying on the electromagnetic spectrum, the war for electrical superiority is constantly waged on the airwaves. In modern warfare military personnel heavily rely on the EMS for navigation, positioning, communications, and other capabilities

Download Exclusive Sample of Report @ https://www.visiongain.com/report/ew-market-2021/#download_sampe_div

How has COVID-19 had a significant negative impact on the Electronic Warfare (EW) Market?

In all industries worldwide, COVID affected supply chains. The military industry is often resilient to global commercial shocks, although cushion defense characteristics have faded in recent years. Although it is still too early to predict precisely whether the industry is flat, shrinking or growing unaffected by the global pandemic, it is very important that defense companies identify what the major impact points are and assess the potential of defense undertakings to influence business plans, supply chains and the underlying lines. This will help to form steps to prevent the storm from happening to companies. Supply side shocks may be one of the most obvious outcomes of the defense pandemic. The initial victims of this pandemic are companies which are based in nations that are hardly touched by the virus or are dependent on supply chains in the countries concerned.

The supplier chain and resource patterns of DTIB will also effect the production, since supply side limitations are more likely to be facing production waits with branching supply networks. The European DTIB has a fair number of branching supply chains with a final platform or solution of multiple components and subsystems from different suppliers.

How this Report Will Benefit you?

Visiongain’s 502+ page report provides 336 tables and 325 charts/graphs. Our new study is suitable for anyone requiring commercial, in-depth analyses for the global electronic warfare (EW) market, along with detailed segment analysis in the market. Our new study will help you evaluate the overall global and regional market for Electronic Warfare (EW). Get the financial analysis of the overall market and different segments including category, portable systems, platform and capture higher market share. We believe that high opportunity remains in this fast-growing electronic warfare (EW) market. See how to use the existing and upcoming opportunities in this market to gain revenue benefits in the near future. Moreover, the report would help you to improve your strategic decision-making, allowing you to frame growth strategies, reinforce the analysis of other market players, and maximise the productivity of the company.

What are the current market drivers?

Defense Authorities Are Increasingly Focusing On Modernising Their Armed Forces.

The ability to utilize contemporary warfare capabilities is the ultimate gauge of military power in the modern day. Furthermore, new military technologies enable a country to defend its citizens against all enemies, including foreign and domestic opponents. As a result, defence ministries and authorities in key countries are focusing on upgrading existing weapons, equipment, battle warships, and planes to re-shape armed force warfare tactics. Furthermore, with the introduction of digital and networked warfare technologies, military forces around the world are emphasizing the importance of being effectively connected across large distances. This enables forces to employ offensive electronic warfare assets to neutralise, degrade, or eliminate adversary combat capabilities. Combined, these factors are expected to propel the electronic warfare industry forward during the forecast period.

Surveillance, Intelligence, And Self-Defense Capabilities Are Becoming Increasingly Important.

The global use of enhanced surveillance, intelligence, and self-protection capabilities has expanded as a result of the rise in digital and cybersecurity threats and attacks. Electronic warfare has begun to be implemented by defence organisations around the world in order to acquire enhanced situational awareness and retain defence supremacy on land, sea, and air. The US Navy, for example, tested a self-protection system for the P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol jet in April 2021. The self-protection system may deploy an AN/ALE-55 towed decoy to deflect radar-homing missiles away from aircraft while also jamming opposing radars. Electronic warfare systems with self-protection capabilities are being developed by defence industries to better protect aeroplanes, satellites, naval ships, and military vehicles from electronic and radar attacks. Defense organisations can use advanced electronic warfare equipment to respond quickly to enemy attacks

Get Detailed TOC @ https://www.visiongain.com/report/ew-market-2021/#download_sampe_div

Where are the market opportunities?

New-Generation Air and Missile Defence Systems Are Being Developed.

The development of high-tech new-generation missiles poses a significant danger to important locations and platforms such as military airbases and ships. Nuclear-capable ballistic missiles and high-speed cruise missiles are among the latest developments. Various countries are working on sophisticated weapons that can counter high-end air defence systems including the medium extended air defence system (MEADS), Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3), and the S-400. India, China, and Russia have developed hypersonic missiles that are tough for missile defence systems to intercept. The BrahMos missile, developed jointly by India and Russia, is difficult to intercept by earlier missile defence systems. As a result of these advances, new-generation high-speed air defence electronic warfare systems are now required. Governments throughout the world are concentrating their efforts on the development of stealth aircraft while also investing considerably in improved surveillance systems to counter stealth technology.

Visualization Tools Could Be the Future of Electronic Warfare

In recent years, the electromagnetic spectrum environment has gotten increasingly complex. Since the Cold War, electronic warfare and the jamming of radio signals have been a major concern, and the development of transmitters, jammers, and overall devices has made comprehending and planning impacts even more complex for operators and commanders. As a result, some feel that the development of visualisation tools that conceptualise the non-physical impacts in the electromagnetic spectrum will be required in the future of electronic warfare.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the electronic warfare (EW) market are BAE Systems Plc, Boeing company, Elbit Systems Ltd, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Thales SA, Saab AB, Leonardo SpA,, L3harris, Airbus SE, Textron Inc., Cohort Plc, Raytheon Technologies Corp,, General Dynamics Corporation, Leidos Holdings, Inc. (Leidos), Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), Cobham Ltd, SRC Inc., ASELSAN, Terma ltd, These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

Find quantitative and qualitative analyses with independent predictions. Receive information that only our report contains, staying informed with this invaluable business intelligence

Information found nowhere else
With our newly report title, you are less likely to fall behind in knowledge or miss out on opportunities. See how our work could benefit your research, analyses, and decisions. Visiongain’s study is for everybody needing commercial analyses for the EW market and leading companies. You will find data, trends and predictions.

Find more research reports on the Defense Security Sector; please click on the following links:

Do you have any custom requirements we can help you with? Any need for a specific country, geo region, market segment or specific company information? Contact us today, we can discuss your needs and see how we can help: dev.visavadia@visiongain.com

About Visiongain

Visiongain is one of the fastest growing and most innovative, independent, market intelligence around, the company publishes hundreds of market research reports which it adds to its extensive portfolio each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis across 18 industries worldwide. The reports cover a 10-year forecast, are hundreds of pages long, with in depth market analysis and valuable competitive intelligence data. Visiongain works across a range of vertical markets, which currently can influence one another, these markets include automotive, aviation, chemicals, cyber, defense, energy, food & drink, materials, packaging, pharmaceutical and utilities sectors. Our customized and syndicated market research reports means that you can have a bespoke piece of market intelligence customized to your very own business needs.

Contact:

Dev Visavadia
PR at Visiongain Reports Limited
Tel: + 44 0207 336 6100
Email: dev.visavadia@visiongain.com


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Growlers win 2nd game in franchise history in thriller against Rattlers

    The 2022 CEBL season may not be the perfect inaugural campaign for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they picked up their second win in franchise history with a 93-91 victory over the Saskatchewan Rattlers on Saturday at Memorial University. Brandon Sampson scored the Elam Ending layup to end the back-and-forth affair, as the CEBL's third-leading point scorer continued his excellent form by leading his team with 22 points while also picking up four rebounds. Terry Thomas also had a strong performan

  • Hello, Patrice? New Bruins coach already making right calls

    BOSTON (AP) — Jim Montgomery has a lot of work to do to prepare for his first season as the Boston Bruins' head coach. He knew just where to start: by reaching out to captain Patrice Bergeron to make sure the five-time Selke Award winner will be back in a Bruins uniform for a 19th season. “That was my first phone call,” Montgomery said on Monday at a news conference to meet the local media 10 days after he was hired to replace Bruce Cassidy. “I don’t have to go into the locker room very much if

  • Redblacks' QB Masoli takes to social media to question Marino's behaviour, suspension

    Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli took to social media Tuesday night to address the vicious hit that knocked him out of last week's road loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Roughrider defensive lineman Garrett Marino was ejected in the fourth quarter of Saskatchewan's 28-13 home win Friday night after diving into Masoli's legs as he threw a pass. With Masoli on the ground, Marino flexed his muscles and gestured to the Mosaic Stadium crowd in celebration as he left the field followin

  • Maple Leafs trade out of first round to erase another mistake

    Kyle Dubas has now spent a first-round pick to eliminate a problem for a second time in four years. Only in moving back in the draft to cut ties with Petr Mrazek on Thursday night, he was erasing his own mistake.

  • Toronto FC acquires Canadian midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye from Colorado Rapids

    Toronto FC acquired Mark-Anthony Kaye on Friday, paying the Colorado Rapids a hefty price for the Canadian international midfielder. To get Kaye, Toronto gave up teenage Canadian midfielder Ralph Priso, up to US$1.05 million in general allocation money, a 2023 international roster spot and a first-round MLS SuperDraft pick. Colorado will receive $350,000 in allocation money in 2022 and $425,000 in 2023, plus $250,000 in either 2023 or 2024 allocation money depending on Kaye’s roster status. As p

  • Montreal Canadiens re-sign forward Mchael Pezzetta, defenceman Corey Schueneman

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens signed a pair of depth players Monday. The club announced forward Michael Pezzetta has inked a one-year contract, while defenceman Corey Schueneman agreed to the same term on two-way deal. Pezzetta will earn $US750,000 in 2022-23, while Schueneman is also set to make $750,000, including $350,000 guaranteed, in the NHL level next season, and $275,000 in the American Hockey League. Pezzetta played 51 games for the Canadiens in 2021-22, registering five goals and 1

  • NHL free agents who can shake up the offseason

    Several big names are already off the board but there are still a number of intriguing players hitting the market this week.

  • FIFA, Qatar prepare beer policy for soccer fans at World Cup

    DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Beer with alcohol is expected to be sold at World Cup stadiums in Qatar but fans may be allowed to take only non-alcoholic drinks to their seats. FIFA and Qatari organizers are still working on plans to serve all fans who want to drink at games when the tournament starts in November in the Muslim-majority country. Hospitality packages offering “premium beverages” at stadiums have been sold since February 2021 but a policy for most fans at the eight venues and long-time World C

  • Vancouver Canucks prospects have lots to prove as development camp gets underway

    VANCOUVER — Pulling on a Vancouver Canucks jersey was a dream come true for one of the club's newest prospects. Skating on the same ice as Henrik and Daniel Sedin at the team's development camp on Monday was something else entirely. “That's something I can't even put into words," Arshdeep Bains said of skating with the twins and former Canucks stars who now work in player development for Vancouver. "They're my idols and having them on the ice telling me what to do, I'll listen to anything they s

  • Senators land big fish in Alex DeBrincat

    The Ottawa Senators have the makings of an impressive forward core after landing perennial 40-goal man Alex DeBrincat in a trade with Chicago.

  • Behind Mbappé's decision to stay at PSG

    Real Madrid failed to get Kylian Mbappé again. Here are the reasons behind the French star's decision.

  • Two-time Open champion Norman unwanted guest at St Andrews

    NORTH BERWICK, Scotland (AP) — Greg Norman once talked about playing in the British Open next week. Now he doesn't even get to attend the dinner at St. Andrews for past champions. Norman, who won the Open at Turnberry in 1986 and at Royal St. George's in 1993, would have been eligible for the four-hole “Celebration of Champions” exhibition that takes place only at St. Andrews, along with the Champions' Dinner. The R&A said Saturday it contacted Norman to tell him “we decided not to invite him to

  • After scrappy win over Panama, Canadian women look to find flow against Costa Rica

    After a frustrating, uneven win over Panama that saw 74 stoppages in play according to coach Bev Priestman, Canada looks to find its flow Monday against Costa Rica at the CONCACAF W Championship in Mexico. The sixth-ranked Canadian women prevailed 1-0 Friday, despite No. 57 Panama's low defensive block and time-wasting tactics. That, combined with an opening 6-0 victory over No. 76 Trinidad and Tobago, earned Olympic champion Canada a berth in the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand with

  • Inflation, rising fees are pricing families, kids out of organized sports

    Mohammed Hussain's three children are all in organized sports. His 14-year-old daughter and two sons, aged 12 and eight, are on hockey teams, and he is upfront about how expensive that can be. "It takes a chunk out of your paycheque," the Edmonton man said. "We feel a punch with the equipment right now. Kids grow like weeds at this age group," Hussain said. "We haven't even gotten into fuel charges ... how much gas people are spending just trying to get the games in. With three kids, we're all o

  • Former NHLer Andrew Ference shares crazy story from his time with Oilers

    Former Edmonton Oilers captain Andrew Ference was best known as a fiery character in his playing days, and this story from 2014 is another glaring example.

  • Van Aert wins 8th stage of Tour, Pogačar extends lead

    LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Belgian rider Wout van Aert won the eighth stage of the Tour de France on Saturday in Switzerland and two-time defending champion Tadej Pogačar slightly increased his overall lead. Van Aert, who won the fourth stage and wore the yellow jersey for three days, edged Michael Matthews in the sprint to the line on the summit finish. Pogačar was third, with the Slovenian rider picking up more valuable bonus seconds, at the end of the hilly 186-kilometer (116-mile) route fr

  • Leclerc holds on to win Austrian GP, Verstappen 2nd

    SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) — Charles Leclerc revived his Formula One title challenge by holding on to win the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday for a third victory of the season, while his Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz's hopes of a second-place finish ended when his engine blew as he was about to attack Max Verstappen's Red Bull. Leclerc was clearly stressed in the closing laps as his throttle was not working properly, making it more difficult to control his speed into turns. “Yes! Come on!” Leclerc sc

  • Predators sign Filip Forsberg to $68M, 8-year contract

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators have re-signed Filip Forsberg to a $68 million, eight-year contract with an $8.5 million annual salary cap hit. The team announced the deal Saturday, getting Forsberg locked up before he could hit the open market when NHL free agency opens next week. He's now under contract through 2030. Forsberg, who turns 28 in August, is coming off the best season of his career. The native of Ostervala, Sweden, set career highs with 42 goals, 42 assists and 84 p

  • Jake Middleton relishing NHL tenure after going last overall

    Jake Middleton has signed a three-year contract with the Minnesota Wild worth $7.35 million and the 26-year-old, who was the last overall pick in the 2014 draft, is relishing his secure NHL future.

  • Mariners win 7th in row, top Blue Jays 2-1 on Santana homer

    SEATTLE (AP) — Carlos Santana hit his first home run since being acquired by Seattle, lining a two-run shot off Toronto starter Alek Manoah that lifted the Mariners to a 2-1 win over the Blue Jays on Saturday night. Seattle won its seventh straight and has taken 15 of its past 18. The 15-3 stretch is the best 18-game stretch by the Mariners since 2003. Santana’s homer came in the seventh inning after Seattle had managed just one hit off Manoah through the first six. J.P. Crawford led off the sev