Global Electronic Security Systems (ESS) Market to Reach $70. 4 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Electronic Security Systems (ESS) estimated at US$45. 8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$70.
New York, Sept. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electronic Security Systems (ESS) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05151457/?utm_source=GNW
4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. CCTV & Video Surveillance Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.7% CAGR and reach US$36.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Alarms segment is readjusted to a revised 3.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $12.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.2% CAGR
The Electronic Security Systems (ESS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$12.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$15.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 5.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR.
Electronic Access Control Systems Segment to Record 7.5% CAGR
In the global Electronic Access Control Systems segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$7.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$9.5 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 8.9% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 371-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- ADT LLC
- Allegion plc
- ASSA ABLOY AB
- Axis Communications AB
- Bosch Security Systems
- Brinks Home Security
- Changzhou Minking Electronics Co. Ltd.
- CP PLUS GmbH & Co. KG
- Dahua Technology Co. Ltd.
- Diebold Nixdorf, Inc.
- DoorKing Inc.
- dormakaba Holding AG
- Fermax Electronica S.A.U.
- Gemalto N.V.
- Genetec Inc.
- Global Security Solutions
- Gunnebo AB
- Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd.
- Hanwha Techwin Co. Ltd.
- HID Global
- Honeywell International, Inc.
- IDEMIA
- IDenticard Systems
- Identiv Inc.
- Johnson Controls plc
- March Networks Corporation
- MOBOTIX AG
- NEC Corporation of America
- Nortek Security and Control LLC
- Panasonic Corp.
- Pelco by Schneider Electric
- SecuGen Corporation
- STANLEY Security
- Vanderbilt Industries
- Vivint Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05151457/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Electronic Security Systems: Safeguarding People, Resources and
Infrastructure
Recent Market Activity
Emerging Trends & Technologies in Electronic Security Market
Biometrics goes Mainstream
Edge Intelligence Technology
Convergence of IT and Security
Integration of Security Systems with Mobile Technology
Focus on Enhancing User Experience
Cloud Technology for Managing Critical Business Information
Near-field communications (NFC)
IP Networked Devices
Global Market Outlook
Rising Demand for CCTV & Video Surveillance Systems to
Spearhead Market Growth
Security Needs of the Public Sector Propels Demand for
Electronic Security Systems
Developed Regions Lead the Global ESS Market
Developing Regions Offer Significant Market Growth Opportunities
Market Fortunes Strongly Linked to Performance of the Global
Construction Industry
Global Competitor Market Shares
Electronic Security Systems (ESS) Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
ADT LLC (USA)
Allegion plc (Ireland)
ISONAS (USA)
ASSA ABLOY AB (Sweden)
HID Global (USA)
Axis Communications AB (Sweden)
BIO-key, International, Inc. (USA)
Bosch Security Systems (Germany)
Brinks Home Security (USA)
Chamberlain Group, Inc. (USA)
Changzhou Minking Electronics Co., Ltd. (China)
CP PLUS GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
Dahua Technology Co., Ltd. (China)
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (USA)
DoorKing, Inc. (USA)
dormakaba Holding AG (Switzerland)
Fermax Electronica S.A.U. (Spain)
Gemalto N.V. (Netherlands)
Genetec, Inc. (Canada)
Global Security Solutions (Canada)
Gunnebo AB (Sweden)
Hanwha Techwin Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd. (China)
Honeywell International, Inc. (USA)
IDEMIA (France)
IDenticard Systems (USA)
Identiv, Inc. (USA)
Johnson Controls plc (Ireland)
Kisi, Inc. (USA)
March Networks Corporation (Canada)
MOBOTIX AG (Germany)
NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (USA)
NEC Corporation of America (USA)
Nortek Security & Control LLC (USA)
Panasonic Corporation (Japan)
Schneider Electric (France)
Pelco by Schneider Electric (USA)
SecuGen Corporation (USA)
STANLEY Security (UK)
Swann (Australia)
United Technologies Corporation (USA)
Vanderbilt Industries (USA)
Vector Security, Inc. (USA)
Vivint, Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Advanced IP-Based Digital Networked Video Solutions Drive
Strong Growth for CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems
IP-Based Video Surveillance: Myriad Benefits to Drive Market
Growth
Deep Learning: Intelligent Audio/Video Analytics Solutions
Adoption of Higher Resolution HD Cameras
Government: Dominant Application Sector for CCTV and Video
Surveillance Systems
VSaaS Market to Exhibit Strong Growth
Emerging Trends in Video Surveillance Systems Market
Other Major Trends, Drivers, Challenges & Opportunities Summarized
Game Changing Trends and Technologies Drive Growth in Demand
for Electronic Access Control Systems
Growing Need to Establish a National Identity
Major Technology Trends in Electronic Access Control Systems:
(EACS)
Strong Smartphone Proliferation and the Resulting Need for
Anytime, Anywhere Access Drive Market Adoption
Alarming Increase in Cyber Crime, Cyber Frauds, and Cyber
Security Threats Lends Traction to Market Growth
Possible Defensive Measures against Cyber Crimes
Electronic Locks Disrupt the ?Conventional and Mechanical?
Blacksmith Services
Upcoming Smart Cities to Fuel Large-Scale Adoption
Security in Smart Cities Receives Undivided Focus
Emerging Trends & Technologies in the Smart Connected Home
Security Systems Market
Electronic Locks Disrupt the ?Conventional and Mechanical?
Blacksmith Services
Future of Locksmith Services
Electromechanical Options for Controlled Access Doors
Electronic Locking Hardware
Electronic Locks Add Digital Touch to Locking Mechanism
Exponential Increase in Global Urban Population Boost Market
Demand
Critical Need to Restrict Unauthorized Entry and Access Spur
Demand for Card-Based EACS
Growing Popularity of Smarts Cards in Providing Enhanced
Protection Drives Healthy Demand for Card-Based EACS
Biometrics: The Critically Important Authentication Technology
Fast Replacing the Vulnerable
Benefits
Growth Drivers
Growth Inhibitors
Biometrics: The Dominant Electronic Access Control Technology
Frictionless Face and Iris Recognition Technologies to Take
Over Fingerprint Biometrics
Cloud Solutions Augment Physical Electronic Security Systems,
Bodes Well for the Market
Rising Need to Safeguard Physical, Human, and Digital Assets
Drive Demand in the Enterprise Sector
Avoiding Unnecessary Costs: Key Rationale for Adoption of ESS
in Enterprise Sector
Small and Mid-Sized Businesses: A Lucrative Market Segment
Burglar Alarms Market: Growing Need to Safeguard Assets and
People Drives Growth
Despite Market Saturation, Advanced Products to Sustain Growth
in the Alarms Segment
Stricter Enforcement of Building Codes and Feature Rich Models
Sustain Market Growth for Alarms
INNOVATIONS & ADVANCEMENTS
Cloud-based PACS (Physical-Access-Control-Systems) 80 Offline/
Wireless Locks
IP-Based Access Control Solutions
Wireless Access Control Solutions
Innovative Wire-Free Access Control Solutions
Intelligent Buildings and Intelligent Smart Security Systems
Intelligent Smart Applications
Select Innovative Access Control Solutions and Components
Symmetry V8.1 Access Control Software
Pure IP? RC-04 from ISONAS
New Advanced Access Control Solutions from Yale 86 JustIN Mobile
IOM Access Control Tablet
Cellular Select Gate Series
HID Mobile Access
Trilogy T2 DL2700LD Keyless, Wireless Lock
Keys as a Service
PoE Locks
Detex Lockdown Solution for Educational Facilities
Keyscan Aurora Access Control Management Software
Net2 PaxLock Wireless Access Control Unit
Open Options SSPD2 Intelligent Controller
i2 Box Mini Access Control Management Appliance
Video Intercom with multiCLASS SE Card Readers
FlashLock for Mobile Access
USB Audit Lock 3006/3007
K200 Cabinet Locks
Universal Grade 1 Strikes
XS4 One
DKS 9024 Slide Gate Operator
nex-Touch Keypad Lock
Select Innovative Wireless Security Cameras
A Glance at Select Home Security Cameras
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Electronic Security Systems (ESS) Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 2: Electronic Security Systems (ESS) Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Electronic Security Systems (ESS) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: CCTV & Video Surveillance Systems (Segment) World
Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: CCTV & Video Surveillance Systems (Segment) Historic
Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: CCTV & Video Surveillance Systems (Segment) Market
Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Alarms (Segment) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Alarms (Segment) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Alarms (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Electronic Access Control Systems (Segment)
Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Electronic Access Control Systems (Segment) Region
Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012
to 2019
Table 12: Electronic Access Control Systems (Segment) Market
Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Other Segments (Segment) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Other Segments (Segment) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Other Segments (Segment) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Electronic Security Systems (ESS) Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 16: United States Electronic Security Systems (ESS)
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment:
2020 to 2027
Table 17: Electronic Security Systems (ESS) Market in the
United States by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 18: United States Electronic Security Systems (ESS)
Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 19: Canadian Electronic Security Systems (ESS) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Canadian Electronic Security Systems (ESS) Historic
Market Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 21: Electronic Security Systems (ESS) Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
JAPAN
Table 22: Japanese Market for Electronic Security Systems
(ESS): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 23: Electronic Security Systems (ESS) Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 24: Japanese Electronic Security Systems (ESS) Market
Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 25: Chinese Electronic Security Systems (ESS) Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period
2020-2027
Table 26: Electronic Security Systems (ESS) Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 27: Chinese Electronic Security Systems (ESS) Market by
Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Electronic Security Systems (ESS) Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: European Electronic Security Systems (ESS) Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 29: Electronic Security Systems (ESS) Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 30: European Electronic Security Systems (ESS) Market
Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: European Electronic Security Systems (ESS) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 32: Electronic Security Systems (ESS) Market in Europe in
US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 33: European Electronic Security Systems (ESS) Market
Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 34: Electronic Security Systems (ESS) Market in France by
Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 35: French Electronic Security Systems (ESS) Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 36: French Electronic Security Systems (ESS) Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 37: Electronic Security Systems (ESS) Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 38: German Electronic Security Systems (ESS) Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 39: German Electronic Security Systems (ESS) Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 40: Italian Electronic Security Systems (ESS) Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period
2020-2027
Table 41: Electronic Security Systems (ESS) Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 42: Italian Electronic Security Systems (ESS) Market by
Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 43: United Kingdom Market for Electronic Security Systems
(ESS): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 44: Electronic Security Systems (ESS) Market in the
United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Segment for the Period 2012-2019
Table 45: United Kingdom Electronic Security Systems (ESS)
Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 46: Spanish Electronic Security Systems (ESS) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Spanish Electronic Security Systems (ESS) Historic
Market Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 48: Electronic Security Systems (ESS) Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
RUSSIA
Table 49: Russian Electronic Security Systems (ESS) Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to
2027
Table 50: Electronic Security Systems (ESS) Market in Russia by
Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 51: Russian Electronic Security Systems (ESS) Market
Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 52: Rest of Europe Electronic Security Systems (ESS)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment:
2020-2027
Table 53: Electronic Security Systems (ESS) Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 54: Rest of Europe Electronic Security Systems (ESS)
Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 55: Asia-Pacific Electronic Security Systems (ESS) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 56: Electronic Security Systems (ESS) Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 57: Asia-Pacific Electronic Security Systems (ESS) Market
Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: Electronic Security Systems (ESS) Market in
Asia-Pacific by Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 59: Asia-Pacific Electronic Security Systems (ESS)
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Electronic Security Systems (ESS) Market
Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 61: Electronic Security Systems (ESS) Market in
Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: Australian Electronic Security Systems (ESS) Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 63: Australian Electronic Security Systems (ESS) Market
Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 64: Indian Electronic Security Systems (ESS) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 65: Indian Electronic Security Systems (ESS) Historic
Market Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 66: Electronic Security Systems (ESS) Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 67: Electronic Security Systems (ESS) Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: South Korean Electronic Security Systems (ESS)
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 69: Electronic Security Systems (ESS) Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Electronic Security
Systems (ESS): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: Electronic Security Systems (ESS) Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 72: Rest of Asia-Pacific Electronic Security Systems
(ESS) Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 73: Latin American Electronic Security Systems (ESS)
Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 74: Electronic Security Systems (ESS) Market in Latin
America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic
Perspective for the Period 2012-2019
Table 75: Latin American Electronic Security Systems (ESS)
Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 76: Latin American Electronic Security Systems (ESS)
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 77: Electronic Security Systems (ESS) Historic Market
Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 78: Latin American Electronic Security Systems (ESS)
Market by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,
2020, and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 79: Argentinean Electronic Security Systems (ESS) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 80: Electronic Security Systems (ESS) Market in Argentina
in US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 81: Argentinean Electronic Security Systems (ESS) Market
Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 82: Electronic Security Systems (ESS) Market in Brazil by
Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 83: Brazilian Electronic Security Systems (ESS) Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 84: Brazilian Electronic Security Systems (ESS) Market
Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 85: Electronic Security Systems (ESS) Market in Mexico:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 86: Mexican Electronic Security Systems (ESS) Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 87: Mexican Electronic Security Systems (ESS) Market
Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 88: Rest of Latin America Electronic Security Systems
(ESS) Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Electronic Security Systems (ESS) Market in Rest of
Latin America by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 90: Rest of Latin America Electronic Security Systems
(ESS) Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 91: The Middle East Electronic Security Systems (ESS)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 92: Electronic Security Systems (ESS) Market in the
Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 93: The Middle East Electronic Security Systems (ESS)
Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 94: The Middle East Electronic Security Systems (ESS)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020
to 2027
Table 95: The Middle East Electronic Security Systems (ESS)
Historic Market by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 96: Electronic Security Systems (ESS) Market in the
Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for
2012,2020, and 2027
IRAN
Table 97: Iranian Market for Electronic Security Systems (ESS):
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 98: Electronic Security Systems (ESS) Market in Iran:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 99: Iranian Electronic Security Systems (ESS) Market
Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 100: Israeli Electronic Security Systems (ESS) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 101: Electronic Security Systems (ESS) Market in Israel
in US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 102: Israeli Electronic Security Systems (ESS) Market
Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 103: Saudi Arabian Electronic Security Systems (ESS)
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 104: Electronic Security Systems (ESS) Historic Market
Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 105: Saudi Arabian Electronic Security Systems (ESS)
Market by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,
2020, and 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 106: Electronic Security Systems (ESS) Market in the
United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: United Arab Emirates Electronic Security Systems
(ESS) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment:
2012-2019
Table 108: Electronic Security Systems (ESS) Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Segment: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 109: Electronic Security Systems (ESS) Market in Rest of
Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Rest of Middle East Electronic Security Systems
(ESS) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment:
2012-2019
Table 111: Rest of Middle East Electronic Security Systems
(ESS) Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 112: African Electronic Security Systems (ESS) Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to
2027
Table 113: Electronic Security Systems (ESS) Market in Africa
by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 114: African Electronic Security Systems (ESS) Market
Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 227
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05151457/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001