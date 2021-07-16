Global Electronic Musical Instruments Market 2021-2026: CASIO, Fender, Gibson and KORG Dominate

Dublin, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Electronic Musical Instruments Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Electronic Musical Instruments Market 2021-2025



The publisher has been monitoring the electronic musical instruments market and it is poised to grow by $ 436.31 mn during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period. The report on electronic musical instruments market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand for music-related leisure activities, and inclusion of music in academic curricula. In addition, growing demand for music-related leisure activities is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.



The electronic musical instruments market analysis includes product segment and geographical landscapes.



The electronic musical instruments market is segmented as below:



By Product

Electric pianos and keyboards

String instruments

Drums and percussion instruments

Others

By Geographical Landscapes

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA

This study identifies the rising number of music festivals and live events as one of the prime reasons driving the electronic musical instruments market growth during the next few years.



The report on electronic musical instruments market covers the following areas:

Electronic musical instruments market sizing

Electronic musical instruments market forecast

Electronic musical instruments market industry analysis

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading electronic musical instruments market vendors that include C. F. Martin & Co. Inc., CASIO Computer Co. Ltd., Fender Musical Instruments Corp., Gibson Brands Inc., inMusic Brands, KORG Inc., NS Design, Pioneer Corp., Roland Corp., and Yamaha Corp.. Also, the electronic musical instruments market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



Executive Summary:



The publisher recognizes the following companies as the key players in the global electronic musical instruments market: C. F. Martin & Co. Inc., CASIO Computer Co. Ltd., Fender Musical Instruments Corp., Gibson Brands Inc., inMusic Brands, KORG Inc., NS Design, Pioneer Corp., Roland Corp., and Yamaha Corp..



Commenting on the report, an analyst from the research team said: 'The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is rising number of music festivals and live events .'



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the growing demand for music-related leisure activities.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Customer Landscape



Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tr7ka8

