Global Electronic Laboratory Notebooks (ELNs) Market Report 2020: 2020 vs 2027 - Impact of Covid-19 on the $600+ Mn Market

Global Electronic Laboratory Notebooks (ELNs) Market to Reach $613.7 Million by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Electronic Laboratory Notebooks (ELNs) estimated at US$425.1 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$613.7 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the period 2020-2027.



Cross-disciplinary ELN, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.7% CAGR and reach US$454.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Specific ELN segment is readjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U. S. Market is Estimated at $125.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5% CAGR



The Electronic Laboratory Notebooks (ELNs) market in the U. S. is estimated at US$125.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$108.1 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.2% and 4.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR.



The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

3DS BIOVIA

Abbott Informatics

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Arxspan, LLC

Benchling

Bio-ITech BV (elabJournal)

ID Business Solutions Ltd. (IDBS)

KineMatik Ltd.

Lab-Ally, LLC

LabArchives, LLC.

labfolder GmbH

Labii Inc.

Lablynx, Inc.

LABTrack, LLC

LabVantage Solutions, Inc.

LabWare, Inc.

Mestrelab Research, S. L.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

RURO, Inc.

SciNote LLC.

SEQOME Limited

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Waters Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sx3rqh







