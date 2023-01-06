Global Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale (EFTPOS) Terminals Market Business Report 2022: Consumer Shift from Cash to Card Based Purchase Transactions Sets Stage for Growth
Global Market for Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale (EFTPOS) Terminals
Dublin, Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale (EFTPOS) Terminals: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale (EFTPOS) Terminals Market to Reach 73.2 Million Units by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale (EFTPOS) Terminals estimated at 43.1 Million Units in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 73.2 Million Units by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at 11.7 Million Units, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.3% CAGR
The Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale (EFTPOS) Terminals market in the U.S. is estimated at 11.7 Million Units in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 16.3 Million Units by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR.
What`s New for 2022?
Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to digital archives and Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Recent Market Activity
A Prelude
EFTPOS Terminals - Market Overview
Consumer Shift from Cash to Card Based Purchase Transactions Sets Stage for Growth in EFTPOS Terminals Market
Increased Retailer Acceptance of Card Based Payments Boosts EFTPOS Terminals Market
Improvement in Global GDP Performance Encourages Optimistic Forecasts
Outlook
Key Trends & Growth Drivers
EMV & PCI Compliance - Major Market Drivers
Growing EMV Compliance Marks the Death of Magnetic Stripe Card Based EFTPOS Terminals
US Finally Migrating to EMV Compliant EFTPOS
Dynamic Data Authentication Adds to Security Benefits of EMV Compliant Cards
Mobile EFTPOS Terminals - Calling the Shots
Rising Popularity of Contactless Card EFTPOS Terminals
Replacement Demand to Drive EPOS Market
Hospitality Industry - A Major End-Use Market for EFTPOS Terminals
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale (EFTPOS) Terminals - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 133 Featured)
Diebold Nixdorf, Inc.
First Data Corporation
Fujitsu Frontech Limited
Keycorp Pty Limited
NCR Corporation
Olivetti S.p.A.
Oracle Hospitality
PAX Technology Limited
Smartpay Ltd
Spire Payments UK
VeriFone Systems, Inc.
Worldline
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Key Challenges
Retail Stores - Lucrative Market Opportunity
Tablet Based Inexpensive Terminals Pose Significant Challenge for Traditional POS Terminals Market
Competitive Scenario
Vendors Explore New Ways to Stay Competitive
Pure Smart Card Accepting POS Terminals Projected To Grow in Coming Years
Software Upgrades - A Market Propellant
Huge Number of Magnetic Stripe Cards & Hybrid Cards in Circulation Creates Demand for Hybrid EFTPOS Terminals in Short Term Period
Move to Automation
Need and Demand for Integrating POS and Accounting
Lower Deployment Costs -A Way Forward
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale (EFTPOS) Terminals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
World Historic Review for Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale (EFTPOS) Terminals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
World 15-Year Perspective for Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale (EFTPOS) Terminals by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
World Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale (EFTPOS) Terminals Market Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for Years 2012 through 2027
III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
CANADA
JAPAN
CHINA
EUROPE
FRANCE
GERMANY
ITALY
UNITED KINGDOM
SPAIN
RUSSIA
REST OF EUROPE
ASIA-PACIFIC
AUSTRALIA
INDIA
SOUTH KOREA
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
LATIN AMERICA
ARGENTINA
BRAZIL
MEXICO
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
MIDDLE EAST
IRAN
ISRAEL
SAUDI ARABIA
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
AFRICA
IV. COMPETITION
