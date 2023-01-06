Global Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale (EFTPOS) Terminals Market Business Report 2022: Consumer Shift from Cash to Card Based Purchase Transactions Sets Stage for Growth

Global Market for Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale (EFTPOS) Terminals

Dublin, Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale (EFTPOS) Terminals: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale (EFTPOS) Terminals Market to Reach 73.2 Million Units by 2027

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale (EFTPOS) Terminals estimated at 43.1 Million Units in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 73.2 Million Units by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at 11.7 Million Units, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.3% CAGR

The Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale (EFTPOS) Terminals market in the U.S. is estimated at 11.7 Million Units in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 16.3 Million Units by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR.

What`s New for 2022?

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

  • Access to digital archives and Research Platform

  • Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights

  • World Market Trajectories

  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

  • Recent Market Activity

  • A Prelude

  • EFTPOS Terminals - Market Overview

  • Consumer Shift from Cash to Card Based Purchase Transactions Sets Stage for Growth in EFTPOS Terminals Market

  • Increased Retailer Acceptance of Card Based Payments Boosts EFTPOS Terminals Market

  • Improvement in Global GDP Performance Encourages Optimistic Forecasts

  • Outlook

  • Key Trends & Growth Drivers

  • EMV & PCI Compliance - Major Market Drivers

  • Growing EMV Compliance Marks the Death of Magnetic Stripe Card Based EFTPOS Terminals

  • US Finally Migrating to EMV Compliant EFTPOS

  • Dynamic Data Authentication Adds to Security Benefits of EMV Compliant Cards

  • Mobile EFTPOS Terminals - Calling the Shots

  • Rising Popularity of Contactless Card EFTPOS Terminals

  • Replacement Demand to Drive EPOS Market

  • Hospitality Industry - A Major End-Use Market for EFTPOS Terminals

  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

  • Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale (EFTPOS) Terminals - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 133 Featured)

  • Diebold Nixdorf, Inc.

  • First Data Corporation

  • Fujitsu Frontech Limited

  • Keycorp Pty Limited

  • NCR Corporation

  • Olivetti S.p.A.

  • Oracle Hospitality

  • PAX Technology Limited

  • Smartpay Ltd

  • Spire Payments UK

  • VeriFone Systems, Inc.

  • Worldline

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Key Challenges

  • Retail Stores - Lucrative Market Opportunity

  • Tablet Based Inexpensive Terminals Pose Significant Challenge for Traditional POS Terminals Market

  • Competitive Scenario

  • Vendors Explore New Ways to Stay Competitive

  • Pure Smart Card Accepting POS Terminals Projected To Grow in Coming Years

  • Software Upgrades - A Market Propellant

  • Huge Number of Magnetic Stripe Cards & Hybrid Cards in Circulation Creates Demand for Hybrid EFTPOS Terminals in Short Term Period

  • Move to Automation

  • Need and Demand for Integrating POS and Accounting

  • Lower Deployment Costs -A Way Forward

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

  • World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale (EFTPOS) Terminals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

  • World Historic Review for Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale (EFTPOS) Terminals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

  • World 15-Year Perspective for Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale (EFTPOS) Terminals by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

  • World Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale (EFTPOS) Terminals Market Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for Years 2012 through 2027

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

CANADA

JAPAN

CHINA

EUROPE

FRANCE

GERMANY

ITALY

UNITED KINGDOM

SPAIN

RUSSIA

REST OF EUROPE

ASIA-PACIFIC

AUSTRALIA

INDIA

SOUTH KOREA

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

LATIN AMERICA

ARGENTINA

BRAZIL

MEXICO

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

MIDDLE EAST

IRAN

ISRAEL

SAUDI ARABIA

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

AFRICA

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/maa6hj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

