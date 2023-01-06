Global Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale (EFTPOS) Terminals Market Business Report 2022: Consumer Shift from Cash to Card Based Purchase Transactions Sets Stage for Growth

Company Logo

Global Market for Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale (EFTPOS) Terminals

Dublin, Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale (EFTPOS) Terminals: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale (EFTPOS) Terminals Market to Reach 73.2 Million Units by 2027



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale (EFTPOS) Terminals estimated at 43.1 Million Units in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 73.2 Million Units by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at 11.7 Million Units, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.3% CAGR



The Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale (EFTPOS) Terminals market in the U.S. is estimated at 11.7 Million Units in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 16.3 Million Units by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR.

A Prelude

EFTPOS Terminals - Market Overview

Consumer Shift from Cash to Card Based Purchase Transactions Sets Stage for Growth in EFTPOS Terminals Market

Increased Retailer Acceptance of Card Based Payments Boosts EFTPOS Terminals Market

Improvement in Global GDP Performance Encourages Optimistic Forecasts

Outlook

Key Trends & Growth Drivers

EMV & PCI Compliance - Major Market Drivers

Growing EMV Compliance Marks the Death of Magnetic Stripe Card Based EFTPOS Terminals

US Finally Migrating to EMV Compliant EFTPOS

Dynamic Data Authentication Adds to Security Benefits of EMV Compliant Cards

Mobile EFTPOS Terminals - Calling the Shots

Rising Popularity of Contactless Card EFTPOS Terminals

Replacement Demand to Drive EPOS Market

Hospitality Industry - A Major End-Use Market for EFTPOS Terminals

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale (EFTPOS) Terminals - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

