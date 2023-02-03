Global Electronic Flight Instrument System (EFIS) Market to Reach $962.1 Million by 2030

ReportLinker
·26 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

New York, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electronic Flight Instrument System (EFIS) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798473/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Global Electronic Flight Instrument System (EFIS) Market to Reach $962.1 Million by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Electronic Flight Instrument System (EFIS) estimated at US$788.3 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$962.1 Million by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 2.5% over the period 2022-2030. Fixed, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 2.3% CAGR and reach US$704.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Rotary segment is readjusted to a revised 3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $230.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 2.4% CAGR

The Electronic Flight Instrument System (EFIS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$230.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$172.5 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 2.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.4% and 2.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.6% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 47 Featured)
- Aspen Avionics, Inc.
- Astronautics Corporation of America
- Avidyne Corporation
- Dynon Avionics
- Esterline Technologies Corporation
- Garmin Ltd.
- Genesys Aerosystems
- Honeywell International, Inc.
- L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc.
- Rockwell Collins, Inc.


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798473/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
Electronic Flight Instrument System (EFIS) - Global Key
Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Flight Attitude by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Flight Attitude by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Flight Attitude by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Engine Monitoring by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Engine Monitoring by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Engine Monitoring by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Navigation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Navigation by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Navigation by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Communication & Navigation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Communication & Navigation
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Communication &
Navigation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Flight Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Flight Management by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Flight Management by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Processing Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Processing Systems by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Processing Systems by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fixed by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Fixed by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Fixed by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rotary by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for Rotary by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Rotary by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 25: World Electronic Flight Instrument System (EFIS)
Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014
through 2030

Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electronic Flight Instrument System (EFIS) by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 27: World Historic Review for Electronic Flight
Instrument System (EFIS) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 28: World 16-Year Perspective for Electronic Flight
Instrument System (EFIS) by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2014, 2023 &
2030

Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Display Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 30: World Historic Review for Display Systems by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 31: World 16-Year Perspective for Display Systems by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Electronic Flight Instrument System (EFIS) Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United
States for 2023 (E)
Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electronic Flight Instrument System (EFIS) by Application -
Navigation, Engine Monitoring and Flight Attitude - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 33: USA Historic Review for Electronic Flight Instrument
System (EFIS) by Application - Navigation, Engine Monitoring
and Flight Attitude Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 34: USA 16-Year Perspective for Electronic Flight
Instrument System (EFIS) by Application - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Navigation, Engine Monitoring and Flight
Attitude for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electronic Flight Instrument System (EFIS) by Sub-System -
Communication & Navigation, Flight Management, Processing
Systems and Display Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR

Table 36: USA Historic Review for Electronic Flight Instrument
System (EFIS) by Sub-System - Communication & Navigation,
Flight Management, Processing Systems and Display Systems
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 37: USA 16-Year Perspective for Electronic Flight
Instrument System (EFIS) by Sub-System - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Communication & Navigation, Flight
Management, Processing Systems and Display Systems for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electronic Flight Instrument System (EFIS) by Platform - Fixed
and Rotary - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 39: USA Historic Review for Electronic Flight Instrument
System (EFIS) by Platform - Fixed and Rotary Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 40: USA 16-Year Perspective for Electronic Flight
Instrument System (EFIS) by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Fixed and Rotary for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030

CANADA
Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electronic Flight Instrument System (EFIS) by Application -
Navigation, Engine Monitoring and Flight Attitude - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Electronic Flight
Instrument System (EFIS) by Application - Navigation, Engine
Monitoring and Flight Attitude Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 43: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Electronic Flight
Instrument System (EFIS) by Application - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Navigation, Engine Monitoring and Flight
Attitude for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electronic Flight Instrument System (EFIS) by Sub-System -
Communication & Navigation, Flight Management, Processing
Systems and Display Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR

Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Electronic Flight
Instrument System (EFIS) by Sub-System - Communication &
Navigation, Flight Management, Processing Systems and Display
Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 46: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Electronic Flight
Instrument System (EFIS) by Sub-System - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Communication & Navigation, Flight
Management, Processing Systems and Display Systems for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electronic Flight Instrument System (EFIS) by Platform - Fixed
and Rotary - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Electronic Flight
Instrument System (EFIS) by Platform - Fixed and Rotary Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 49: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Electronic Flight
Instrument System (EFIS) by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Fixed and Rotary for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030

JAPAN
Electronic Flight Instrument System (EFIS) Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for
2023 (E)
Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electronic Flight Instrument System (EFIS) by Application -
Navigation, Engine Monitoring and Flight Attitude - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Electronic Flight
Instrument System (EFIS) by Application - Navigation, Engine
Monitoring and Flight Attitude Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 52: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Electronic Flight
Instrument System (EFIS) by Application - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Navigation, Engine Monitoring and Flight
Attitude for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electronic Flight Instrument System (EFIS) by Sub-System -
Communication & Navigation, Flight Management, Processing
Systems and Display Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR

Table 54: Japan Historic Review for Electronic Flight
Instrument System (EFIS) by Sub-System - Communication &
Navigation, Flight Management, Processing Systems and Display
Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 55: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Electronic Flight
Instrument System (EFIS) by Sub-System - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Communication & Navigation, Flight
Management, Processing Systems and Display Systems for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electronic Flight Instrument System (EFIS) by Platform - Fixed
and Rotary - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Electronic Flight
Instrument System (EFIS) by Platform - Fixed and Rotary Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 58: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Electronic Flight
Instrument System (EFIS) by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Fixed and Rotary for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030

CHINA
Electronic Flight Instrument System (EFIS) Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for
2023 (E)
Table 59: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electronic Flight Instrument System (EFIS) by Application -
Navigation, Engine Monitoring and Flight Attitude - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 60: China Historic Review for Electronic Flight
Instrument System (EFIS) by Application - Navigation, Engine
Monitoring and Flight Attitude Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 61: China 16-Year Perspective for Electronic Flight
Instrument System (EFIS) by Application - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Navigation, Engine Monitoring and Flight
Attitude for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 62: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electronic Flight Instrument System (EFIS) by Sub-System -
Communication & Navigation, Flight Management, Processing
Systems and Display Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR

Table 63: China Historic Review for Electronic Flight
Instrument System (EFIS) by Sub-System - Communication &
Navigation, Flight Management, Processing Systems and Display
Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 64: China 16-Year Perspective for Electronic Flight
Instrument System (EFIS) by Sub-System - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Communication & Navigation, Flight
Management, Processing Systems and Display Systems for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 65: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electronic Flight Instrument System (EFIS) by Platform - Fixed
and Rotary - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 66: China Historic Review for Electronic Flight
Instrument System (EFIS) by Platform - Fixed and Rotary Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 67: China 16-Year Perspective for Electronic Flight
Instrument System (EFIS) by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Fixed and Rotary for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030

EUROPE
Electronic Flight Instrument System (EFIS) Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for
2023 (E)
Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electronic Flight Instrument System (EFIS) by Application -
Navigation, Engine Monitoring and Flight Attitude - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Electronic Flight
Instrument System (EFIS) by Application - Navigation, Engine
Monitoring and Flight Attitude Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 70: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Electronic Flight
Instrument System (EFIS) by Application - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Navigation, Engine Monitoring and Flight
Attitude for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electronic Flight Instrument System (EFIS) by Sub-System -
Communication & Navigation, Flight Management, Processing
Systems and Display Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR

Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Electronic Flight
Instrument System (EFIS) by Sub-System - Communication &
Navigation, Flight Management, Processing Systems and Display
Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 73: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Electronic Flight
Instrument System (EFIS) by Sub-System - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Communication & Navigation, Flight
Management, Processing Systems and Display Systems for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electronic Flight Instrument System (EFIS) by Platform - Fixed
and Rotary - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Electronic Flight
Instrument System (EFIS) by Platform - Fixed and Rotary Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 76: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Electronic Flight
Instrument System (EFIS) by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Fixed and Rotary for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030

Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electronic Flight Instrument System (EFIS) by Geographic Region -
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Electronic Flight
Instrument System (EFIS) by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 79: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Electronic Flight
Instrument System (EFIS) by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and
Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

FRANCE
Electronic Flight Instrument System (EFIS) Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for
2023 (E)
Table 80: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electronic Flight Instrument System (EFIS) by Application -
Navigation, Engine Monitoring and Flight Attitude - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 81: France Historic Review for Electronic Flight
Instrument System (EFIS) by Application - Navigation, Engine
Monitoring and Flight Attitude Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 82: France 16-Year Perspective for Electronic Flight
Instrument System (EFIS) by Application - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Navigation, Engine Monitoring and Flight
Attitude for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 83: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electronic Flight Instrument System (EFIS) by Sub-System -
Communication & Navigation, Flight Management, Processing
Systems and Display Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR

Table 84: France Historic Review for Electronic Flight
Instrument System (EFIS) by Sub-System - Communication &
Navigation, Flight Management, Processing Systems and Display
Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 85: France 16-Year Perspective for Electronic Flight
Instrument System (EFIS) by Sub-System - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Communication & Navigation, Flight
Management, Processing Systems and Display Systems for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 86: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electronic Flight Instrument System (EFIS) by Platform - Fixed
and Rotary - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 87: France Historic Review for Electronic Flight
Instrument System (EFIS) by Platform - Fixed and Rotary Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 88: France 16-Year Perspective for Electronic Flight
Instrument System (EFIS) by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Fixed and Rotary for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030

GERMANY
Electronic Flight Instrument System (EFIS) Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for
2023 (E)
Table 89: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electronic Flight Instrument System (EFIS) by Application -
Navigation, Engine Monitoring and Flight Attitude - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 90: Germany Historic Review for Electronic Flight
Instrument System (EFIS) by Application - Navigation, Engine
Monitoring and Flight Attitude Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 91: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Electronic Flight
Instrument System (EFIS) by Application - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Navigation, Engine Monitoring and Flight
Attitude for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 92: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electronic Flight Instrument System (EFIS) by Sub-System -
Communication & Navigation, Flight Management, Processing
Systems and Display Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR

Table 93: Germany Historic Review for Electronic Flight
Instrument System (EFIS) by Sub-System - Communication &
Navigation, Flight Management, Processing Systems and Display
Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 94: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Electronic Flight
Instrument System (EFIS) by Sub-System - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Communication & Navigation, Flight
Management, Processing Systems and Display Systems for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 95: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electronic Flight Instrument System (EFIS) by Platform - Fixed
and Rotary - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 96: Germany Historic Review for Electronic Flight
Instrument System (EFIS) by Platform - Fixed and Rotary Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 97: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Electronic Flight
Instrument System (EFIS) by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Fixed and Rotary for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030

ITALY
Table 98: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electronic Flight Instrument System (EFIS) by Application -
Navigation, Engine Monitoring and Flight Attitude - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 99: Italy Historic Review for Electronic Flight
Instrument System (EFIS) by Application - Navigation, Engine
Monitoring and Flight Attitude Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 100: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Electronic Flight
Instrument System (EFIS) by Application - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Navigation, Engine Monitoring and Flight
Attitude for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 101: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electronic Flight Instrument System (EFIS) by Sub-System -
Communication & Navigation, Flight Management, Processing
Systems and Display Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR

Table 102: Italy Historic Review for Electronic Flight
Instrument System (EFIS) by Sub-System - Communication &
Navigation, Flight Management, Processing Systems and Display
Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 103: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Electronic Flight
Instrument System (EFIS) by Sub-System - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Communication & Navigation, Flight
Management, Processing Systems and Display Systems for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 104: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electronic Flight Instrument System (EFIS) by Platform - Fixed
and Rotary - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 105: Italy Historic Review for Electronic Flight
Instrument System (EFIS) by Platform - Fixed and Rotary Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 106: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Electronic Flight
Instrument System (EFIS) by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Fixed and Rotary for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030

UNITED KINGDOM
Electronic Flight Instrument System (EFIS) Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United
Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 107: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electronic Flight Instrument System (EFIS) by Application -
Navigation, Engine Monitoring and Flight Attitude - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 108: UK Historic Review for Electronic Flight Instrument
System (EFIS) by Application - Navigation, Engine Monitoring
and Flight Attitude Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 109: UK 16-Year Perspective for Electronic Flight
Instrument System (EFIS) by Application - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Navigation, Engine Monitoring and Flight
Attitude for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 110: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electronic Flight Instrument System (EFIS) by Sub-System -
Communication & Navigation, Flight Management, Processing
Systems and Display Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR

Table 111: UK Historic Review for Electronic Flight Instrument
System (EFIS) by Sub-System - Communication & Navigation,
Flight Management, Processing Systems and Display Systems
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 112: UK 16-Year Perspective for Electronic Flight
Instrument System (EFIS) by Sub-System - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Communication & Navigation, Flight
Management, Processing Systems and Display Systems for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 113: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electronic Flight Instrument System (EFIS) by Platform - Fixed
and Rotary - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 114: UK Historic Review for Electronic Flight Instrument
System (EFIS) by Platform - Fixed and Rotary Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 115: UK 16-Year Perspective for Electronic Flight
Instrument System (EFIS) by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Fixed and Rotary for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030

REST OF EUROPE
Table 116: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Electronic Flight Instrument System (EFIS) by
Application - Navigation, Engine Monitoring and Flight Attitude -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 117: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Electronic Flight
Instrument System (EFIS) by Application - Navigation, Engine
Monitoring and Flight Attitude Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 118: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Electronic
Flight Instrument System (EFIS) by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Navigation, Engine Monitoring and
Flight Attitude for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 119: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Electronic Flight Instrument System (EFIS) by
Sub-System - Communication & Navigation, Flight Management,
Processing Systems and Display Systems - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR

Table 120: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Electronic Flight
Instrument System (EFIS) by Sub-System - Communication &
Navigation, Flight Management, Processing Systems and Display
Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 121: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Electronic
Flight Instrument System (EFIS) by Sub-System - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Communication & Navigation, Flight
Management, Processing Systems and Display Systems for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 122: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Electronic Flight Instrument System (EFIS) by
Platform - Fixed and Rotary - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR

Table 123: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Electronic Flight

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798473/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Latest Stories

  • Let it go: Here are 3 crucial things you must 'say goodbye' to in retirement. Most folks can't do it — but can you?

    Change doesn't have to be bad.

  • Alina Habba is withdrawing as Trump's lead attorney for E. Jean Carroll's rape claim. Last month, a federal judge sanctioned her $1 million for bad lawyering.

    Donald Trump's new lawyer in the case, Joe Tacopina, has experience representing the Washington Commanders as well as rappers like Meek Mill.

  • These two Bellingham auto dealerships purchased by a Canadian company

    The acquisition is the first in the U.S. for the Canadian company, with a hope to extend its reach further internationally.

  • Car buyers frustrated with inventory shortages should head to a Ford or GM dealer

    Auto dealers had more inventory in January than they did this time last year. That's good news for car-shoppers opting for certain brands.

  • Dutch, Japanese curbs on chip equipment to China may not be tough enough -industry group

    A chip industry group is warning that if U.S. allies do not adopt curbs on semiconductor manufacturing equipment to China that are comparable to U.S. controls, they will not be effective. The warning came after news of an agreement by the Netherlands and Japan to curb chipmaking exports to China to align with rules the Biden Administration imposed in October. SEMI, which represents the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing supply chain, said it had a shared interest in strengthening U.S. national security and welcomed the agreement with Japan and the Netherlands.

  • Behind the EV price war is an all-out battle for the future of customer loyalty in the car business — and it could mean more discounts on the horizon

    The brewing EV price war is a sign the automotive industry is returning to its age-old battle for market share and customer loyalty.

  • I'm Retired and Divorcing. What Do I Do?

    Retirement is a major milestone that most couples look forward to. But some couples find the transition to retirement negatively impacts their marriage, sometimes resulting in irreconcilable differences and divorce. Rates of late-in-life divorce, also called "gray" divorce, have risen … Continue reading → The post How to Navigate a Divorce After You Retire appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Venezuela's Maduro complains about U.S. cash-less authorizations

    Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro on Thursday lashed out at U.S. licenses barring companies doing business with sanctioned Venezuelan state firms from paying cash to his administration. Washington last year authorized U.S. and European firms to resume taking Venezuelan crude oil on the condition no funds be paid to Venezuela. The permits were part of U.S. President Joe Biden's move to encourage political talks between Maduro and the Venezuelan opposition with the main goal of securing a fair presidential election.

  • Toyota to launch two luxury vehicles in Japan -Nikkei

    Toyota Motor Corp will launch two higher-end luxury vehicles in Japan during the next financial year as it seeks to capture a larger share of the luxury car market, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Friday. The automaker will introduce a luxury sport-utility vehicle, the Toyota Century, in its home market sometime between August and the end of March 2024, Nikkei said, citing anonymous sources. A Toyota spokesperson said the company could not comment on its product plans.

  • Stretch Retirement Savings: Experts Recommend 5 Expenses To Cut Easily

    A traditional, passive retirement is fine for some, but many retirees are looking to start exciting new chapters of their lives when they stop working. See: GOBankingRates' Best CD Accounts of...

  • Analysis-Gyrating European gas price forecasts leave companies in the dark

    Dramatic swings in forecasts for European gas prices this year have left companies and governments struggling to plan ahead as uncertainties for the outlook persist, ranging from the pace of China's economic recovery to the impact of war in Ukraine. "It increases the pressure to close permanently part of the capacity," Axel Eggert, the director of the European Steel Association (Eurofer), said of the uncertain outlook. Forecasts for 2023 from five analysts for the average European gas benchmark price, the front-month Dutch TTF gas price, had ranged from 64 to 125 euros/MWh in January.

  • Chill pervades China's tech firms even as crackdown eases

    A grinding crackdown that wiped billions of dollars of value off Chinese technology companies is easing, but the once-freewheeling industry is bracing for much slower growth ahead. Analysts say China’s easing of restrictions on companies like e-commerce giant Alibaba and online games company Tencent and talk of support for the private sector reflects Beijing’s decision to refocus on growth after the economy was ravaged by the pandemic and restrictions imposed to fight COVID-19. In January, a top official at China’s central bank said in an interview with state-owned media that the crackdown on technology companies was “basically” over, adding that companies would be encouraged to lead economic growth and create more jobs.

  • China hotel, catering job openings surge on post-COVID demand recovery - survey

    Chinese hotels and restaurants are seeking employees amid demand recovery in the services sector after the end of Beijing's zero-COVID protocols, with a survey by a leading recruiter showing a surge in job openings in the hospitality industry. During the first six days of work after China's Lunar New Year holiday, job openings in the hotel and catering sectors surged 40% from the same period a year earlier, according to a survey published on Friday by Zhaopin, one of the county's biggest recruitment firms. Passenger vehicle and freight truck drivers and airplane and train crews are also badly needed, with job openings jumping by 85.2% over the same period, due to busy transport and logistics sectors following China's post-COVID reopening.

  • How much money do I need to live entirely off dividends? Here's how to figure out the lowest amount you need to make it work

    Yes, there's math. No, it's not that hard.

  • Price cap on Russian refined fuels set to disrupt trade

    The European Union's ban on imports of Russian refined oil products, including diesel and jet fuel, will disrupt global flows once it takes effect on Sunday and could hurt Moscow more than an embargo on crude oil. Although Western sanctions could force Russia to cut crude production and refining runs, which would further tighten global supplies, some analysts said the ban on products may ultimately have little impact on overall availability. "Barrels will get out and find a market, logistical challenge but not a supply challenge," senior research associate Ian Moore at global brokerage firm Bernstein.

  • JPMorgan and the US Virgin Islands are blaming each other in court for failing to stop Jeffrey Epstein's sex-trafficking scheme

    The US Virgin Islands gave tax breaks to a company that facilitated Jeffrey Epstein's sex-trafficking operation, JPMorgan says.

  • Bollinger Motors sues Munro Vehicles over MK_1 design

    U.S.-based Bollinger Motors sues Scotland's Munro Vehicles and Munro designer Ross Compton over the MK_1 EV 4x4 over similarities to the B1 and B2.

  • UPDATE 2-Cargill shutters Indiana port grain elevator

    Global commodities trader Cargill Inc closed its grain elevator in Portage, Indiana, on Tuesday, according to the company's website. The elevator, which handled soybeans, corn and wheat, borders Lake Michigan and has a storage capacity of 7.2 million bushels, according to the Grain and Feed Association of Indiana. In an email statement on Thursday, Cargill said it decided not to renew its lease for the facility because of "several different contributing factors which include the current and projected market environment."

  • UPDATE 2-Chinese auto sensor maker Hesai to raise up to $171 mln in U.S. IPO

    Chinese sensor maker Hesai Group is aiming to raise up to $171 million in a U.S initial public offering (IPO), the first major deal by a Chinese company since the country's borders re-opened early last month, according to its regulatory filings. While Chinese online education firm QuantaSing Group raised $40.6 million in a U.S. IPO on Jan. 25, the Hesai deal is the largest fund-raising by a Chinese firm in New York in at least a year. It is also one of only a few major U.S. listings by Chinese firms since Beijing tightened its grip on overseas share sales in July 2021.

  • Tesla sales up in Germany, 2.4% of German new car registrations in January - KBA

    BERLIN (Reuters) -The number of new Tesla vehicles registered in Germany rose in January by 912.2% from last year's figures to 4,241, federal motor authority KBA reported on Friday, with Tesla cars making up 2.4% of all new registrations. Registrations of Tesla vehicles in 2022 in Germany were traditionally higher towards the end of the quarter and dropped back down in the first month of the following quarter, jumping from 3,185 in October last year to 16,948 in December. The January 2023 figure is the largest year-on-year jump registered among carmakers selling in Germany that month, up from just 419 in the same month last year, according to the KBA.