Global Electronic Ceramics Market By Material, By Application, By End User, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026

The Global Electronic Ceramics Market size is expected to reach $15. 9 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 7. 2% CAGR during the forecast period. Electronic ceramics refers to the ceramic materials that carry out the electronic function.

It is also known as electroceramics. Electronic ceramic materials are drawn from different rocks, which is available in powder formations and several forms. There are many kinds of electronic ceramics available in the market like dielectric ceramics, piezoceramics, ferroelectric ceramics, and conducting ceramics. Electronic ceramics are high in strength, chemical resistance, and thermal & corrosion strength, and wear resistance that helps in reliable and thermal efficient operations.

The growth rate of the global electronic ceramic market depends on factors like new technological advancements in electronics, communication systems, and automotive. Along with that, the Internet of Things has the power to boost every sector. It allows the digital transformation of many processes, through various sensors; it helps in monitoring main operational parameters in manufacturing, storage monitoring, vehicle tracking, and healthcare. The 5G network requires a new set of tools and antenna systems to transfer a huge amount of data.

The covid-19 pandemic has resulted in the worldwide lockdown and temporary closure of the manufacturing facilities leads to the disturbance of the supply chain. There is a reduction in the sales of electronic ceramics due to the declining demand of the automotive and telecommunications sectors. In addition, the electronic ceramics market has affected by the ban on interstate & international transportation of finished products.

By Material

Based on Material, the market is segmented into Alumina, Silica, Zirconia and Others. The alumina category was the major contributor to the market and has a high revenue share in the total electronic ceramics market share. This presents a fact that alumina is the most chosen material for thick and thin-film ceramic substrates that are used in hybrid electronic circuits. The Zirconia segment would showcase prominent growth rate during the forecast period.

By Application

Based on Application, the market is segmented into Capacitors, Actuators & Sensors, Power Distribution Devices, Data Storage Devices, Optoelectronic Devices, and Others. The capacitors category takes up the market by one-third of the total share and is expected to grow at a notable CAGR during the forecast period. Capacitors, mostly MLCCs have applied in every industrial vertical such as military, electronics, aerospace, and industrial telecommunication systems.

By End User

Based on End User, the market is segmented into Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Automobile, Medical, and Others. The electronics sector was the biggest contributor to the market with its major share and is expected to grow at a remarkable CAGR during the forecast period. Ceramics plays a vital role in the electronic industry with various functions like super conduction, insulation, semi-conduction, magnetic and piezoelectric applications. These processes are very important in the manufacturing of products like television, computers, phones, and other electronic items.

By Region

Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North America is the largest manufacturer and second-largest consumer of electronic ceramics around the world. The market in North America is driven by the increasing opportunities from the medical devices industry and the growing industrial end-use industry. Electrical home appliances and power grids are on the top end-use industries that contribute to the increasing demand for electronic ceramics in Europe. The second-fastest-growing region after Asia-Pacific is the Middle East and South Africa due to the increasing power grid industry in that region.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Kyocera Corporation, CoorsTek, Inc., CeramTec GmbH (BC Partners), Morgan Advanced Materials PLC, 3M Company, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd., Rauschert Steinbach GmbH, Mantec Technical Ceramics Limited and Sparkler Ceramics Pvt. Ltd.

Strategies deployed in Electronics Ceramics Market

Oct-2020: Wuxi Murata Electronics Co., Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd, announced the opening of a new facility. The production building at the second factory develops the necessary infrastructure for responding to the surge in demand for multilayer ceramic capacitors.

Jun-2020: Morgan Advanced acquired Carbo San Luis. With the help of this acquisition, ongoing investment of Morgan Advanced Materials supported in the region and encouraged the future development within the network.

Oct-2019: Murata Electronics (Thailand), Ltd., opened two new buildings. These newly built facilities aimed to increase production capacity because of the rising demand for electronic components for mobile devices (smartphones, etc.), which includes progressively sophisticated features and for automobiles, that are increasingly electrifying.

Oct-2019: Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. announced merger in which its integrated subsidiary Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. would be the surviving company and Iwami Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. would be the dissolving company. The absorption-type merger of Iwami Murata Manufacturing and Izumo Murata Manufacturing is aimed to stimulate partnership between personnel and make management and the production system more effectively through this streamlined integration, while further enhancing QCDS (Quality, Cost, Delivery, and Service).

Sep-2019: Kyocera Corporation and Ube Industries, Ltd. announced that the two companies came into a partnership agreement to produce ceramic filters for 5G base stations. Under the partnership agreement, Kyocera obtained 51% of the shares of Ube Electronics, Ltd., a completely-owned subsidiary of Ube Industries. Kyocera and Ube Industries then joined hands for a joint project named Kyocera-Ube RF TEC Corporation, which began its operations in December 2019.

Jun-2019: Kyocera announced the acquisition of the ceramics business of Friatec, the German manufacturer of ceramic and plastic components. After the acquisition of ceramic business of Friatec, including its primary lineup of oxide and metallized ceramic components and a European manufacturing facility efficient of producing these products, Kyocera provides its customers with comprehensive service together with the assistance of local production and sales.

Jul-2018: CoorsTek opened a new research and development (R&D) center in Uden, The Netherlands. This new European R&D center is aimed at creating technical ceramics capabilities to assist CoorsTek customers around the world. This new R&D center and an automated CoorsTek ceramics manufacturing facility share a co-located facility in Uden.

May-2018: CoorsTek announced to launch two new industrial ceramics membrane filter technologies namely Multi-tube System and Hollow Fiber System. The multi-tube system comprises four single ceramic tubes joined together into a single ceramic part. The hollow fiber system comprises ceramic tubes assembled into a high-density module.

Scope of the Study

Market Segments Covered in the Report:

By Material

• Alumina

• Silica

• Zirconia

• Others

By Application

• Capacitors

• Actuators & Sensors

• Power Distribution Devices

• Data Storage Devices

• Optoelectronic Devices

• Others

By End User

• Electronics

• Aerospace & Defense

• Automobile

• Medical

• Others

By Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

o Rest of North America

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Russia

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Singapore

o Malaysia

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• LAMEA

o Brazil

o Argentina

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Nigeria

o Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

• Kyocera Corporation

• CoorsTek, Inc.

• CeramTec GmbH (BC Partners)

• Morgan Advanced Materials PLC

• 3M Company

• Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

• NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd.

• Rauschert Steinbach GmbH

• Mantec Technical Ceramics Limited

• Sparkler Ceramics Pvt. Ltd.

Unique Offerings

• Exhaustive coverage

• Highest number of market tables and figures

• Subscription based model available

• Guaranteed best price

• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free
