Electron Beam Physical Vapor Deposition Coating Market by Source (Single and Multiple), and Application (Thermal Barrier Coatings, Anticorrosive coating, and Others), and End user (Automotive, Medical, Electrical & Electronics, Power, Optical, and Others): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

The global electron beam physical vapor deposition coating market was valued at $1.8 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $2.8 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2020 to 2027.

Electron beam physical vapor deposition (EB-PVD) coating is a thin film produced by electron beam PVD systems also called as electron evaporation systems. It is a type of PVD in which an intense electron beam is generated and emitted from a filament and directed toward a coating material. The steering of electron beams is done via electric and magnetic fields. The incident beams evaporate the coating material (source material) and it is deposited on the substrate. The entire process takes place within a vacuum environment and can be ion assisted to enhance the coating properties. The source material used for EB-PVD include but not limited to Aluminum Titanium Nitride (TiAlN), ceramic, Titanium, and Zirconium. Yttria-stabilized zirconia (YSZ) is the standard material for turbine applications. The resultant film is 1 nm to a few microns thick. The thin film enhances the thermal and optical properties of the substrate. The different types of substrate include metals, oxide, or semiconductors. Thin coatings enhance the corrosion resistance caused by impurities present in the operating environment. Thicker coatings of zirconia are known to reduce the thermal stresses in the turbine and aero-engine components. The major applications of EB-PVD coatings are in creating thermal barrier coatings (TBCs) in automotive, aerospace, power generation, and marine components. Moreover, the fabrication of thin film semiconductor components is done by electron beam PVD coatings. Furthermore, hydroxyapatite (HAp) coating, which is popularly used for dental and orthopedic prostheses, also uses EB-PVD. The metallization of semiconductor components that are further used in consumer electronics, micro electro mechanical systems, RF power amplifiers, light emitting diodes, and laser recorders is done by EB-PVD.

The global electron beam physical vapor deposition coating market is mainly driven by the automotive, medical, and electronics industries. Increase in global healthcare expenditure in an effort to provide better medical services, which in turn increase the demand for medical devices and equipment. Most of the economies around the world are increasing the share of GDP on healthcare services. Moreover, as the income increases, the expenditure on biomedical implants are likely to rise. Due to new technological developments in the electronics industry, there has been a surge in demand for semiconductor chips. Microelectromechanical systems (MEMS)-based sensors are used in smartphones, wearable devices, medical instruments, and other electronic devices. Disruptive updates such as IoT and 5G demands better chips. Furthermore, increase in automotive production and adoption of solar energy & power generation are likely to boost the global EB-PVD market. However, the availability of alternatives such as electroplating, or even other PVD techniques such as chemical vapor deposition (CVD) or magnetron sputtering, is expected to reduce the dependency on EB-PVD coatings, which in turn hampers the market growth.

The development of Plasma activated EB-PVD is likely to provide new opportunities for the market growth. Plasma activation enhances the electron beam coating process by pretreating substrate and deposition of film at low substrate temperatures. Plasma activation has potential applications in the food packaging industry.

The global electron beam physical vapor deposition coating market is segmented on the basis of source, application, and end users. On the basis of source, the market is divided into single and multiple. Application wise, the market is segmented into thermal barrier coatings, anticorrosive coatings, and others. By end user, the market is fragmented into automotive, medical, electrical & electronics, power, optical, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The major players analyzed in this report are AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V., Angstrom Engineering Inc., Applied Materials Inc., Denton Vacuum LLC, Ferrotec Holdings Corporation, Intlvac Thin Film Corporation, Polyteknik AS, PVD Products Inc., Semicore Equipment Inc., and Vaksis R&D and Engineering.



IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON THE GLOBAL ELECTRON BEAM PHYSICAL VAPOR DEPOSITION VAPOR COATING MARKET

• The growth of thin film deposition technique such as electron beam physical vapor deposition coating systems is dependent on the end users, mainly automotive, medical, and electronics.

• The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the supply chain of the automotive manufacturing as well as electronic industry.

• According to data collected by AFIA – Association of Manufacturers for the Automotive Industry, the sales of automotive components dropped by 76% in April 2019 compared to the April 2018.

• However, in the global medical sector the market has witnessed significant boost, with increase in the demand for medical devices and equipment due to the pandemic.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



By Source

• Single

• Multiple



By Application

• Thermal Barrier Coatings

• Anticorrosive Coating

• Others



By End User

• Automotive

• Medical

• Electrical & Electronics

• Power

• Optical

• Others



By Region

- North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

- Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

- Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

- LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA



Key Players in the global electrochromic glass

• AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V.

• Angstrom Engineering Inc.

• Applied Materials Inc.

• Denton Vacuum LLC

• Ferrotec Holdings Corporation

• Intlvac Thin Film Corporation

• Polyteknik AS

• PVD Products Inc.

• Semicore Equipment Inc.

• Vaksis R&D and Engineering

