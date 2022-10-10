ReportLinker

Global Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market to Reach 27.5 Million Units by 2027

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Electric Vehicles (EVs) estimated at 3.3 Million Units in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 27.5 Million Units by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 35.5% over the period 2020-2027. Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 44.9% CAGR and reach 23.5 Million Units by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Plugin Hybrid Electric Vehicles (phevs) segment is readjusted to a revised 14.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at 314.8 Thousand Units, While China is Forecast to Grow at 36.6% CAGR

The Electric Vehicles (EVs) market in the U.S. is estimated at 314.8 Thousand Units in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 12.3 Million Units by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 36.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 22.2% and 28.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 33% CAGR.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Why the Auto Industry Needs to Urgently Move Towards Green

Mobility? The Answer Lies in its Carbon Footprint

EXHIBIT 1: Inability of Conventional ICE Powered Vehicles to

Demonstrate Desired Reductions in CO2 Emissions to Drive the

Focus on Electric Vehicles: Official Laboratory CO2 Reduction

Claims Vs On-Road Emission Efficiency (In Grams per

Kilometer) for the Years 2008, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018

and 2022

EXHIBIT 2: With Transport Emissions Continuing to Increase At a

Rate Much Faster Than GDP Growth, Pressure Builds for Charting

a Roadmap for Cleaner Air: Carbon Footprint Forecasts for the

Global Transport Industry (In Billion Metric Tons) for Years

2020, 2025, 2030, 2035, 20240, 2045 & 2050

EXHIBIT 3: Who is the Biggest Emitter in the Transportation

Sector? Transportation Sector Emissions Breakdown by Type as

of the Year 2022

With Countries Vying to Become Carbon Negative, EVs Must Be

Fast-Tracked Before the Carbon Neutrality Window Closes by

2050

Here?s How EVs Fit Into the Decarbonization Goal

EXHIBIT 4: "Let the Data Speak for Itself": Lifecycle GHG

Emissions for Medium-Size Passenger Cars by Type (In g-CO2eq/

km) As of the Year 2022

Consumer Perceptions Influencing Intention to Purchase &

Behavioral Trends Are Key Factors Shaping Demand Patterns

EXHIBIT 5: As Climate Change Hits Home to People, the Resulting

Willingness to Do their Bit for the Environment Brings Good

News for EV Adoption: % Clustering of Consumer Responses to

How Dire the Climate Change Threat Is?

EXHIBIT 6: What Motivates Consumers to Buy EVs? Environment

Ranks Among the Top Factors: Major Factors Ranked by % Number

of Responses

EXHIBIT 7: Cost of Ownership Fears Fed by the Energy Crisis &

Rising Cost of Electricity, Ranks Among the Top Concerns

Hindering a Purchase: Major Factors Ranked by % Number of

Responses

EXHIBIT 8: Knowing What Consumers Want Can Help EV

Manufacturers Unlock Opportunities: % of Consumers

Appreciating Each Feature on EVs

EXHIBIT 9: What Aspects of an EV Consumers Would Like to be

Improved? : % of Consumers Appreciating Each Area of

Improvement for EVs

EXHIBIT 10: Why EV Consumers Prefer the Brands They Do: % of

Consumers Clustered Based On their Preference

EXHIBIT 11: Which EV Brands Have the Highest Consumer Mind

Share?: % Consumer Mind Share of Global EV Brands

A Global Crisis That Paved the Way for EVs to Take Flight! How?

By Changing Consumer Perceptions

EXHIBIT 12: Even as Sustainable Transport is Becoming a

Launchpad for Climate Change Initiatives, the Aversion to Mass

Transit is the New Reality: Decline in Public Transport Use

Among Surveyed Respondents (In %) Post COVID-19 (2021 to

2022 YTD) by Country

EXHIBIT 13: Reduced Intent to Use Public Transport Leads to a

Car Buying Boom With Consumers Wanting to Own a Vehicle to

Ensure Safety & Protection from Infections: % of Consumers

Wanting a Buy a New Car (In %) as of the Year 2022

EXHIBIT 14: What Kind of an Automobile is on the Radar of

Consumers Wanting to Own One: Powertrain Preference of

Consumers (In %) as of the Year 2022

EXHIBIT 15: More Number of People Are Aware About the Benefits

EVs Bring to the Table: % Global Consumers Preferring to Buy

EVs (Fully Electric/Plug-in/Hybrid) for the Years 2020, 2021

and 2022

What?s Ahead for Businesses & Markets?

EXHIBIT 16: Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral & Feed

Inflationary Pressures: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil

Price (In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2022

EXHIBIT 17: War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based

Price Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation in 2022:

Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the Years 2019 Through 2024

EXHIBIT 18: After the Pandemic, Global Economic Uncertainty

Surges Amidst War, Inflation, Political Tensions & Supply

Chain Disruptions Aggravated by China?s Slowdown: World

Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for

the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023

?EV Lesser Known Facts & Figures?

EXHIBIT 19: Who is Talking the Most About e-Mobility Men or

Women? % Share of EV Related Posts & Conversations on Social

Media by Gender as of the Year 2022

EXHIBIT 20: People in Which Age Group Are Most Interested in EV

Discussions?: % Share of EV Related Posts & Conversations

online by Age Group as of the Year 2022

EXHIBIT 21: What Do People Talk About When They Discuss EV? %

Share of Online EV Conversations by Topic as of the Year 2022

EXHIBIT 22: What Personal Concerns Are Uppermost on People?s

Minds When They Think or Talk About EVs? % Share of Concerns

Clustered Based on Responses as of the Year 2022

EXHIBIT 23: The Most Searched for Questions on EV on the

Internet: % Share of Search Keywords on Google Search Engine

EXHIBIT 24: Most Talked About Car Brands on Online Media

Platforms: % Share of Most Mentioned Car Brands in EV

Conversations in Public Forums as of the Year 2022

EXHIBIT 25: Depreciation Can be a Big Burden for EVs With

Implications for Adoption Rates: Breakdown of Cost Elements of

ICE Vehicle & Electric Vehicle Per Year (In %)

EXHIBIT 26: With Powertrain Accounting for a Disproportionate

Share of Vehicle Cost, Investments on EVs Can Erode Fully When

Batteries Fail Out of Warranty, Unless a Price Competitive

Aftermarket Evolves: Cost Breakdown of EV & ICE Vehicle

Components

EXHIBIT 27: South Korean OEM Kia Corporation Emerges as the

Most Dependable Auto Brand in 2022, Making the Brand Very

Likely to Score High Even in EV Space: Breakdown of Number of

Problems Per 100 Cars as of the Year 2022

EXHIBIT 28: Did You Know EVs Report Higher Problems Than ICE

Vehicles: Breakdown of Problems Per 100 Vehicles for EVs & ICE

Vehicles as of the Year 2022

EXHIBIT 29: So What?s Causing the Dismal Plunge in Vehicle

Quality: Chief Factors Ranked By Their Importance

World Media Perspectives

What Are the Top EV Models Scheduled to Hit the Market in 2022?

EV Stories From Around the World

Influencer Insights that Matter the Most: Here are What Top

Voices are Saying About the Future of EVs

Robert Yu in Conversation With Chris About the Booming Chinese

EV Industry

ExxonMobil CEO Talks About How His Company Is Planning for a

Future of EVs

Autolist Editor-in-Chief David Undercoffler Discusses Top

Electric Vehicle Concerns Among Potential Buyers

Fireside Chat With Auto Industry Veteran and Former MD of

Nissan India

Tata Motors MD in Conversation with Sergius Barretto

Competition

EXHIBIT 30: Electric Vehicles (EVs) - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

216 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Overview of the Electric Vehicle (EV) Ecosystem

Even as the Pandemic Pummeled Conventional Vehicles, EV

Adoption & Sales Defied the Grim Forecasts to Post Gains in

2020

Despite EVs Displayed Resilience to Supply Chain Disruptions

Till Date, Chip Shortage Continues to Remain a Cause for Worry

EXHIBIT 31: Semiconductor Fab Production Expansion is Time

Consuming & Can Therefore Provide No Immediate Relief: Time

Required to Increase Fab Production by Parameter

EXHIBIT 32: As the Wait for Chips Continues, EV Manufacturers

Turn Nervous as Fears Over Production Stalling Takes Hold:

Global Lead Times for Chips (In Weeks) for Years 2017 Through

2022

Companies & Their Brands

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

THE CHINA EDGE

How China Got Its EV Edge & What it Means for the World?

Charging Infrastructure in China

EXHIBIT 33: Breakdown of Number of EV Charging Stations

Expected to be Built by 2022 in 3 Major Location Tiers in

China by Fast & Slow Charging Stations

EXHIBIT 34: %Market Share Breakdown of Charging Facility

Operators in China as of the Year 2022

How Telsa Helped China Leapfrog Towards an EV Future?

Tesla?s Made-in-China Cars Set to Grow Significantly on the

Back of Higher Quality & Lower Costs

EXHIBIT 35: China Breaks Into Europe Ahead of European & Asian

Giants to Take the Second Lead Position: % Share of BEVs

Registered in Europe by Country of Vehicle Make/Origin as of

the Year 2022

EXHIBIT 36: Tesla?s China Made Cars Are Finding Favor Among

Europeans: % Share of BEVs Sold in Europe by Brand as of the

Year 2021

EXHIBIT 37: Quality & Performance Improvements Have Lifted

Chinese Made Cars to Stardom in Europe: Comparison of Tesla?s

Model 3 SR Made in China Vs Tesla?s Model 3 SR Made in the U

.S

With China Emerging as a Clear Leader in EVs, What Did the U.S.

Do Wrong & What Lessons Can the U.S. Learn?

THE REGULATORY LANDSCAPE

Supported by Strong Federal Support & Regulations, U.S. Becomes

One of the First Countries to Cross the Tipping Point for Mass

Adoption of EVs

EXHIBIT 38: Here?s How Various Aspects of Biden?s Clean Energy

Policy Has Gone Down With the American Citizens: % of U.S

Adults Who Favor/Oppose Elements of the New Policy

Europe Steps Up Regulations & Plans to Accelerate EV Adoption

as Clean Power Targets Become Sharper to Cut Dependence on

Russia

What Will It Take for Developing Countries to Make EVs a

Success? Review of India as a Case in Point

EXHIBIT 39: Electric Two-Wheelers Not Passenger Cars to Drive

the EV Revolution in India: % Share of EV Vehicle Sales in

India by Type for the Year 2022

EXHIBIT 40: Uttar Pradesh Has the Most Attractive EV Subsidy

Policy in the Country: Registered EV Sales in India by State

as of the Year 2022

THE EV SUPPLY CHAIN

Here?s How China Dominates the Global EV Supply Chain,

Particularly Batteries

EXHIBIT 41: China?s Dominance in the EV Supply Chain is Hard to

Ignore & Will be Hard to Crack: % Share of China at Each Level

in the EV Supply Chain as of the Year 2022

EXHIBIT 42: China On a Clear Path to EV Battery Dominance:

Global Battery Production Capacity (In Terawatt Hours) by

Region for Years 2021, 2026 and 2031

EXHIBIT 43: Chinese EV Battery Manufacturers Unveil Ambitious

Expansion Plans: Breakdown of Commissioned, Under Construction &

Announced Capacity of Top Chinese EV Battery Makers (In

GWh) as of the Year 2022

EXHIBIT 44: Despite U.S. and Europe Scrambling to Boost Battery

Production, China Will Continue to Remain the Pivotal EV

battery supplier: Global EV Battery Production (In GWh) by

Country

What Are the Drawbacks of China Locking In the EV Supply Chain &

What Lessons the US & Other European Majors Can Learn to

Prevent Global EV Battery Dependency

Localizing the EV Supply Chain Remains Crucial for Sustainable

Growth of EVs

How Important Is It for India & Review of the Strides Taken by

the Indian Government in Encouraging Localization

U.S Tries to Diversify Supply Chain of EV Away from Russia and

China, Resulting in Build-Up of Pressure for Domestic

Automakers to Localize

EXHIBIT 45: Policy Push Encourage Automakers to Invest in North

America Supply Chain: Breakdown of Investments in EV Value

Chain in North America for Years 2019 Through 2022 YTD

Can the World Break China?s Stranglehold on the EV Supply Chain?

China?s Size in EV Supply Chain Remains Too Large to Challenge,

But Not Impossible

U.S. Eyes Turning the EV Table to Do Without Chinese Supply Chain

Short, Medium & Long Term Strategies

Batteries Are a Crucial Part of the Supply Chain

Innovations in Battery Is What Will Take EVs to Go Mainstream

EXHIBIT 46: With EV Commercialization Critically Hinged Onto

Cost of Lithium-Ion Batteries, Promised Decline in Battery

Costs Strengthens Long-Term Market Outlook: Cost of

Automotive Lithium Ion Battery Packs In US$ per kWh for

Years 2015, 2020 & 2025

EXHIBIT 47: Global Demand for Lithium-ion Batteries (In

Gigawatt Hours) in Electric Vehicles for the Years 2020, 2023,

2026, 2029 & 2030

EXHIBIT 48: Market Prospects for Li-ion Battery Recycling Runs

in Parallel to the Demand Outlook for Li-ion Battery: Global

Market for Li-ion Battery (In US$ Billion) for Years 2019,

2021, 2023 and 2025

EXHIBIT 49: Have We Exploited the Full Potential of Lithium

Ion? The Flat Lining of Traditional Lithium Ion Battery

Highlights the Need for Innovation to Push the Limits of the

Technology Further: Energy Density of Traditional LIBs Vs

LIBs With Silica (SiO2) as Next Gen Anode Material (In (Wh

/L) for the Year 2011, 2021 and 2031

EXHIBIT 50: Effervescent Ongoing Innovations Around EV

Batteries to Help Accelerate Performance of EVs & Their Mass

Market Adoption in the Coming Decade: Global Market for EV

Batteries (In US$ Billion) for Years 2022, 2024, 2026, 2028,

and 2030

Even as EV Battery Plants Get an Investment Boost to Meet

Projected EV Demand, Fears Grow Over Battery Material

Shortages & a Possible Rise in Battery Costs

EXHIBIT 51: Lithium Demand On an Upward Trajectory: Global

Lithium Demand (In 1000 Metric Tons) for the Years 2022, 2024,

2026, 2028 and 2030

EXHIBIT 52: Opportunities Exist for Expansion of Lithium

Production, But Doing So Will Attract Environmental Criticism:

Lithium Reserves & Production (In 1000 Tons) in Major

Countries as of the Year 2022

EXHIBIT 53: Not All Smooth Sailing - Growing Demand for Battery

Metals to Squeeze EV Supply Chains & Send Carmakers Scrambling

to Secure Supplies: Global Demand for Battery Materials (In

KT) by Application for Years 2020, 2025 & 2030

EXHIBIT 54: Nickle Prices Soar to an 11 Year High on the London

Metal Exchange On the Back of Growing EV Demand: Nickle Price

Per Ton (in US$) as of Jan-2021, Dec-2021 and Jan-2022

EXHIBIT 55: Which Battery Technology Will Dominate the EV

Battery Market? Global % Share of EV Battery Technology for

the Year 2025

Use of New Technologies for Mining and Processing Could Bridge

Supply Gap Issue

EXHIBIT 56: New Lithium Extraction Technologies & Their

Recovery Effectiveness (In %)

Research Teams Work for Finding Solutions for Two Major

Challenges - Cutting Down Volume of Metals in Batteries and

Improving Battery Recycling

North America Ups the Ante on EV Battery Manufacturing

South Korean & Japanese Investments in US EV Battery Making

Industry Increase with the IRA Coming into Force

Solid State EV Batteries is the Only Hope for Disrupting the

Battery Value Chain & Overcoming the Threat of Raw Material

Shortages

EXHIBIT 57: The Race to Mass-Market Solid State EVs Has Begun &

Here?s What Industry Experts Believe About the Time to Mass

Market: % Breakdown of Opinions of Respondents About the

Commercialization Timeline

EXHIBIT 58: How Many Batteries Will the Industry Crank Up?

Global Solid State EV Battery Market (In Units) for Years

2025, 2028 & 2030

THE EV INFRASTRUCTURE

EV Charging Infrastructure Comes into Focus as a Key

Prerequisite for the Success of EVs

EXHIBIT 59: At the Current Rate of EV Commercialization, How

Many Battery Chargers Will be Needed by the Year 2030: Charger

Demand in the United States (In 000s) by 2030 by Segment

EXHIBIT 60: Planning & Developing a Charging Infrastructure is

an Expensive Affair: CAPEX Needed for Purchasing & Installing

Charger Technologies In the United States Through 2030 (In

US$ Billion) by Segment

EXHIBIT 61: How Will Charging Use Case Scenarios Evolve Over

the Next 8 Years in the United States? % Share of Electricity

Consumed by Charging Use Case for the Years 2022 and 2030

Shared EV Charging Rises as a Solution to Charging

Infrastructure Bottlenecks

Innovations in EV Charging Crucial to Overcome Infrastructure

Problems

Distributed Energy (DE) Provides the Infrastructure Foundation

for the Adoption & Proliferation of EVs

EXHIBIT 62: Distributed Generation to Power EV Charging

Infrastructure & Catalyze Adoption of EVs: Global Investments

in Distributed Generation (DG) (In US$ Billion) for the Years

2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

EXHIBIT 63: Growing Funds Injected into Smartening the

Electricity Grid to Benefit EV Support Infrastructure by

Enabling More Effective Management of EV Charging Load:

Global Investments in Smart Grids (In US$ Billion) for the

Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

What Happens When the Energy Infrastructure is Not Ready? A

Paradoxical Scenario Where Energy Shortages Force Governments

to Impose Restrictions on EV Charging

This Brings Us to the Question, Are Our Grids Ready for EV

Charging

MARKET BUZZZ

Venture Capital Funding Begins to Roll In for EV Start-Ups

EXHIBIT 64: Increase in Driving Range & a Parallel Decline in

Price Per Mile Means the EV Market is Ripe for the Picking:

Average Driving Range (In Miles) and Price Per Mile (In US$)

for Years 2012 Through 2022

EXHIBIT 65: EV Funding Hits All-Time High as Investors Bet Big

on the Electrified Future of Mobility: Global Electric Vehicle

(EV) Venture Capital (VC) Deal Activity (In Deal Value US$

Billion) & Deal Count) for the Years 2014 Through 2022

EXHIBIT 66: Top Investors in EV Technologies by Number of

Cumulative Unique Deals Between 2015 to2021

EXHIBIT 67: Are Electric Vehicle (EV) Stocks Overhyped &

Overvalued? Market Cap of World?s Largest EV Companies (In US$

Million) As of the Year 2022

Can EVs Break Russia?s War Machine? What Are the Bottlenecks in

This Regard?

EXHIBIT 68: EVs Can Be a Powerful Weapon to Displace Oil,

Explaining EU Grand Plan for EVs in Reducing Dependence on

Russian Oil: Global Oil Displacement by EVs (In 000 Barrels)

for Years 2019, 2021, & 2023

The Critical Importance of Lightweighting EVs Brings Electric

Vehicle Polymers Into the Spotlight

EXHIBIT 69: Innovations in Polymers to Help Push the Design &

Production of Better Performing EV Models: Global Market for

Electric Vehicle Polymers (In US$ Million) for Years 2022,

2024, and 2026

Electric Commercial Vehicles (CVs) Poised for Robust Growth.

Here?s Why

Growing Focus on Electrified Last Mile Delivery Amid Robust

Spike in e-Commerce to Boost Adoption of Electric CVs

EXHIBIT 70: Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the

Years 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025

EXHIBIT 71: Strong Focus Shed on Ecofriendly Last Mile Delivery

to Help Expand EV Delivery Fleet: Global Opportunity for Last

Mile Delivery (In US$ Billion) for Years 2022, 2024, 2026,

2028, and 2030

Rising Average Vehicle Life Provides a Fertile Environment for

Upgrading to Low-Emission and Fuel Efficient CVs

EXHIBIT 72: With Several Governments Imposing 15 Years as the

Retirement Age for Vehicles, the Growing Age of Vehicles is

Poised to Benefit Replacements by EVs: Average Age of Cars &

Light Trucks in the United States (In Years) for the Years

1980, 1990, 2000, 2015, 2020 and 2022

Domestic Brands Outshine Global Brands in the Chinese Electric

Vehicles Market

AI to Power the Rapidly Evolving EV Ecosystem

Will Fuel Cell EVs (FCEVs) Emerge to be a Threat to BEVs? The

Answer is Probably a ?NO?

In the Spotlight: Extending EV Range With Direct Methanol Fuel

Cell (DMFCs)

EXHIBIT 73: Business Opportunity for Direct Methanol Fuel Cells

(DMFCs) in the Automotive Industry (In US$ 000s) for Years

2021, 2023, 2025, and 2027

EV Shared Mobility to Push Up Demand for EVs Higher Than

Personal Ownership

EXHIBIT 74: Shared Mobility to Emerge as a Game Changer for EV

Adoption in the Coming Decade: Global Electric Mobility

Services Market (In US$ Million) for Years 2022, 2024, 2026,

2028 & 2030

EVs & THE ENVIRONMENT, WHATS THE REAL TRUTH?

Are They Really Greener Solution to Sustainability?

EXHIBIT 75: Statistics That Defy the Naysayers: Lifetime Carbon

Footprint of Conventional Cars Vs EVs (In Tonnes of CO2) by

Years of Use

As Millions of Electric Car Batteries Retire Over the Next

Decade, Environmental Concerns Rise Over Battery Disposal

EXHIBIT 76: As EV Batteries Reach End-of-Life, Robust Recycling

Infrastructure is Crucial for Long-Term Sustainability of EVs:

Global Cumulative Capacity of Used EV Batteries (In GWh/Year)

for the Period 2020 to 2025

EXHIBIT 77: Repurposing Retired Electric Car & Bus Batteries is

the Newest Strategy to Keep EV Batteries Out of Landfills:

Global Second Life EV Capacity (In GWh/Y) for Years 2020

2022, 2024, 2026, 2028 & 2030

Does this Mean that We Do Not Buy Electric Vehicles?

Biogas for EV Charging to Alleviate Concerns Over Emissions

Associated with Electric Vehicle Charging

Recycling is the Only Way to Counter the EV Battery Pollution

Threat

EXHIBIT 78: A Fast Growing Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market

Means that the Race to Recycling Has Begun, Bringing the

Promise of Alleviating Battery Carbon Footprint: Global

Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market (In US$ Million) for

Years 2021, 2023 2025, and 2027

EV ALTERNATIVES

Are There More Practical Ways to Combat Pollution & Rising Fuel

Costs Other Than EVs?

EXHIBIT 79: Despite Best Efforts to Lower Emissions,

Conventional Vehicles Will Have the Highest Emission & EV Will

Continue to Pollute More Than Renewable Fuel: Comparison of

Multiple Fuel Types (In CO2 Grams Per Km) for the Year 2022

and 2030

EXHIBIT 80: From a Purely Emissions Point of View Which Type of

Fuel Impacts the Environment the Most: Comparison of Emissions

from EV Vs Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) Vehicle (In

CO2Kgs)

From a Production Ecosystem Point of View, Biofuel in Reality

Is a Mistake. Here?s Why

EXHIBIT 81: Biofuels! Are We Shooting Ourselves in the Foot?

Global Biofuels Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2020,

2025 and 2030

Are Hydrogen Vehicles a More Sustainable Alternative? Here?s

All You Need to Know

Why Hydrogen Appears as a Better Alternative to EVs

Hydrogen Vs Electric Vehicles

Marred by Flaws & Technology Challenges, Hydrogen Unlikely to

Zoom Past EVs

EXHIBIT 82: Hydrogen Car Dreams! Japan Dreams the Biggest:

Global Projected Number of Hydrogen Fuel Cells Vehicles (In

Units) by Country for the Year 2030

EXHIBIT 83: How Many Models of Hydrogen Cars Will be There by

2025? Cumulative Number of Hydrogen Car Models Launched by

OEMs Worldwide for Years 2023 to 2025

EXHIBIT 84: With Hydrogen Vehicles Still a Long-Way from

Commercialization, Focus is Not on the Perfect Solution But a

Lesser Polluting Solution Which is Where EVs Currently Stand:

By 2030 How Will Consumer Perceptions Evolve? EVs & Hydrogen

Vehicles a Comparison



