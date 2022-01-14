Global Electric Vehicle Polymers Market to Reach US$27.3 Billion by the Year 2026

Abstract: Global Electric Vehicle Polymers Market to Reach US$27. 3 Billion by the Year 2026 . The manufacture of electric vehicles (EVs) uses materials that are lightweight which can substitute metal parts so as to lessen the vehicle weight.

Polymers are used in the making of several exterior and interior vehicle parts such as panel, dashboard, bumper, trim, wheelhouse, powertrain, other components under the hood, roof components, and components in the doors, among others. Battery-powered electric vehicles or BEVs increased production is propelling the advancement of high-performance polymers having enhanced properties to satisfy the requirements of electric propulsion. BEV sales are anticipated to increase constantly as BEV technology is developing simultaneously with energy density and battery capacity whereas the vehicles are getting more autonomous and more connected. Polymers consumption in the automotive sector is anticipated to grow constantly and the growth rates are anticipated to be based on applications and types of plastic used in automobiles, recycling efforts of various regions, and interpolymer substitution. The plastics` growth rate such as PA, PP, PE, and PC is estimated to increase with the EVs` introduction, whereas the engineering plastics` consumption is estimated to reduce.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Electric Vehicle Polymers estimated at US$3.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$27.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 38.7% over the analysis period. Engineering Plastics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 40.9% CAGR to reach US$23.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Elastomers segment is readjusted to a revised 35.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 44% share of the global Electric Vehicle Polymers market. Engineering plastics offer better physical and mechanical stability, durability, and dimensional stability, and simultaneously give the EVs an aesthetic look. Elastomers are generated by combining polymers using chemical bonds for achieving the crosslinking structure and offer high elongation and elasticity against breaking and cracking. Elastomers are utilized as sealants and rubbers in EVs for tire manufacturing, and the majority of the elastomers` demand is for tire manufacturing and insulation in cars.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $850.1 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $8.3 Billion by 2026

The Electric Vehicle Polymers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$850.1 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 17.3% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$8.3 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 43.4% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 32.4% and 36.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 34.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$3.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Asia-Pacific leads the market, due to increasing concern regarding the environment, increased government initiatives to encourage green transportation, and EV manufacturers` ambitious business expansion strategies in China, South Korea, and Japan.


Select Competitors (Total 48 Featured)

  • AGC Chemicals

  • Arkema

  • Arlanxeo

  • Asahi Kasei

  • BASF SE

  • Celanese

  • China Petrochemical Group (Sinopec Group)

  • Covestro

  • Daikin Industries

  • DowDuPont

  • DSM Engineering Plastics

  • Elkem

  • Evonik Industries

  • Jsr Corporation

  • LANXESS

  • LG Chem

  • Lyondellbasell Industries

  • Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corporation

  • SABIC

  • Solvay

  • Sumitomo Chemicals

  • The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company




I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020
Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021?
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2020 through 2022
Structural Shifts in Automotive Industry Affects the EV
Polymers Market
EXHIBIT 2: Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth
Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
EXHIBIT 3: Global Production Capacity of the Automobile
Industry (In Million Units) by Region for the Years 2017 and
2022
Disruption to Supply Chains Impacts Electric Vehicle Polymers
Market Prospects
EV Industry Likely to See Significant Changes in Post COVID Period
Global Chip Shortage Mars the Expected Recovery of the Auto
Industry in 2021 & 2022. EVs to Also Feel the Pain
EXHIBIT 4: Rising Chip Lead Times Hurt Auto OEMs: Global Auto
Chip Lead Times (In Weeks) for Years 2017 Through 2021
An Introduction to Electric Vehicle Polymers
Polymers Provide Reliability, Performance and Protection
Plastics & Electric Vehicles: The Power of Two for Greener
Transportation
Plastics Caters to Specific Needs of Electric Vehicles
Past, Present & Future of EVs
EXHIBIT 5: With EV Commercialization Critically Hinged Onto
Cost of Lithium-Ion Batteries, Promised Decline to Battery
Costs Strengthens Long-Term Outlook for Electric Vehicles:
Cost of Automotive Lithium Ion Battery Packs in US$ per kWh
for Years 2016, 2020, 2025, and 2030
EXHIBIT 6: Unrivalled Environmental Performance to Bring EVs at
the Forefront of All Sustainable Engineering Innovations in
the Automobile Industry: A Comparison of GHG Emissions of
Conventional, HEV/PHEV and Battery Electric Vehicles
(In Grams of CO2 Per Mile) for the Year 2020
Electric Vehicle Makers Hustle to Make Changes by Embracing
Polymer Parts
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Polymers Transforming the Global EV Industry
Increasing Use of Polymers in Automobiles
Analysis by Type
EXHIBIT 7: World Electric Vehicle Polymers Market by Type (2021 &
2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Engineering
Plastics, and Elastomers
Analysis by Component
EXHIBIT 8: World Electric Vehicle Polymers Market by Component
(2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Interior,
Exterior, and Powertrain System
Regional Analysis
EXHIBIT 9: World Electric Vehicle Polymers Market by Region:
(2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and
Developing Regions
EXHIBIT 10: World Electric Vehicle Polymers Market - Geographic
Regions Ranked by CAGR (Sales) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-
Pacific, Rest of World, USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan
Competitive Scenario
Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Transportation Industry in the Spotlight for its Unsustainable
Increase in Carbon Footprint
EXHIBIT 11: Carbon Footprint Forecasts for the Transport
Industry (In Billion Metric Tons) for Years 2020, 2025, 2030,
2035, 2040, 2045 & 2050
Stringent Regulations Encompassing Emission Control & Phase-Out
of Fossil Fuel Vehicles Prep the Auto Industry for an
Electrified Future
EXHIBIT 12: Global Investments in Clean Energy & Efficiency
Technologies (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020
Difficult to Reduce Carbon Footprint of Fossil Fuel Vehicles,
Brings the Auto Industry into the Spotlight as a Major Area
for Sustainability Action
EXHIBIT 13: Inability of Conventional ICE Powered Vehicles to
Demonstrate Desired Reductions in CO2 Emissions to Drive the
Focus on Electric Vehicles: Official Laboratory CO2 Reduction
Claims Vs On-Road Emission Efficiency (In Grams per
Kilometer) for the Years 2008, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018
and 2020
EXHIBIT 14: Sustainable Investments to Emerge Into an
Unstoppable Force in the Coming Decade: Global Investments in
Sustainability (In US$ Billion) for Years 2015, 2018, 2020
and 2022
Demand for Sustainability to Drive Sales of EVs
Adoption of Advanced Plastics and Polymer Composites Provides
Clear Advantage for EV Uptake
EXHIBIT 15: Global Electric Car Fleet Size (In Thousand Units)
for the Years 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2021
Polymers to Electrify Vehicle Electrification Trend with
Lightweighting & Better Range
Sophisticated Polymers Set Perfect Stage for Automotive
Lightweighting
Polymers: Bright Future in Manufacturing Electric Vehicle
Thermal Conductive Polymer Material for EV Market Vrooms with
Electric Vehicle Boom
Advantages Weigh in More with Usage of Polymers in EV and Other
Vehicles
Polymer Demand Vis-à-vis EV Production
Select Innovations and Advances
?Smart? Membrane for Fast Charging of Batteries
EXHIBIT 16: Global Demand for Lithium-ion Batteries (In
Gigawatt Hours) in Electric Vehicles for the Years 2020, 2023,
2026, 2029 & 2030
Fewer Distribution Channels - A Key Challenge to Overcome
Demographic Trends Create Fertile Environment for Long-Term
Growth of Electric Vehicles Market
Expanding Global Population
EXHIBIT 17: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic
Region for the Years 2018, 2025, 2040, 2050
EXHIBIT 18: Top Countries Worldwide in Terms of Population in
Millions for the Years 1990, 2019 and 2050
Urban Sprawl
EXHIBIT 19: World Urban Population in Millions: 1950-2050
EXHIBIT 20: Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population
as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years
1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050
Growing Affluence of Middle Class Population
EXHIBIT 21: Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by
Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
EXHIBIT 22: Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by
Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030
Large Base of Millennials
EXHIBIT 23: Global Millennials Population Spread by Region
(in %): 2021E
EXHIBIT 24: Millennial Population as a Percentage (%) of Total
Population in Developing Countries: 2021E
Rising Living Standards

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Electric Vehicle
Polymers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Polymers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 3: World 10-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle
Polymers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets for Years 2017, 2021 & 2027

Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Engineering
Plastics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Engineering Plastics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 6: World 10-Year Perspective for Engineering Plastics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2017, 2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Elastomers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Elastomers by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 10-Year Perspective for Elastomers by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2017, 2021 & 2027

Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Interior by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Interior by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 10-Year Perspective for Interior by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2017, 2021 & 2027

Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Exterior by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Exterior by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 10-Year Perspective for Exterior by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2017, 2021 & 2027

Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Powertrain System
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Powertrain System by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 18: World 10-Year Perspective for Powertrain System by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2017, 2021 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Table 19: USA Current & Future Analysis for Electric Vehicle
Polymers by Type - Engineering Plastics and Elastomers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: USA Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Polymers by
Type - Engineering Plastics and Elastomers Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2017 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 21: USA 10-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle Polymers
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Engineering
Plastics and Elastomers for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027

Table 22: USA Current & Future Analysis for Electric Vehicle
Polymers by Component - Interior, Exterior and Powertrain
System - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 23: USA Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Polymers by
Component - Interior, Exterior and Powertrain System Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2017 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 24: USA 10-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle Polymers
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Interior, Exterior and Powertrain System for the Years 2017,
2021 & 2027

CANADA
Table 25: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Electric Vehicle
Polymers by Type - Engineering Plastics and Elastomers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 26: Canada Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Polymers
by Type - Engineering Plastics and Elastomers Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2017 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 27: Canada 10-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle
Polymers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Engineering Plastics and Elastomers for the Years 2017, 2021 &
2027

Table 28: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Electric Vehicle
Polymers by Component - Interior, Exterior and Powertrain
System - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Polymers
by Component - Interior, Exterior and Powertrain System Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 30: Canada 10-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle
Polymers by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Interior, Exterior and Powertrain System for the Years 2017,
2021 & 2027

JAPAN
Table 31: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Electric Vehicle
Polymers by Type - Engineering Plastics and Elastomers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 32: Japan Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Polymers
by Type - Engineering Plastics and Elastomers Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2017 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 33: Japan 10-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle
Polymers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Engineering Plastics and Elastomers for the Years 2017, 2021 &
2027

Table 34: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Electric Vehicle
Polymers by Component - Interior, Exterior and Powertrain
System - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Polymers
by Component - Interior, Exterior and Powertrain System Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 36: Japan 10-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle
Polymers by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Interior, Exterior and Powertrain System for the Years 2017,
2021 & 2027

CHINA
Table 37: China Current & Future Analysis for Electric Vehicle
Polymers by Type - Engineering Plastics and Elastomers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 38: China Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Polymers
by Type - Engineering Plastics and Elastomers Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2017 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 39: China 10-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle
Polymers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Engineering Plastics and Elastomers for the Years 2017, 2021 &
2027

Table 40: China Current & Future Analysis for Electric Vehicle
Polymers by Component - Interior, Exterior and Powertrain
System - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 41: China Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Polymers
by Component - Interior, Exterior and Powertrain System Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 42: China 10-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle
Polymers by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Interior, Exterior and Powertrain System for the Years 2017,
2021 & 2027

EUROPE
Table 43: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Electric Vehicle
Polymers by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and
Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 44: Europe Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Polymers
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 45: Europe 10-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle
Polymers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets
for Years 2017, 2021 & 2027

Table 46: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Electric Vehicle
Polymers by Type - Engineering Plastics and Elastomers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Polymers
by Type - Engineering Plastics and Elastomers Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2017 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 48: Europe 10-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle
Polymers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Engineering Plastics and Elastomers for the Years 2017, 2021 &
2027

Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Electric Vehicle
Polymers by Component - Interior, Exterior and Powertrain
System - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Polymers
by Component - Interior, Exterior and Powertrain System Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 51: Europe 10-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle
Polymers by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Interior, Exterior and Powertrain System for the Years 2017,
2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Table 52: France Current & Future Analysis for Electric Vehicle
Polymers by Type - Engineering Plastics and Elastomers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 53: France Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Polymers
by Type - Engineering Plastics and Elastomers Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2017 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 54: France 10-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle
Polymers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Engineering Plastics and Elastomers for the Years 2017, 2021 &
2027

Table 55: France Current & Future Analysis for Electric Vehicle
Polymers by Component - Interior, Exterior and Powertrain
System - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 56: France Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Polymers
by Component - Interior, Exterior and Powertrain System Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 57: France 10-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle
Polymers by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Interior, Exterior and Powertrain System for the Years 2017,
2021 & 2027

GERMANY
Table 58: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Electric
Vehicle Polymers by Type - Engineering Plastics and Elastomers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 59: Germany Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Polymers
by Type - Engineering Plastics and Elastomers Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2017 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 60: Germany 10-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle
Polymers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Engineering Plastics and Elastomers for the Years 2017, 2021 &
2027

Table 61: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Electric
Vehicle Polymers by Component - Interior, Exterior and
Powertrain System - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 62: Germany Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Polymers
by Component - Interior, Exterior and Powertrain System Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 63: Germany 10-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle
Polymers by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Interior, Exterior and Powertrain System for the Years 2017,
2021 & 2027

ITALY
Table 64: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Electric Vehicle
Polymers by Type - Engineering Plastics and Elastomers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 65: Italy Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Polymers
by Type - Engineering Plastics and Elastomers Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2017 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 66: Italy 10-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle
Polymers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Engineering Plastics and Elastomers for the Years 2017, 2021 &
2027

Table 67: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Electric Vehicle
Polymers by Component - Interior, Exterior and Powertrain
System - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 68: Italy Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Polymers
by Component - Interior, Exterior and Powertrain System Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 69: Italy 10-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle
Polymers by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Interior, Exterior and Powertrain System for the Years 2017,
2021 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 70: UK Current & Future Analysis for Electric Vehicle
Polymers by Type - Engineering Plastics and Elastomers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 71: UK Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Polymers by
Type - Engineering Plastics and Elastomers Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2017 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 72: UK 10-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle Polymers
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Engineering
Plastics and Elastomers for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027

Table 73: UK Current & Future Analysis for Electric Vehicle
Polymers by Component - Interior, Exterior and Powertrain
System - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 74: UK Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Polymers by
Component - Interior, Exterior and Powertrain System Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2017 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 75: UK 10-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle Polymers
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Interior, Exterior and Powertrain System for the Years 2017,
2021 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 76: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Electric
Vehicle Polymers by Type - Engineering Plastics and Elastomers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 77: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Electric Vehicle
Polymers by Type - Engineering Plastics and Elastomers Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 78: Rest of Europe 10-Year Perspective for Electric
Vehicle Polymers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Engineering Plastics and Elastomers for the Years 2017,
2021 & 2027

Table 79: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Electric
Vehicle Polymers by Component - Interior, Exterior and
Powertrain System - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 80: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Electric Vehicle
Polymers by Component - Interior, Exterior and Powertrain
System Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 81: Rest of Europe 10-Year Perspective for Electric
Vehicle Polymers by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Interior, Exterior and Powertrain System for the
Years 2017, 2021 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 82: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Electric
Vehicle Polymers by Type - Engineering Plastics and Elastomers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 83: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Electric Vehicle
Polymers by Type - Engineering Plastics and Elastomers Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 84: Asia-Pacific 10-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle
Polymers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Engineering Plastics and Elastomers for the Years 2017, 2021 &
2027

Table 85: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Electric
Vehicle Polymers by Component - Interior, Exterior and
Powertrain System - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 86: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Electric Vehicle
Polymers by Component - Interior, Exterior and Powertrain
System Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 87: Asia-Pacific 10-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle
Polymers by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Interior, Exterior and Powertrain System for the Years 2017,
2021 & 2027

REST OF WORLD
Table 88: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Electric
Vehicle Polymers by Type - Engineering Plastics and Elastomers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 89: Rest of World Historic Review for Electric Vehicle
Polymers by Type - Engineering Plastics and Elastomers Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 90: Rest of World 10-Year Perspective for Electric
Vehicle Polymers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Engineering Plastics and Elastomers for the Years 2017,
2021 & 2027

Table 91: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Electric
Vehicle Polymers by Component - Interior, Exterior and
Powertrain System - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 92: Rest of World Historic Review for Electric Vehicle
Polymers by Component - Interior, Exterior and Powertrain
System Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 93: Rest of World 10-Year Perspective for Electric
Vehicle Polymers by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Interior, Exterior and Powertrain System for the
Years 2017, 2021 & 2027

IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 48
