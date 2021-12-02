Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market (2021 to 2028) - Featuring Panasonic, Toshiba and A123 Systems Among Others

Dublin, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global electric vehicle battery market is estimated to prosper at a CAGR of 17.66% over the projected period 2021-2028.



In recent years, electric vehicles have emerged as an integral part of the automotive sector. They help achieve energy efficiency, reducing greenhouse gas emissions. In addition, the rising environmental concerns and government initiatives have accelerated the adoption of electric vehicles. Thus, the surge in the electric vehicle segment fuels the growth of the electric vehicle battery market.



However, issues faced during raw material procurement, high charging time, and safety concerns impede the global electric vehicle battery market's growth.



Regional Outlook

The global electric vehicle battery market comprises Asia-Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa regions.



Geographically, Europe is likely to emerge as the fastest-growing region in the electric vehicle battery market over the forecasted period. This growth can be attributed to various initiatives, such as the European Battery Alliance that promote battery manufacturing. Additionally, several companies are setting up battery manufacturing facilities owing to the rise in electric vehicle adoption. Further, closer to automotive production, Li-ion battery production helps reduce supply-chain risk, leading to improved collaboration between battery and automakers. Hence, all these factors are widening the scope of the electric vehicle battery market across Europe.



Competitive Outlook

The distinguished companies in the electric vehicle battery market include Prime Planet Energy Solutions, Vehicle Energy Japan Co Ltd, LG Ensol, Lithium Energy Japan, Northvolt AB, BYD, SK Innovation, CALB, Envision AESC, CATL, Toshiba Corporation, Samsung SDI, Panasonic, A123 Systems, and GS Yuasa.

Samsung SDI is primarily involved in the manufacturing and distribution of secondary batteries. Its business segments include energy solutions and electronic materials. Additionally, the parent company has 21 subsidiaries globally across the US, China, Germany, and other nations. Besides, the company develops compact, high-performance battery packs that are optimized for vehicle installation. It is headquartered in Gyeonggi-do, South Korea.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Key Insights

2.1.1. Increased Investments in the Electric Vehicle Market

2.1.2. Need for Subsidies in Battery Recycling

2.2. Impact of Covid-19 on Electric Vehicle Battery Market

2.3. Porter'S Five Forces Analysis

2.3.1. Threat of New Entrants

2.3.2. Threat of Substitutes

2.3.3. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.3.4. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.3.5. Threat of Competitive Rivalry

2.4. Market Attractiveness Matrix

2.5. Industry Components

2.5.1. Raw Material Mining

2.5.2. Battery Cell

2.5.3. Battery Module

2.5.4. Battery Pack

2.5.5. End-User

2.5.6. End of Life Processes

2.6. Vendor Scorecard

2.7. Technology Analysis

2.7.1. Li-Ion Battery Based on Variation in Cathode Material

2.7.1.1. Ncm (Lithium-Cobalt-Manganese-Oxide)

2.7.1.2. Nca (Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide)

2.7.1.3. Lfp (Lithium Iron Phosphate)

2.7.2. Solid State Batteries

2.8. Raw Material Analysis

2.8.1. Key Raw Materials

2.8.2. Countries Having High Deposits of Key Raw Materials

2.8.2.1. Lithium

2.8.2.2. Manganese

2.8.2.3. Nickel

2.8.2.4. Cobalt

2.8.2.5. Graphite

2.9. Key Market Strategies

2.9.1. Contracts & Partnerships

2.9.2. Business Expansions & Divestitures

2.9.3. Acquisitions & Mergers

2.9.4. New Product Launches

2.10. Industry Player Positioning

2.11. Market Drivers

2.11.1. Growing Electric Vehicles Segment

2.11.2. Governmental Incentives and Promotion

2.11.3. Developments in Battery Technology

2.11.4. Growth in Public Charging Infrastructure

2.12. Market Challenges

2.12.1. Issues in Raw Material Procurement

2.12.2. High Charging Time for Batteries

2.12.3. Safety Concerns

2.13. Market Opportunities

2.13.1. Emergence of Shared E-Mobility Helping Battery Swapping Segment

2.13.2. Improvements in Vehicle-To-Grid (V2G) Technologies



3. Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market - by Vehicle Type

3.1. Battery Electric Vehicle

3.2. Hybrid Electric Vehicle

3.3. Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle



4. Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market - by Battery Type

4.1. Lead Acid

4.2. Nickel-Metal Hydride

4.3. Lithium-Ion



5. Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market - by End-User

5.1. Commercial Vehicle

5.2. Passenger Car

5.3. Other End-Users



6. Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market - Regional Outlook

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Market Share Analysis

7.2. Company Profiles

7.2.1. Catl

7.2.2. Lg Ensol

7.2.3. Panasonic

7.2.4. Samsung Sdi

7.2.5. Sk Innovation

7.2.6. Byd

7.2.7. Calb

7.2.8. Vehicle Energy Japan Co Ltd

7.2.9. Toshiba Corporation

7.2.10. Lithium Energy Japan

7.2.11. Envision Aesc

7.2.12. A123 Systems

7.2.13. Gs Yuasa

7.2.14. Northvolt Ab

7.2.15. Prime Planet Energy Solutions



8. Methodology & Scope

