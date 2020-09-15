Global Electric Traction Systems Industry

Global Electric Traction Systems Market to Reach $416. 9 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Electric Traction Systems estimated at US$380. 4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$416.
9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Electric Traction Transformer, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 0.8% CAGR and reach US$24 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Electric Traction Motor segment is readjusted to a revised 1.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $103.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 2.8% CAGR
The Electric Traction Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$103.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$78.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 2.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0% and 1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.4% CAGR.
Electric Traction Generator Segment to Record 1.4% CAGR
In the global Electric Traction Generator segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$28.6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$30.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$54.6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2.1% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 296-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- ABB Ltd.
- Alstom SA
- American Traffic Solutions
- Ansaldo STS SpA
- Bombardier, Inc.
- Caterpillar, Inc.
- CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd.
- Curtiss-Wright Corporation
- Delphi Automotive LLP
- General Electric Company
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Hyundai Rotem Company
- Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.
- Konar AO
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- Prodrive Technologies
- Schneider Electric SA
- Siemens AG
- Toshiba Corporation
- Traktionssysteme Austria
- TTM Rail
Transtech Melbourne Pty. Ltd.
- VEM GmbH
- Voith GmbH & Co. KGaA
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Electric Traction Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Electric Traction Systems Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Electric Traction Systems Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Electric Traction Systems Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Electric Traction Transformer (Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Electric Traction Transformer (Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Electric Traction Transformer (Type) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 7: Electric Traction Motor (Type) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Electric Traction Motor (Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Electric Traction Motor (Type) Market Sales Breakdown
by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Electric Traction Generator (Type) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Electric Traction Generator (Type) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to
2019
Table 12: Electric Traction Generator (Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 13: Electric Traction Inverter (Type) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020
to 2027
Table 14: Electric Traction Inverter (Type) Market Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Electric Traction Inverter (Type) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Electric Traction Converter (Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Electric Traction Converter (Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Electric Traction Converter (Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 19: Other Types (Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Other Types (Type) Market Worldwide Historic Review
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Other Types (Type) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 22: Automotive (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Automotive (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Automotive (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Power Engineering / Electrical Engineering (End-Use)
Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 29: Power Engineering / Electrical Engineering (End-Use)
Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2012-2019
Table 30: Power Engineering / Electrical Engineering (End-Use)
Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Mining (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 32: Mining (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 33: Mining (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: Transportation (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 35: Transportation (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 36: Transportation (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 38: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales
in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
Table 39: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Electric Traction Systems Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 40: United States Electric Traction Systems Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Electric Traction Systems Market in the United States
by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 42: United States Electric Traction Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: United States Electric Traction Systems Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Electric Traction Systems Historic Demand Patterns in
the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 45: Electric Traction Systems Market Share Breakdown in
the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 46: Canadian Electric Traction Systems Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Canadian Electric Traction Systems Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 48: Electric Traction Systems Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 49: Canadian Electric Traction Systems Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 50: Electric Traction Systems Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 51: Canadian Electric Traction Systems Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 52: Japanese Market for Electric Traction Systems: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 53: Electric Traction Systems Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 54: Japanese Electric Traction Systems Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Electric
Traction Systems in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 56: Japanese Electric Traction Systems Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 57: Electric Traction Systems Market Share Shift in Japan
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 58: Chinese Electric Traction Systems Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 59: Electric Traction Systems Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 60: Chinese Electric Traction Systems Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 61: Chinese Demand for Electric Traction Systems in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 62: Electric Traction Systems Market Review in China in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 63: Chinese Electric Traction Systems Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Electric Traction Systems Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 64: European Electric Traction Systems Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 65: Electric Traction Systems Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 66: European Electric Traction Systems Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: European Electric Traction Systems Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 68: Electric Traction Systems Market in Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 69: European Electric Traction Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: European Electric Traction Systems Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 71: Electric Traction Systems Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 72: European Electric Traction Systems Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 73: Electric Traction Systems Market in France by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 74: French Electric Traction Systems Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 75: French Electric Traction Systems Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 76: Electric Traction Systems Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 77: French Electric Traction Systems Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 78: French Electric Traction Systems Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
GERMANY
Table 79: Electric Traction Systems Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 80: German Electric Traction Systems Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 81: German Electric Traction Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: Electric Traction Systems Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 83: German Electric Traction Systems Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 84: Electric Traction Systems Market Share Distribution
in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 85: Italian Electric Traction Systems Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 86: Electric Traction Systems Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 87: Italian Electric Traction Systems Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 88: Italian Demand for Electric Traction Systems in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Electric Traction Systems Market Review in Italy in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 90: Italian Electric Traction Systems Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 91: United Kingdom Market for Electric Traction Systems:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 92: Electric Traction Systems Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 93: United Kingdom Electric Traction Systems Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Electric Traction Systems in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 95: United Kingdom Electric Traction Systems Market in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 96: Electric Traction Systems Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 97: Spanish Electric Traction Systems Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 98: Spanish Electric Traction Systems Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 99: Electric Traction Systems Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 100: Spanish Electric Traction Systems Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 101: Electric Traction Systems Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 102: Spanish Electric Traction Systems Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 103: Russian Electric Traction Systems Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 104: Electric Traction Systems Market in Russia by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 105: Russian Electric Traction Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Russian Electric Traction Systems Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 107: Electric Traction Systems Historic Demand Patterns
in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 108: Electric Traction Systems Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 109: Rest of Europe Electric Traction Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 110: Electric Traction Systems Market in Rest of Europe
in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 111: Rest of Europe Electric Traction Systems Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 112: Rest of Europe Electric Traction Systems Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 113: Electric Traction Systems Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 114: Rest of Europe Electric Traction Systems Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 115: Asia-Pacific Electric Traction Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 116: Electric Traction Systems Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 117: Asia-Pacific Electric Traction Systems Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 118: Electric Traction Systems Market in Asia-Pacific by
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 119: Asia-Pacific Electric Traction Systems Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 120: Asia-Pacific Electric Traction Systems Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 121: Electric Traction Systems Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 122: Asia-Pacific Electric Traction Systems Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 123: Asia-Pacific Electric Traction Systems Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 124: Electric Traction Systems Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 125: Australian Electric Traction Systems Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 126: Australian Electric Traction Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 127: Electric Traction Systems Market in Australia:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 128: Australian Electric Traction Systems Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 129: Electric Traction Systems Market Share Distribution
in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 130: Indian Electric Traction Systems Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 131: Indian Electric Traction Systems Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 132: Electric Traction Systems Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 133: Indian Electric Traction Systems Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 134: Electric Traction Systems Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 135: Indian Electric Traction Systems Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 136: Electric Traction Systems Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 137: South Korean Electric Traction Systems Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 138: Electric Traction Systems Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 139: Electric Traction Systems Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 140: South Korean Electric Traction Systems Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 141: Electric Traction Systems Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 142: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Electric Traction
Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 143: Electric Traction Systems Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 144: Rest of Asia-Pacific Electric Traction Systems
Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 145: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Electric Traction Systems in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020
to 2027
Table 146: Rest of Asia-Pacific Electric Traction Systems
Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 147: Electric Traction Systems Market Share Shift in Rest
of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 148: Latin American Electric Traction Systems Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 149: Electric Traction Systems Market in Latin America in
US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 150: Latin American Electric Traction Systems Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 151: Latin American Electric Traction Systems Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 152: Electric Traction Systems Historic Market Analysis
in Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 153: Latin American Electric Traction Systems Market by
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 154: Latin American Demand for Electric Traction Systems
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 155: Electric Traction Systems Market Review in Latin
America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 156: Latin American Electric Traction Systems Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 157: Argentinean Electric Traction Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 158: Electric Traction Systems Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 159: Argentinean Electric Traction Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 160: Argentinean Electric Traction Systems Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 161: Electric Traction Systems Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 162: Argentinean Electric Traction Systems Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 163: Electric Traction Systems Market in Brazil by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 164: Brazilian Electric Traction Systems Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 165: Brazilian Electric Traction Systems Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 166: Electric Traction Systems Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 167: Brazilian Electric Traction Systems Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 168: Brazilian Electric Traction Systems Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
MEXICO
Table 169: Electric Traction Systems Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 170: Mexican Electric Traction Systems Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 171: Mexican Electric Traction Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 172: Electric Traction Systems Market in Mexico: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 173: Mexican Electric Traction Systems Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 174: Electric Traction Systems Market Share Distribution
in Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 175: Rest of Latin America Electric Traction Systems
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020
to 2027
Table 176: Electric Traction Systems Market in Rest of Latin
America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 177: Rest of Latin America Electric Traction Systems
Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 178: Rest of Latin America Electric Traction Systems
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 179: Electric Traction Systems Historic Demand Patterns
in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 180: Electric Traction Systems Market Share Breakdown in
Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 181: The Middle East Electric Traction Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 182: Electric Traction Systems Market in the Middle East
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 183: The Middle East Electric Traction Systems Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 184: The Middle East Electric Traction Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 185: The Middle East Electric Traction Systems Historic
Market by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 186: Electric Traction Systems Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and
2027
Table 187: The Middle East Electric Traction Systems Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 188: Electric Traction Systems Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 189: The Middle East Electric Traction Systems Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 190: Iranian Market for Electric Traction Systems: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 191: Electric Traction Systems Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 192: Iranian Electric Traction Systems Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 193: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Electric
Traction Systems in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 194: Iranian Electric Traction Systems Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 195: Electric Traction Systems Market Share Shift in Iran
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 196: Israeli Electric Traction Systems Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 197: Electric Traction Systems Market in Israel in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 198: Israeli Electric Traction Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 199: Israeli Electric Traction Systems Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 200: Electric Traction Systems Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 201: Israeli Electric Traction Systems Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 202: Saudi Arabian Electric Traction Systems Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 203: Electric Traction Systems Historic Market Analysis
in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 204: Saudi Arabian Electric Traction Systems Market by
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 205: Saudi Arabian Demand for Electric Traction Systems
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 206: Electric Traction Systems Market Review in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 207: Saudi Arabian Electric Traction Systems Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 208: Electric Traction Systems Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 209: United Arab Emirates Electric Traction Systems
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 210: Electric Traction Systems Market Share Distribution
in United Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 211: Electric Traction Systems Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 212: United Arab Emirates Electric Traction Systems
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 213: Electric Traction Systems Market Share Distribution
in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 214: Electric Traction Systems Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 215: Rest of Middle East Electric Traction Systems
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 216: Rest of Middle East Electric Traction Systems Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 217: Electric Traction Systems Market in Rest of Middle
East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 218: Rest of Middle East Electric Traction Systems Market
in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 219: Electric Traction Systems Market Share Distribution
in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 220: African Electric Traction Systems Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 221: Electric Traction Systems Market in Africa by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 222: African Electric Traction Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 223: African Electric Traction Systems Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 224: Electric Traction Systems Historic Demand Patterns
in Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 225: Electric Traction Systems Market Share Breakdown in
Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 41
