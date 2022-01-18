Global Electric Power Tools Market Is Expected to Reach $49.24 Billion by 2030: Says AMR

Rise in adoption of electric power tools in the construction industry, integration of brushless motors in electric power tools, and increase in popularity of cordless power tools drive the growth of the global electric power tools market. Based on product type, the cordless segment held the major share in 2020. By region, on the other hand, the market across Asia-Pacific would manifest the fastest CAGR by 2030.

Portland, OR, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global electric power tools market was estimated at 24.06 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $49.24 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.8% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Rise in adoption of electric power tools in the construction industry, integration of brushless motors in electric power tools, and increase in popularity of cordless power tools drive the growth of the global electric power tools market. On the other hand, high costs of the tools impede the growth to some extent. However, high-end technological innovations are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

COVID-19 scenario-

Extended lockdown measures in the majority of countries and delay in production & manufacturing of a wide variety of electric power tools impacted the global electric power tools market negatively, especially during the initial phase.

However, as the global situation gets better, the market is anticipated to recoup soon.

The global electric power tools market is analyzed across product type, end user industry, and region.

Based on product type, the cordless segment held the major share in 2020, garnering nearly three-fifths of the total market. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.



By end-use industry, the construction segment accounted for around one-third of the total market revenue in 2020, and is anticipated to retain its dominance by 2030. The same segment would also grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, the market across North America contributed to the major share in 2020, holding more than one-third of the global market. Asia-Pacific, however, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Leading Players:

The key market players analyzed in the global electric power tools market report include Atlas Copco AB, Hilti Corporation, Ingersoll Rand Inc., Techtronic Industries Co., Ltd., Makita Corporation, Apex Tool Group, Koki Holding, Co., Ltd., Stanley Black & Decker, Robert Bosch GmbH, Inc., and Snap-on Incorporated. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

