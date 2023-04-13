Global Electric Hobs Market to Reach $993 Million by 2030: Increasing Consumer Purchasing Power Drives Growth

Company Logo

Electric Hobs Market

Dublin, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Hobs Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Size; By Product Type; By Distribution Channel; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global electric hobs market size is expected to reach USD 993.0 million by 2030, according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

Rising health consciousness, a shift in consumer lifestyles, and rising consumer disposable income are a few significant factors expected to drive the market's growth forward. In addition, an extensive rise in the usage of cloud kitchens in the food service industry along with high number of food exhibitions & food blogging around the world is likely to create lucrative growth opportunities for the global market during the forecast period.



Moreover, increasing consumer purchasing power and introduction to the variety of appliances by key market companies across the globe has resulted in higher growth of the market. For instance, in 2022, revenue from households amounted to USD 47.53 billion, in which the small appliances segment held the largest market with a volume of USD 26.12 billion in 2022.



During an induction hob's utilization, no flames are exposed, and no gas is discharged into the air. This is one of the primary reasons why these induction hobs are considered ideal alternatives for families with kids. Additionally, Hafele induction hobs are also sophisticated with safety features. The auto-pan detection feature ensures that the heat is turned off after cookware is removed from the hob's surface. These features of induction shobs are likely to impact the global market demand and adoption of electric hobs positively.



Electric Hobs Market Report Highlights

4 burner segment accounted for largest revenue share which is accelerated by increasing demand for more burners especially in countries having large families like India and China and growing number of smart homes and modern kitchens across the globe

Mix segment projected to witness fastest growth at a high CAGR over the forecast period owing to shift in consumer preferences towards the energy saving and environment friendly cooking products

Specialty stores held the largest market share in 2021 and expected to witness significant growth in the near future due to discounts, immediate gratification, and ability to compare products physically coupled with the large presence of retail stores and easy access to consumers

North America region dominated the electric hobs market in 2021 and likely to maintain its dominance over the study period on account of high robust technological advancements

The global players include Siemens, Whirlpool Corporation, Haier Smart Homes, and Panasonic Corporation

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 117 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $714 million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $993 million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.2% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Research Methodology



4. Global Electric Hobs Market Insights

4.1. Electric Hobs - Industry Snapshot

4.2. Electric Hobs Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers and Opportunities

4.2.1.1. High technological advancements

4.2.1.2. Rising investment in R&D activities

4.2.2. Restraints and Challenges

4.2.2.1. High cost of electric hobs

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4. PESTEL Analysis

4.5. Electric Hobs Market Industry Trends

4.6. Value Chain Analysis

4.7. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

5. Global Electric Hobs Market, by Size

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Introduction

5.3. 2 Burner

5.4. 3 Burner

5.5. 4 Burner

5.6. 5 Burner

6. Global Electric Hobs Market, by Product Type

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. Introduction

6.3. Induction

6.4. Gas

6.5. Mix

7. Global Electric Hobs Market, by Distribution Channel

7.1. Key Findings

7.2. Introduction

7.3. Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

7.4. Specialty Stores

7.5. E-commerce

7.6. Others

8. Global Electric Hobs Market, by Geography



9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Expansion and Acquisition Analysis

9.1.1. Expansion

9.1.2. Acquisitions

9.2. Partnerships/Collaborations/Agreements/Exhibitions



10. Company Profiles

