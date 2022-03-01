Global Electric Guitars Market By Distribution Channel, By Product, By Type, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027

ReportLinker

The Global Electric Guitars Market size is expected to reach $5. 1 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 6. 1% CAGR during the forecast period. Acoustic, electric, and bass guitars are the three basic varieties of guitars.

These three guitars are distinguished by the fact that the origin of sound is not primarily the strumming of the strings. The loud output is provided by the motion of the strings, which electronically catch and intensify the sound. The sound generated by an electric guitar may be altered using pedals.



Acoustic guitars, on the other hand, get vibrations directly from the strings and hence its tone cannot be modified. Increasing millennial music interest is expected to be a significant driver to fuel the market growth. Furthermore, the growing popularity of live performances, as well as the commercialization of concerts and festivals, would boost the demand for musical instruments such as electric guitars.



Steel strings operate as magnetic bodies in an electric guitar. Depending on the frequency at which the strings vibrate, the electric current changes. The pickup leverages this ability to transform sound into electricity, as the frequency wave of the strings and the wave of the electric current prefer to work together. One or two coils can be found in electric guitar pickups.



A pickup that contains one coil is known as a single coil pickup, while a pickup with two coil is known as a humbucking pickup. Despite the fact that coils are subject to outside noise, the two coils in a humbucking pickup cancel out each other’s sounds (hum cancellation), and reducing noise. Single coil pickups, on the other hand, do not do noise cancellation but do provide a sharp sound.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The influence of the Corona Virus has also greatly influenced the music business. Due to the shutdown, purchases of musical instruments have ceased. Manufacturing plants have also been shut down as a result of the lockdown. Various musical events, including live concerts, concert tours, and music festivals, have been cancelled or rescheduled.



Composers and musicians are unable to work in their studios to create new music. People who relied primarily on music gigs have gone jobless. Many music albums were unable to be released since production was halted. Social distance has dealt a tremendous damage to the music and entertainment industries all around the world. Artists are suffering financially.



Market Growth Factors:



Rising disposable income of the consumers



With the rising disposable income, consumers are increasingly spending on various luxurious activities and products like electric guitars. People are increasingly spending on their hobbies and are becoming more conscious of indulging in an art. In addition, some people have the hobby of making a collection of guitars and some have the hobby of playing more musical instruments. Since the price of these electric guitars is significant, it is very difficult for the consumers with low income to buy them.



Rise in the number of music festivals, bands and concerts



Composers and songwriters compose songs, lyrics, and arrangements that are performed live on stage, recorded and disseminated to customers, or licenced for use in other media, such as sheet music or background music. The recorded music industry focuses on recording and distributing music to consumers; the music licencing industry focuses on licencing compositions and arrangements to businesses; and live music focuses on producing and promoting live entertainment, such as concerts and tours.



Market Restraining Factors:



Availability of acoustic guitars



The popularity of acoustic guitars has hampered the market for electric guitars, as acoustic guitars are far less expensive and require less care than electric guitars. Advanced guitar playing techniques, on the other hand, are easier to master on electric guitars, which lack frets and have softer strings than acoustic guitars. In addition, there is no need for additional equipment to play acoustic guitars, which is contributing to the high popularity of these guitars.



Distribution Channel Outlook



Based on the Distribution Channel, the Electric Guitars Market is segmented into Offline and Online. The online segment acquired a significant revenue share in the electric guitars segment in 2020. Major merchants of guitars and musical instruments, such as Dave’s Guitar Shop and Guitar Center, Inc., one of the largest individually owned guitar stores in the United States, are developing e-commerce websites in order to expand their customer base.



Product Outlook



Based on the Product, the Electric Guitars Market is segmented into Solid-body, Semi-hollow Body, and Hollow-body. In 2020, the solid-body product segment dominated the electric guitar market with the highest revenue share. These items may magnify a louder tone without causing feedback. Solid-body guitars have a high level of responsiveness and rely heavily on amplification for optimal performance. To meet increased product demand, key manufacturers such as Fender Musical Instruments, Gibson Brands, Inc., Yamaha Corp. and Karl Höfner GmbH & Co. KG are embracing a variety of initiatives, including new product introductions.



Type Outlook



Based on the Type, the Electric Guitars Market is categorized into Lead/Rhythm, and Bass. The bass type segment garnered a substantial revenue share in the electric guitars market in 2020. The bass guitar, also known as an electric bass or simply bass, is the instrument’s lowest-pitched member. It is a plucked string instrument with a larger neck and scale length, and commonly four to six strings or courses, comparable in appearance and structure to an electric or acoustic guitar.



Regional Outlook



Based on the Region, the Electric Guitars Market is studied across North America, Europe, APAC, and LAMEA. Asia Pacific emerged as the leading region in the electric guitars market with the maximum revenue share in 2020. It is due to a strong consumer influence and fast altering consumer trends. People’s increased interest in music, as well as their capacity to spend money on entertainment and leisure activities, have raised product sales in Asia Pacific. Furthermore, the growing number of musical bands performing at music concerts and festivals is expected to drive market expansion throughout the projection period.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Yamaha Corporation (Menchey Music Service) is the forerunners in the Electric Guitars Market. Companies such as Michael Kelly Guitar Co., Gibson Brands, Inc., The ESP Guitar Company are some of the key innovators in the Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Gibson Brands, Inc (Epiphone), Fender Musical Instruments Corporation, Karl Hofner GmbH & Co. KG, Ibanez guitars, Cort Guitars, Michael Kelly Guitar Co., Yamaha Corporation (Menchey Music Service, Inc.), and The ESP Guitar Company.



Recent Strategies Deployed in Electric Guitar Market



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:



Nov-2021: ESP collaborated with Fanaply, a leading developer of eco-friendly NFTs. This collaboration aimed to develop a series of limited-edition digital assets based on its Pyrograph Series of electric guitars.



Oct-2021: Fender joined hands with a luxury car brand, Lexus. This collaboration aimed to produce a distinct electric guitar labeled the LC Lexus Stratocaster. The Lexus LC Stratocaster, which was developed by Principal Master Builder, Ron Thorn, would focus on reflecting Lexus’ appetite for bold design and intuitive technology.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Dec-2021: Epiphone released the latest Billie Joe Armstrong Les Paul Junior electric guitar. The latest Epiphone Billie Joe Armstrong signature guitars would inspire a new generation of guitarists with an accessible and quality instrument to blaze their path in making music.



Nov-2021: Fender Musical Instruments Corporation (FMIC) expanded the Acoustasonic series with the release of the Acoustasonic Player Telecaster guitar. Through these iconic acoustic voicings, big electric tones, and one powerful blend knob, the Acoustasonic Player Telecaster increase above artists’ demands enabling the player to go from acoustic to electric with ease in their latest all-in-one guitar.



Sep-2021: Yamaha Music India released two new models: The Yamaha FX280 and Yamaha FSX80C into their Made in India Guitar lineup. These models offer features like an Acoustic Resonance Transducer pickup system: Yamaha’s A.R.T.



Jun-2021: Epiphone launched the new Alex Lifeson Epiphone Les Paul Standard Axcess electric guitar. This guitar consists of a pair of powerful Epiphone pickups, the Pro Bucker 3 bridge pickup, and the Ceramic Pro neck pickup. In addition, it consists of coil-splitting options through the push-pull volume controls and a Graph Tech Ghost Floyd Rose system.



Apr-2021: Michael Kelly Guitars released the Forte Port Ziricote Jr, a stylish and affordable electro-acoustic with a luxurious top. This product is developed with better air movement and to enhance the guitar’s natural resonance and tone owing to an uninterrupted soundboard between the neck and bridge.



Mar-2021: Michael Kelly Guitars introduced the latest Pinnacle 4-string and 5-string bass guitars. This launch would expand the company’s electric bass lineup. Pinnacle 4-string and 5-string bass guitars integrate the best sound, remarkable feel, and stylish looks.



Dec-2020: ESP launched new LTD and LTD Deluxe electric guitars and basses. The LTD SN-200 S-style electric in Charcoal Metallic Satin and Dark Metallic Purple Satin finishes, along with the Viper-256 have an eye-popping Dark Brown Sunburst, which brings out the detail in the quilted maple top.



Jan-2020: Cort Guitars launched sand-blasted KX300 Etched electric guitar. The KX300 Etched Kitted out with EMG RetroActive Super 77 dual humbuckers is developed to make the gnarliest modern metal tones.



Jan-2020: Michael Kelly Guitars unveiled the new Triple 50 electric guitar. The Triple 50 would take the beloved classic two-single-coil pickup configuration and would add a third single-coil pickup.



Geographical Expansions:



Nov-2021: ESP expanded its geographical footprint by opening a new guitar showroom in Berlin. This showroom would have the most exclusive high-performance electric guitars from the brand’s Custom Shop alongside top-line models from its Original, Signature, Exhibition, and USA series.



Mar-2021: Gibson introduced The Murphy Lab. This Murphy Lab provides the latest Murphy Lab Collection that includes 50 guitars as well as a Murphy Lab Menu of aging options for Made Measure guitars.



