Global Electric Commercial Vehicle Market (2020 to 2024) - Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Dublin, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Electric Commercial Vehicle Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The electric commercial vehicle market is poised to grow by 531.99 th units during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 25% during the forecast period. The reports on the electric commercial vehicle market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing focus on reducing vehicular emissions, increasing adoption of EVs for improved logistics and transportation, and favorable government initiatives.



The electric commercial vehicle market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the growing focus on strategies to develop advanced ECVs as one of the prime reasons driving the electric commercial vehicle market growth during the next few years. Also, technological advances in ECVs and the integration of telematics and autonomous technologies will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The research presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.



The electric commercial vehicle market covers the following areas:

Electric commercial vehicle market sizing

Electric commercial vehicle market forecast

Electric commercial vehicle market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading electric commercial vehicle market vendors that include AB Volvo, BYD Co. Ltd., Daimler AG, Ford Motor Co., Hyundai Motor Co., Navistar International Corp., Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Tata Motors Ltd., Tesla Inc., and Toyota Motor Corp. Also, the electric commercial vehicle market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The research presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.



This market research report provides a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Product by Volume

Market segments

Comparison by Product by volume

LCVs - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ millions)

Buses - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ millions)

Heavy and medium commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ millions)

Market opportunity by Product by volume

6. Customer landscape

Overview

7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

8. Geographic Landscape by Volume

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ millions)

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ millions)

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ millions)

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ millions)

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ millions)

Volume drivers - Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

10. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AB Volvo

BYD Co. Ltd.

Daimler AG

Ford Motor Co.

Hyundai Motor Co.

Navistar International Corp.

Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.

Tata Motors Ltd.

Tesla Inc.

Toyota Motor Corp.

11. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1v6p8i

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



