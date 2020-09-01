Global Electric Commercial Vehicle Market (2020 to 2024) - Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Dublin, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Electric Commercial Vehicle Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The electric commercial vehicle market is poised to grow by 531.99 th units during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 25% during the forecast period. The reports on the electric commercial vehicle market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing focus on reducing vehicular emissions, increasing adoption of EVs for improved logistics and transportation, and favorable government initiatives.
The electric commercial vehicle market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the growing focus on strategies to develop advanced ECVs as one of the prime reasons driving the electric commercial vehicle market growth during the next few years. Also, technological advances in ECVs and the integration of telematics and autonomous technologies will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The electric commercial vehicle market covers the following areas:
- Electric commercial vehicle market sizing
- Electric commercial vehicle market forecast
- Electric commercial vehicle market industry analysis
This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading electric commercial vehicle market vendors that include AB Volvo, BYD Co. Ltd., Daimler AG, Ford Motor Co., Hyundai Motor Co., Navistar International Corp., Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Tata Motors Ltd., Tesla Inc., and Toyota Motor Corp. Also, the electric commercial vehicle market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The research presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.
This market research report provides a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Market Overview
2. Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
4. Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by Product by Volume
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product by volume
- LCVs - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ millions)
- Buses - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ millions)
- Heavy and medium commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ millions)
- Market opportunity by Product by volume
6. Customer landscape
- Overview
7. Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
8. Geographic Landscape by Volume
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ millions)
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ millions)
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ millions)
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ millions)
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ millions)
- Volume drivers - Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
9. Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
10. Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AB Volvo
- BYD Co. Ltd.
- Daimler AG
- Ford Motor Co.
- Hyundai Motor Co.
- Navistar International Corp.
- Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.
- Tata Motors Ltd.
- Tesla Inc.
- Toyota Motor Corp.
11. Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
