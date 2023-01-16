Global Electric Cars Market - SIZE, SHARE, COVID-19 IMPACT & FORECASTS UP TO 2028

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The Global Electric Cars Market is projected to register a CAGR of 0.21%. Key Highlights. Largest Segment by Fuel Type - BEV : Increase in global electrification, new product launches, awareness of battery vehicles, Government offerings, such as incentives, and electric infrastructure development are fueling demand for BEV.

New York, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electric Cars Market - SIZE, SHARE, COVID-19 IMPACT & FORECASTS UP TO 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06381543/?utm_source=GNW

Fastest-growing Segment by Fuel Type - FCEV : increasing fuel cost is shifting consumers to electric vehicles, due to Better fuel efficiency, and no range anxiety issues PHEV is the fastest-growing segment in electric vehicle market in globally.
Largest Country Market - Germany : China is the largest country in the global electric car market, as the country is the major producer of electric vehicles, government norms and incentives are aided to the growth of market.
Fastest Growing Country Market - Mexico : The United States is the fastest-growing country in the global electric cars market. Government plans to ban ICE vehicles and incentives offered by the government is shifting consumer to e-mobility.

Key Market Trends

Sports Utility Vehicle is the largest segment by Sub Body Type.

One of the industries most affected by the global chip shortages and supply chain disruptions brought on by the coronavirus pandemic is the automotive sector. This has not stopped Tesla from coming under fire for contributing to climate change, whether through the manufacturing process or the automobiles produced. Regarding the latter, European Union car buyers appear to be contributing to reducing the negative effects of fossil fuel-powered vehicles.
The past year has seen a substantial effect of the coronavirus pandemic on global auto markets. As more and more nations restricted travel due to COVID-19 in 2020, the automotive industry experienced a number of setbacks. In 2020, there were 63.8 million cars sold worldwide. A slight rebound is expected in 2021, with 66 million cars expected to be sold. Toyota and the Volkswagen Group both saw reductions in their deliveries of more than a million cars.

In 2021, approximately 56.4 million passenger cars were sold worldwide, representing a nearly 5% increase over the previous year. China had the largest regional automobile market in 2021, with slightly less than 21.5 million units. Automotive technology will undergo significant change in the next ten years. Around 26% of new automobile sales worldwide are expected to be electric vehicles by 2030, with an estimated 58 million new self-driving cars added to the global fleet by 2022. As a result of technological advancements, the types of components required to create the finished product begin to change. This allows for further segmentation of the automotive supplier market, particularly the automotive electronics market. Automation and electrification will surely boost the car market in the near future.

Europe is the largest segment by Region.

Consumer spending on electric car purchases increased to USD 120 billion in 2020. Governments worldwide spent nearly USD 14 billion to encourage the sales of electric vehicles, which increased by 25% in 2019, primarily due to increased incentives in Europe. The output of automotive batteries increased by 33% from 2019 to 160 GWh, and their cost decreased by 13% to an average of USD 137/kWh per battery pack globally in 2020. Worldwide government National EV Policy stipulates that when buying or leasing an electric vehicle (EV), whether new or used, drivers are exempt from both purchase tax and VAT. EV owners are also excluded from paying an annual road traffic insurance charge.
Many government policies boast the world’s largest per capita fleet of plug-in electric cars and offer several enticing incentives for buying electric vehicles. For instance, there are currently more than 16,000 charging stations in Norway, up from just 3,000 in 2011. On all important routes, including the highest fast-charging station in the entire world, the Norwegian government has erected fast-charging stations every 50 km. EV charging stations appear to have a promising future in Norway.

There are several highly attractive incentives for electric vehicles globally. Overall, many countries signed Paris climate policy targets, which call for a 40% decrease in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, which are supported by the automobile policy. National vehicle targets, including the sale of entirely zero-emission cars by 2030, were already established by the National Transport Plan in 2017. Norway has also committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by at least 40% by 2030. These factors are all expected to boost the Norwegian electric car market over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The Global Electric Cars Market is fairly consolidated, with the top five companies occupying 71.50%. The major players in this market are BYD Motors Inc., General Motors Company, Groupe Renault, Tesla Inc. and Volkswagen AG (sorted alphabetically).

Additional Benefits:

The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format
3 months of analyst support
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06381543/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Latest Stories

  • Panthers rally to beat struggling Canucks 4-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Aaron Ekblad scored the tiebreaking goal in the second period and the Florida Panthers beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Saturday night. The Panthers scored three times in the second and sent Vancouver to its fourth straight loss in a five-game trip that wraps up Sunday in Carolina. Ryan Lomberg, Eric Staal and Aleksander Barkov also scored for Florida. Sergei Bobrovsky made 35 saves. “A win is a win,” Ekblad said. “We held a lead in the third period.” Jack Studnicka, Tyler

  • McDavid has 2 goals, assist as Oilers beat Sharks 7-1

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Connor McDavid had two goals and an assist, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the San Jose Sharks 7-1 on Friday night. Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each had a goal and two assists, and Klim Kostin, Jesse Puljujarvi, and Ryan McLeod also scored for the Oilers. Jack Campbell made 25 saves in Edmonton's second-straight win. “We certainly need to keep building on our game,” McDavid said. "Two good ones in a row, obviously, (and) we keep talking about consistency, so that

  • Jokic's late 3 lifts Nuggets past Magic 119-116

    DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds remaining, capping his 12th triple-double of the season, and the Denver Nuggets won their 13th in a row at home by beating the Orlando Magic 119-116 on Sunday night. Jokic connected from the top of the key, stepping back to get the shot away over Franz Wagner to finish with 17 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds. It was his 88th career triple-double. Aaron Gordon led the Nuggets with 25 points, including a pair of free throws th

  • Edwards, bench lift Wolves to 110-102 victory over Cavs

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 26 points and the Minnesota Timberwolves got a huge boost from their bench in a 110-102 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night. Naz Reid scored 17 of Minnesota’s 56 bench points, while Jalen Nowell had 16. Luka Garza added nine for the short-handed Wolves. Minnesota was without Rudy Gobert for the second half due to right groin soreness, and Jaden McDaniels picked up his fifth foul just 2:37 into the second half. Evan Mobley and Jarrett A

  • Flames hold off Stars' surge to net 6-5 win

    DALLAS (AP) — Nazem Kadri’s team-best 17th goal and Chris Tanev’s first of the season were part of Calgary’s four-goal second period as the Flames hung on to beat the Dallas Stars 6-5 on Saturday. Andrew Mangiapane scored just 25 seconds into the game and Trevor Lewis, Elias Lindholm and Rasmus Andersson also had goals for the Flames. Calgary led 6-1 late in the second period and has earned points in it last five games (3-0-2). Dan Vladar made 29 saves to win his second straight start in a match

  • Heat suspend Dedmon 1 game for conduct detrimental to team

    MIAMI (AP) — Reserve center Dewayne Dedmon has been suspended without pay by the Miami Heat for one game for conduct detrimental to the club. The move came one night after Dedmon had an outburst after being subbed out of a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. He exchanged words with coaches on the sideline, then angrily swatted at a massage gun and sent it flying onto the court during play. That got him ejected from the game, further depleting an already short-handed Miami roster, and the Hea

  • Embiid's jumper gives 76ers 118-117 win over Jazz

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Joel Embiid made a jumper with 5.7 seconds to lift the Philadelphia 76ers to a 118-117 victory over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night. James Harden had 31 points and 11 assists to lead Philadelphia. Embiid chipped in 30 points and seven rebounds. Tyrese Maxey scored 21 points and Shake Milton added 17. Jordan Clarkson scored 38 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Utah. Talen Horton-Tucker chipped in a season-high 20 points off the bench. Mike Conley added 14 points and eight

  • Prescott shrugs off picks for Cowboys' playoff visit to Bucs

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott wasn't even going to talk about interceptions before a smaller group of reporters stopped the star Dallas quarterback after his regular session with the media. “Honestly,” Prescott said Friday, “I'm not even thinking about them right now.” The football world is talking about them, and the chatter will continue all the way to Monday night when the Cowboys (12-5) visit Tom Brady and Tampa Bay (8-9) in a wild-card playoff. Here's the rundown: A career-high 15 inter

  • Laine has 10th hat trick, Blue Jackets end road skid

    DETROIT (AP) — Patrik Laine had his 10th NHL hat trick and the Columbus Blue Jackets snapped a 10-game road losing streak, holding off the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 on Saturday night. Laine, whose previous hat trick came Feb. 17 last season against Chicago, had gone scoreless in his last nine games. Vladislav Gavrikov also scored for the Blue Jackets, and Johnny Gaudreau and Jack Roslovic had two assists apiece. Elvis Merzlikins made 25 saves for his first victory since Dec. 11. Olli Maatta, Jake Wa

  • Questionable officiating adding to Leafs' problems

    Officiating is not the primary reason why the Maple Leafs have lost certain games this season but a number of questionable, game-changing calls has Toronto fans concerned about how NHL referees will treat their team in the playoffs.

  • Bey, Bogdanovic lead shorthanded Pistons past Timberwolves

    DETROIT (AP) — Saddiq Bey scored 31 points and the Detroit Pistons rallied to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 135-118 on Wednesday night. Bojan Bogdanovic added 27 points for the shorthanded Pistons, who were down 10-0 in the first three minutes. Four other players had at least 13 points. Anthony Edwards scored 20 for Minnesota, which had won four straight since a 116-104 loss to Detroit on New Year's Eve. D'Angelo Russell added 19 and Rudy Gobert had 16 points and 14 rebounds. The Pistons were

  • Vancouver Canucks' fan favourite, Gino Odjick, dies at 52

    VANCOUVER — One of the most popular players to ever suit up for the Vancouver Canucks has died. Wayne "Gino" Odjick, who played 12 seasons in the NHL for the Canucks, New York Islanders, Philadelphia Flyers and Montreal Canadiens, died at the age of 52. Gino’s sister Dina Odjick shared the news Sunday on Facebook of his passing. "Our hearts are broken. My brother Gino Odjick has left us for the spirit world," she wrote. Odjick spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Canucks after be

  • William Nylander deserves to be an NHL All-Star

    William Nylander often finds himself playing in the shadow of Maple Leafs stars Auston Matthews, John Tavares and Mitch Marner but the Swede's performances this season make him deserving of an appearance at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend.&nbsp;

  • No. 1 seed Chiefs to see familiar route through postseason

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — No matter what route the Kansas City Chiefs take through the playoffs, it is sure to be a familiar one. That tends to happen when you've been near the top as long as they have been. In the divisional round, the Chiefs could face former Andy Reid assistants now leading the Jacksonville Jaguars (Doug Pederson) and Baltimore Ravens (John Harbaugh), an AFC West rival in the Los Angeles Chargers or longtime star Tyreek Hill with his new team, the Miami Dolphins. Get through th

  • Vucevic helps Bulls snap 11-game losing streak vs. Warriors

    CHICAGO (AP) — Nikola Vucevic matched a career high with 43 points and the Chicago Bulls snapped an 11-game losing streak against Golden State, beating the Warriors 132-118 on Sunday Vucevic last scored 43 points on Feb. 2, 2021, against the Bulls as a member of the Orlando Magic. Chicago beat Golden State for the first time since March 2, 2017. Zach LaVine added 27 points despite shooting 1 for 8 from 3-point range as the Bulls (20-24) snapped a three-game losing streak. They won without leadin

  • Joy Drop: Can a new book on running inspire me to get out in this mess?

    Friends, as the weekend approaches, I am excited to share some happy news and wonderful happenings with you. Let's start with some amazingness from the IIHF U18 women's world championships. I just loved when sports cross over and goals or finishes are inspired by other games and techniques. Fourteen-year-old Slovakian superstar Nela Lopušanová wowed hockey fans with her "Michigan" goal. It's called that in tribute to the University of Michigan's Mike Legg, who scored the first lacrosse-style goa

  • Celtics pull away in 4th, beat Nets 109-98 for 5th straight

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 20 points and 11 rebounds, and the Boston Celtics pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat Brooklyn 109-98 on Thursday night in the Nets' first game since losing Kevin Durant to a knee injury. Marcus Smart added 16 points and 10 assists for the Celtics, who played without Jaylen Brown because of an injury. Malcolm Brogdon also scored 16 points, teaming with fellow backup guard Payton Pritchard to lead the decisive spurt early in the fourth that sent the Celtics

  • Martin Jones makes 27 saves as Kraken beat Bruins 3-0

    BOSTON (AP) — Martin Jones stopped 27 shots to lead the Kraken to a 3-0 victory over Boston, and Seattle matched its franchise record with a seventh straight victory Thursday night while sending the Bruins to their first regulation home loss all season. Brandon Tanev, Eeli Tolvanen and Jaden Schwartz scored for Seattle, which also won seven in a row earlier this season — its second since joining the NHL as an expansion franchise. It was Jones' third shutout of the season. Linus Ullmark made 28 s

  • Jared McCann has hat trick, Kraken win 8th straight

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jared McCann had his first career hat trick and the Seattle Kraken beat the Chicago Blackhawks 8-5 on Saturday night for their franchise-record eighth straight victory. McCann scored twice in a five-goal flurry in a 3:41 span of the first period. All-star rookie Matty Beniers and Oliver Bjorkstrand each had a goal and an assist and the Kraken won their seventh straight on the road to become the first NHL team to sweep a trip of seven or more games. Daniel Sprong, Andre Burakovsky

  • Hughes, Bratt lead Devils' 6-2 rout of Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Jack Hughes had two goals and an assist, and Jesper Bratt also scored two goals in the New Jersey Devils' third straight victory, 6-2 over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night. Hughes got his 50th point of the season by scoring in New Jersey's three-goal first period. He added his 28th goal of the season in the final minutes of a blowout win in the first stop of the Devils' four-game West Coast road swing. Vitek Vanecek made 31 saves, while Jesper Boqvist and Dougie Hamilton