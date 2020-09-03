Global Elastomeric Membrane Market to Reach $44. 8 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Elastomeric Membrane estimated at US$30. 8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$44.
New York, Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Elastomeric Membrane Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798451/?utm_source=GNW
8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Sheet, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.5% CAGR and reach US$21.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Liquid Applied segment is readjusted to a revised 5.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.5% CAGR
The Elastomeric Membrane market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR.
Other Types Segment to Record 5% CAGR
In the global Other Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$6.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.1% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 371-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- 3M Company
- BASF SE
- Carlisle Companies, Inc.
- Copernit S.P.A.
- Covestro AG
- Duro-Last, Inc.
- Firestone Building Products Company
- Fosroc International
- GCP Applied Technologies, Inc.
- Henry Company
- IKO Industries Ltd.
- Johns Manville Corporation
- Kemper System Inc.
- Mapei S.p.A.
- Paul Bauder GmbH & Co. KG
- Pidilite Industries Ltd.
- RENOLIT SE
- Saint-Gobain SA
- Sika AG
- Soprema Group
- Standard Industries, Inc.
- Tremco Incorporated
- W. R. Meadows, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798451/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Elastomeric Membrane: A Highly Preferred Waterproof Roofing
Material
Global Competitor Market Shares
Elastomeric Membrane Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growth in Construction Industry: A Significant Growth Driver
for Elastomeric Membrane Market
Global Construction Output: Breakdown of Revenues in US$
Trillion for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023
Annual Construction Spending in the US in US$ Billion by Sector
for the Years 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021
Projected Housing Starts in the US: Number of Units During
2018-2028E Period
Non-Residential Local and State Government Construction in the
US: Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 and
2022
Roof Insulation and Coatings: Major End-Use Applications in
Elastomeric Membrane Market
Global Roof Insulation Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the
Years 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2022
Global Roof Coatings Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the
Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023
Global Roof Coatings Market: Percentage Share Breakdown of
Sales by Type for the Year 2019E
Trend Towards Green Roofing Drives Market Growth
Increasing Regulations for Energy Optimization in Buildings
Drive Demand for Elastomeric Membrane Materials
Increasing Regulations in the Construction Industry Force
Contractors to Use Waterproof and Eco-Friendly Materials
Increasing Need for Water Management in Construction Industry
Benefits Market Growth in Asia-Pacific Region
Innovations and Advancements
Product Overview
Elastomeric Membrane: Introduction
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Elastomeric Membrane Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Elastomeric Membrane Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Elastomeric Membrane Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Sheet (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Sheet (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Sheet (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Liquid Applied (Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Liquid Applied (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Liquid Applied (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Other Types (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Other Types (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Other Types (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Roofs & Walls (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Roofs & Walls (Application) Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Roofs & Walls (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Underground Construction (Application) Worldwide
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 17: Underground Construction (Application) Global
Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Underground Construction (Application) Distribution
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Wet Areas (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through
2027
Table 20: Wet Areas (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Wet Areas (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Other Applications (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Other Applications (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 25: Non-residential (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Non-residential (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Non-residential (End-Use) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Residential Construction (End-Use) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 29: Residential Construction (End-Use) Retrospective
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 30: Residential Construction (End-Use) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Elastomeric Membrane Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 31: United States Elastomeric Membrane Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Elastomeric Membrane Market in the United States by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 33: United States Elastomeric Membrane Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: United States Elastomeric Membrane Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Elastomeric Membrane Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 36: Elastomeric Membrane Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: United States Elastomeric Membrane Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Elastomeric Membrane Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 39: Elastomeric Membrane Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 40: Canadian Elastomeric Membrane Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Canadian Elastomeric Membrane Historic Market Review
by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 42: Elastomeric Membrane Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 43: Canadian Elastomeric Membrane Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Elastomeric Membrane Market in Canada: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 45: Canadian Elastomeric Membrane Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 46: Canadian Elastomeric Membrane Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Elastomeric Membrane Market in Canada: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 48: Canadian Elastomeric Membrane Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 49: Japanese Market for Elastomeric Membrane: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 50: Elastomeric Membrane Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 51: Japanese Elastomeric Membrane Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Elastomeric Membrane in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 53: Japanese Elastomeric Membrane Market in US$ Million
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 54: Elastomeric Membrane Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Elastomeric Membrane in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 56: Japanese Elastomeric Membrane Market in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 57: Elastomeric Membrane Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 58: Chinese Elastomeric Membrane Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 59: Elastomeric Membrane Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 60: Chinese Elastomeric Membrane Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 61: Chinese Demand for Elastomeric Membrane in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 62: Elastomeric Membrane Market Review in China in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 63: Chinese Elastomeric Membrane Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: Chinese Demand for Elastomeric Membrane in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 65: Elastomeric Membrane Market Review in China in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 66: Chinese Elastomeric Membrane Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Elastomeric Membrane Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 67: European Elastomeric Membrane Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 68: Elastomeric Membrane Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 69: European Elastomeric Membrane Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: European Elastomeric Membrane Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 71: Elastomeric Membrane Market in Europe in US$ Million
by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 72: European Elastomeric Membrane Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: European Elastomeric Membrane Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 74: Elastomeric Membrane Market in Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 75: European Elastomeric Membrane Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 76: European Elastomeric Membrane Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 77: Elastomeric Membrane Market in Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 78: European Elastomeric Membrane Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 79: Elastomeric Membrane Market in France by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 80: French Elastomeric Membrane Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 81: French Elastomeric Membrane Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: Elastomeric Membrane Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 83: French Elastomeric Membrane Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 84: French Elastomeric Membrane Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 85: Elastomeric Membrane Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 86: French Elastomeric Membrane Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 87: French Elastomeric Membrane Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 88: Elastomeric Membrane Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 89: German Elastomeric Membrane Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 90: German Elastomeric Membrane Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: Elastomeric Membrane Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 92: German Elastomeric Membrane Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 93: Elastomeric Membrane Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: Elastomeric Membrane Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 95: German Elastomeric Membrane Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 96: Elastomeric Membrane Market Share Distribution in
Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 97: Italian Elastomeric Membrane Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 98: Elastomeric Membrane Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 99: Italian Elastomeric Membrane Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 100: Italian Demand for Elastomeric Membrane in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 101: Elastomeric Membrane Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 102: Italian Elastomeric Membrane Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Italian Demand for Elastomeric Membrane in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 104: Elastomeric Membrane Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 105: Italian Elastomeric Membrane Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 106: United Kingdom Market for Elastomeric Membrane:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Elastomeric Membrane Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 108: United Kingdom Elastomeric Membrane Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Elastomeric Membrane in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 110: United Kingdom Elastomeric Membrane Market in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 111: Elastomeric Membrane Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 112: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Elastomeric Membrane in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 113: United Kingdom Elastomeric Membrane Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 114: Elastomeric Membrane Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 115: Spanish Elastomeric Membrane Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 116: Spanish Elastomeric Membrane Historic Market Review
by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 117: Elastomeric Membrane Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 118: Spanish Elastomeric Membrane Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 119: Elastomeric Membrane Market in Spain: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 120: Spanish Elastomeric Membrane Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 121: Spanish Elastomeric Membrane Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 122: Elastomeric Membrane Market in Spain: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 123: Spanish Elastomeric Membrane Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 124: Russian Elastomeric Membrane Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 125: Elastomeric Membrane Market in Russia by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 126: Russian Elastomeric Membrane Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 127: Russian Elastomeric Membrane Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 128: Elastomeric Membrane Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 129: Elastomeric Membrane Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 130: Russian Elastomeric Membrane Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 131: Elastomeric Membrane Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 132: Elastomeric Membrane Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 133: Rest of Europe Elastomeric Membrane Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 134: Elastomeric Membrane Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 135: Rest of Europe Elastomeric Membrane Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 136: Rest of Europe Elastomeric Membrane Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 137: Elastomeric Membrane Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 138: Rest of Europe Elastomeric Membrane Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 139: Rest of Europe Elastomeric Membrane Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 140: Elastomeric Membrane Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 141: Rest of Europe Elastomeric Membrane Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 142: Asia-Pacific Elastomeric Membrane Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 143: Elastomeric Membrane Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 144: Asia-Pacific Elastomeric Membrane Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 145: Elastomeric Membrane Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 146: Asia-Pacific Elastomeric Membrane Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 147: Asia-Pacific Elastomeric Membrane Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 148: Elastomeric Membrane Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 149: Asia-Pacific Elastomeric Membrane Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 150: Asia-Pacific Elastomeric Membrane Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 151: Elastomeric Membrane Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 152: Asia-Pacific Elastomeric Membrane Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 153: Asia-Pacific Elastomeric Membrane Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 154: Elastomeric Membrane Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 155: Australian Elastomeric Membrane Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 156: Australian Elastomeric Membrane Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: Elastomeric Membrane Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 158: Australian Elastomeric Membrane Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 159: Elastomeric Membrane Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 160: Elastomeric Membrane Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 161: Australian Elastomeric Membrane Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 162: Elastomeric Membrane Market Share Distribution in
Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 163: Indian Elastomeric Membrane Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 164: Indian Elastomeric Membrane Historic Market Review
by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 165: Elastomeric Membrane Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 166: Indian Elastomeric Membrane Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 167: Elastomeric Membrane Market in India: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 168: Indian Elastomeric Membrane Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 169: Indian Elastomeric Membrane Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 170: Elastomeric Membrane Market in India: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 171: Indian Elastomeric Membrane Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 172: Elastomeric Membrane Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 173: South Korean Elastomeric Membrane Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 174: Elastomeric Membrane Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 175: Elastomeric Membrane Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 176: South Korean Elastomeric Membrane Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 177: Elastomeric Membrane Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 178: Elastomeric Membrane Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 179: South Korean Elastomeric Membrane Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 180: Elastomeric Membrane Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 181: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Elastomeric
Membrane: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 182: Elastomeric Membrane Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 183: Rest of Asia-Pacific Elastomeric Membrane Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 184: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Elastomeric Membrane in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 185: Rest of Asia-Pacific Elastomeric Membrane Market in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 186: Elastomeric Membrane Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 187: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Elastomeric Membrane in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 188: Rest of Asia-Pacific Elastomeric Membrane Market in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 189: Elastomeric Membrane Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 190: Latin American Elastomeric Membrane Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 191: Elastomeric Membrane Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 192: Latin American Elastomeric Membrane Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 193: Latin American Elastomeric Membrane Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: Elastomeric Membrane Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 195: Latin American Elastomeric Membrane Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 196: Latin American Demand for Elastomeric Membrane in
US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 197: Elastomeric Membrane Market Review in Latin America
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 198: Latin American Elastomeric Membrane Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 199: Latin American Demand for Elastomeric Membrane in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 200: Elastomeric Membrane Market Review in Latin America
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 201: Latin American Elastomeric Membrane Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 202: Argentinean Elastomeric Membrane Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 203: Elastomeric Membrane Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 204: Argentinean Elastomeric Membrane Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 205: Argentinean Elastomeric Membrane Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 206: Elastomeric Membrane Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 207: Argentinean Elastomeric Membrane Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 208: Argentinean Elastomeric Membrane Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 209: Elastomeric Membrane Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 210: Argentinean Elastomeric Membrane Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 211: Elastomeric Membrane Market in Brazil by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 212: Brazilian Elastomeric Membrane Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 213: Brazilian Elastomeric Membrane Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 214: Elastomeric Membrane Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 215: Brazilian Elastomeric Membrane Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 216: Brazilian Elastomeric Membrane Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 217: Elastomeric Membrane Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 218: Brazilian Elastomeric Membrane Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 219: Brazilian Elastomeric Membrane Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
MEXICO
Table 220: Elastomeric Membrane Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 221: Mexican Elastomeric Membrane Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 222: Mexican Elastomeric Membrane Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 223: Elastomeric Membrane Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 224: Mexican Elastomeric Membrane Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 225: Elastomeric Membrane Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 226: Elastomeric Membrane Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 227: Mexican Elastomeric Membrane Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 228: Elastomeric Membrane Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 229: Rest of Latin America Elastomeric Membrane Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 230: Elastomeric Membrane Market in Rest of Latin America
by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 231: Rest of Latin America Elastomeric Membrane Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 232: Rest of Latin America Elastomeric Membrane Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 233: Elastomeric Membrane Historic Demand Patterns in
Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 234: Elastomeric Membrane Market Share Breakdown in Rest
of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 235: Rest of Latin America Elastomeric Membrane Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 236: Elastomeric Membrane Historic Demand Patterns in
Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 237: Elastomeric Membrane Market Share Breakdown in Rest
of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 238: The Middle East Elastomeric Membrane Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 239: Elastomeric Membrane Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 240: The Middle East Elastomeric Membrane Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 241: The Middle East Elastomeric Membrane Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 242: The Middle East Elastomeric Membrane Historic Market
by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 243: Elastomeric Membrane Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and
2027
Table 244: The Middle East Elastomeric Membrane Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 245: Elastomeric Membrane Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 246: The Middle East Elastomeric Membrane Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 247: The Middle East Elastomeric Membrane Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 248: Elastomeric Membrane Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 249: The Middle East Elastomeric Membrane Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 250: Iranian Market for Elastomeric Membrane: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 251: Elastomeric Membrane Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 252: Iranian Elastomeric Membrane Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 253: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Elastomeric Membrane in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to
2027
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798451/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001