Global Educational Robots Market By Application, By Product type, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027

The Global Educational Robots Market size is expected to reach $2,872. 8 million by 2027, rising at a market growth of 15. 4% CAGR during the forecast period. Educational robotics is a concept of teaching the application, analysis, and operation through a variety of robots such as mobile robots, articulated robots, or autonomous vehicles.

These robots can help a person in their learning process from school to graduation.

With advanced computing ability and innovative engineering, educational robots can be controlled through voice, gestures, and other special apps. In addition, they can improve creative problem-solving techniques, as well, as boost the growth of necessary communication & interpersonal skills and the power to transmit and integrate complicated innovations to their mates.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The educational infrastructure was crucially affected during the period of pandemic and has not recovered till yet. All education institutions were shut. The COVID-19 pandemic bought a few modifications into the education sector. The education industry suffered a massive breakdown as all the institutes including schools, universities, and coaching centers were closed for a significant duration. The hazardous coronavirus also affected the supply chain of educational robot producers and also hindered the market. The imposition of complete lockdown by the governments has disrupted imports and exports of any products that resulted in a significant drop in the demand for educational robots. Moreover, a huge cost of investment in the initial stage hinders the development of the market.

Market Growth Factors:

Growing trend of digitization

The emerging trend and adoption of digitization as well as the addition of machine learning, artificial intelligence, and other advanced technologies into the day-to-day life of people as well as in the educational infrastructure is one of the major catalysts in the growth of educational robots market. Educational robots are rapidly being demanded in elementary schools, high schools, colleges, and other educational institutes with the purpose of facilitating the process of teaching as well as making the learning process less complicated and interesting for the students.

Increasing number of research and development activities for humanoid robots

The humanoid robot has the capacity to evolve the educational robots market. There are numerous researches going on about how to transmit programming of a robot into other humanoid robot, wherein researchers are developing ingenious software solutions as software is considered as a vital part of humanoid robots. For example, MIT’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory designed a technique of machine learning named C-learn which enables non-coders to train robot movements and assessments giving fundamental information on the objects that are being directed.

Market Restraining Factor:

High cost of educational robots

The cost of establishing a robots-based education center might not be affordable for every school, college, and other educational institutes, especially for the newcomers to the sector. The expenditure required to purchase educational robots and integrate the robot along with its maintenance would be very high. The institutions that require additional infrastructure or do not have any tie-ups with robot manufacturers would not be able to bear the cost of educational robots. These hindrances would majorly occur in the under-developed or developing countries with low purchasing or spending capacity or do not have significant existence of robot manufacturers.

Application Outlook

Based on Application, the market is segmented into Higher Education, Secondary Education, Primary Education, and Others Applications. The primary education segment procured a prominent revenue share in the educational robots market in 2020 and is expected to showcase the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

Product Type Outlook

Based on Product type, the market is segmented into Non-Humanoid and Humanoid. The Humanoid segment is expected to display the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. The increasing demand for humanoid robots is attributed to their next-generation features and expanding range of applications throughout numerous sectors of the educational infrastructure can attribute to the rise in its growth.

Regional Outlook

Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North America emerged as the leading region in the educational robots market in 2020 and is expected to hold its position during the forecast period. The existence of the key market players and the high adoption rate of the next-generation technologies across the educational infrastructure as a result of increasing awareness of activity-based education evolution in educational guidelines are the major drivers of the growth of the regional educational robots market.

Recent Strategies deployed in Educational Robot Market

Oct-2021: FANUC unveiled CRX educational cell. The cell includes the collaborative robot FANUC CRX-10iA and all the functions required to learn the basic programming skills in a specific package. This product helps young people to get first-hand programming & control experience along with state-of-the-art robots.

Jun-2021: SoftBank Robotics America entered into a partnership with RobotLAB, the leading robotics integrator. This partnership aimed to expand Pepper’s earlier industry and STREAM education key areas to a wider variety of applications and marks RobotLAB’s debut as one of SBRA’s Whiz Partners.

May-2021: DJI unveiled the RoboMaster Tello Talent drone under the DJI Education Division. This RoboMaster TT is developed specifically to attract STEM students while gaining knowledge in AI robotics, programming in an easy-to-understand and hands-on time that is important for applying real-world knowledge.

Apr-2021: Yaskawais came into a partnership with The University of Texas at Austin. This partnership aimed to enable interdisciplinary research and innovation within the robotics community in the university.

Mar-2021: ABB extended its partnership with the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich (ETH). This expansion aimed to enhance the companies’ global innovation ecosystem and aim at the advancements in the future of robotics and unleash the potential of automation for their customers.

Oct-2020: Techman Robot joined hands with its distributor, Juyao Automation. This collaboration aimed to set up a flagship training center in Southern Taiwan to services end users and automation manufacturers in the area.

Aug-2020: DJI launched the RoboMaster EP Core, an all-in-one classroom solution. This solution includes an educational robot with better hardware capabilities, supporting teaching materials, and a competition database to aware students of AI, programming, engineering, robotics, and more.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include ABB Group, FANUC Corporation, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, SoftBank Group Corporation (SoftBank Robotics), Teradyne, Inc. (Universal Robots), Techman Robot, Inc. (Quanta Storage, Inc.), Seiko Epson Corporation, Hanson Robotics Limited, SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd. (iFlight Technology Company Limited), and Kuka AG.

Scope of the Study

Market Segments covered in the Report:

By Application

• Higher Education

• Secondary Education

• Primary Education

• Others Applications

By Product Type

• Non-Humanoid

• Humanoid

By Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

o Rest of North America

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Russia

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Singapore

o Malaysia

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• LAMEA

o Brazil

o Argentina

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Nigeria

o Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

• ABB Group

• FANUC Corporation

• Yaskawa Electric Corporation

• SoftBank Group Corporation (SoftBank Robotics)

• Teradyne, Inc. (Universal Robots)

• Techman Robot, Inc. (Quanta Storage, Inc.)

• Seiko Epson Corporation

• Hanson Robotics Limited

• SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd. (iFlight Technology Company Limited)

• Kuka AG

Unique Offerings

• Exhaustive coverage

• Highest number of market tables and figures

• Subscription based model available

• Guaranteed best price

• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free
