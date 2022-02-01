Global EdTech Market Outlook & Forecast Report 2022: Market Size was Valued at $254.80 Billion in 2021 and is Expected to Reach $605.40 Billion by 2027

Research and Markets
·5 min read

Dublin, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "EdTech Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The EdTech market size was valued at USD 254.80 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 605.40 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15.52% during the forecast period.

The global education technology market is constantly experiencing a digital revolution with the emergence of artificial intelligence and digitalization. Technology has played a major role in education categories serving primary, secondary, and corporate training.

The global EdTech market holds an absolute growth of more than 130% during the forecasted period. The education shift from traditional to interactive and digitized formats has positively impacted the online education market with a new creative approach to delivering education and skills.

The digital form of education is expected to benefit a wide user base of learners across various age groups, socio-economic status, and geography. The digital form of education is expected to benefit a wide user base of learners across various age groups, socio-economic status, and geography.

Advanced technologies like Artificial intelligence (AI) and Augmented Reality (AR) are expected to drive the digital education market fostering education through means of game-based learning (gamification), hybrid models, mobile-based learning attracting many investors to inject funds during the forecasted period.

EDTECH MARKET SEGMENTATION

  • The market for hardware products is growing owing to increases in the use of interactive whiteboards and simulation-based learning hardware. The presence of these display boards is witnessed across the globe and is widely accepted to display content, images, and video. This is driving the smart classroom market across the globe.

  • Despite technology disruption, the demand for K-12 is expected to strongly be supported by the government policies mainly fulfilling the national priorities. The data-rich ecosystem will enable to capture of data for learning activities. The integrated technology benefits are expected to offer significant benefits to schools and enhance the outcomes of the users in the market.

GEOGRAPHICAL OUTLOOK

  • APAC: The Ed-Tech market in APAC is expected to be influenced by rapid urbanization followed by increasing penetration of smartphones that can be used for access to learning material. Consumers are paying more for convenience and time while investing in technological or innovative products. The purchasing behavior of consumers in this region is also largely influenced by advanced technological developments as well as the rise of e-commerce.

  • North America: The demand for the EdTech market from the institutional segment in the region is driven by high awareness of their advantages over conventional offline learning models, advanced technological infrastructure, and extensive reach of innovative learning and training solutions. The US education technology market has accelerated the demand for online learning.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • The key players in the market are 2U Inc, BoxLight, Byju's, Blackboard, Udemy, Coursera, Chegg, Duolingo, Unacademy.

  • Boxlight has acquired Mimio LLC which designs and produces the broadest range of interactive classroom technology that primarily targets the global K-12 education market.

  • Byju's in 2020, acquired WhiteHat Jr in 2020 to expand their market in coding platforms and other skill development areas like music and math.

KEY GROWTH DRIVERS

  • Growth in Gamification

  • Adoption in Hybrid Model

  • Enhancement In Connectivity Infrastructure and Smartphone Penetration

  • Introduction of 5G Technology

  • Growing Investments by Private Equity & Venture Capital

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

  • Players like Coursera, Khan academy have adopted the freemium model by making their products directly available to the end-users without many intermediaries.

  • Content providers like Pearson, Himalaya publications S.Chand to name a few are looking to leverage their brand and position themselves strongly in digital education. This is to capitalize on the rapid growth of these supplementary innovative digital offerings.

  • The demand for digital learning from the vocational learner segment accounted for USD 19.20 billion in revenue in 2020. It is driven by job seekers that are looking to upgrade language and functional skills to meet professional requirements within the country and beyond.

  • Online certification platforms are now being appreciated and accepted by companies when candidates apply for jobs. Most of the players have emphasized certifications by industry like Google, LinkedIn, and other popular universities like Harvard, MIT to name has gained huge popularity in the market.

Key Vendors

  • 2U Inc

  • BoxLight

  • Byju's

  • Blackboard

  • Udemy

  • Coursera

  • Chegg

  • Duolingo

  • Unacademy

Other Prominent Vendors

  • UpGrad

  • VIP KID

  • Fujitsu

  • Promethean World

  • Ellucian

  • Red Shelf

  • Xello

  • Scoir

  • Kahoot

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope Of The Study

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.2 Role Of Technology In Education
7.3 Digital Transformation In Learning
7.4 Impact Of Covid-19

8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Growth In Gamification
8.2 Adoption Of The Hybrid Model

9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Improvements In Connectivity Infrastructure And Smartphone Penetration
9.2 Introduction Of 5G Technology
9.3 Growing Investments By Private Equity & Venture Capital Firms

10 Market Restraints
10.1 Data Security Concerns
10.2 Evolving Rules And Regulations

11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.3 Mergers & Acquisitions In The EdTech Market
11.4 Five Forces Analysis

12 Business Models In The EdTech Market
12.1 Freemium Model
12.1.1 Market Overview
12.2 Ad-Based Revenue Model
12.3 Free Trial & Subscription Based Model
12.4 Marketplace Model
12.5 Institutional Sales Model
12.6 Recruiting Model

13 Component
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Hardware
13.4 Software
13.5 Technology-Enabled Services

14 Sector
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 K-12
14.4 Higher Education
14.5 Competitive Exams
14.6 Certifications

15 End-User
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Market Overview
15.3 Individual Learners
15.4 Institutes
15.5 Enterprises

16 Geography
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 Geographic Overview

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w9t5hr

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • CBC to use similar setup for Beijing after most Tokyo announcers worked remotely

    The CBC will turn to a familiar playbook for its upcoming coverage of the Beijing Olympics. Almost all of the network's announcers and analysts worked from Canada during last summer's Tokyo Games due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The broadcaster will again have its crews call the action remotely during the Feb. 4-20 Winter Games. Chris Wilson, executive director of CBC Sports and Olympics, said that in the early days of planning, the CBC hoped to have broadcasters at hockey, curling and some mountai

  • Capitals beat Stars, former teammate Holtby 5-0

    DALLAS (AP) — Nicklas Backstrom had a goal and two assists and Vitek Vanecek had 30 saves for his second shutout of the season as the Washington Capitals beat former teammate Braden Holtby and the Dallas Stars 5-0 on Friday night. Trevor van Riemsdyk, Tom Wilson, John Carlson and Connor McMichael also scored for the Capitals, who won in regulation for the first time since Jan. 15. Evgeny Kuznetsov also had two assists. Holtby allowed all five goals and stopped 22 shots before being replaced afte

  • Carey Price: Returning to Canadiens crease 'something that is keeping me motivated'

    Canadiens goaltender Carey Price hopes to return to action this season -- and to keep playing for Montreal.

  • Canadian men turn heads as they beat the U.S. to near qualification for Qatar 2022

    HAMILTON — Canada continued its march to Qatar 2022 on Sunday, bundling the 11th-ranked United States out of its way in a 2-0 victory. With four games remaining in the final round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying, the 40th-ranked Canadian men are turning heads while turning aside all comers in the region. Unbeaten Canada is on the verge of booking its ticket to soccer's world showcase for the first time since 1986 — and only the second time ever. But with a game in El Salvador looming on Wednesd

  • Bennett scores in OT, Panthers come back to beat Sharks 5-4

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Bennett scored 1:08 into overtime and the Florida Panthers came from behind to beat the San Jose Sharks 5-4 on Saturday night for their ninth straight victory at home. Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and two assists, and Gustav Forsling added a goal and an assist for Florida. Aleksander Barkov and Mason Marchment also scored, and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 30 shots in front of a season-high crowd of 18,152. The Panthers (31-9-5), who lead the NHL with 67 points, have won thr

  • Warriors' Payton shares stories of dyslexia to help children

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — When 12-year-old Jayden Jones becomes overwhelmed by the idea of tackling his schoolwork, he remembers what Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II taught him. “Never give up.” “Don't be afraid to ask for help.” “Block out the bullies." The Bay Area sixth-grader has dyslexia, severe attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and dysgraphia, a neurological disorder that can make writing difficult. At times, he feels completely intimidated at school. Payton's words help him.

  • ECHL suspends Jacob Panetta for remainder of season due to racial gesture

    Jacob Panetta's 2021-22 ECHL season is over.

  • One more Olympic ride: End means a new beginning for White

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — One last time, Shaun White will stand atop the Olympic halfpipe, slap his hands together, give a high-five to his coach and take his snowboard, and snowboarding, on the sort of ride that only he can dream up. The Beijing Games will be the fifth Olympics for the three-time gold medalist. And they'll be the last Olympics for the 35-year-old American who is now an elder-statesman for his sport — more than double the age of some of the riders he goes against. Back when he w

  • Giants hire Bills O coordinator Brian Daboll as head coach

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants hired Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll as their head coach Friday. Daboll, 46, replaces Joe Judge, who was fired two days after the Giants finished a 4-13 season, their fifth straight double-digit losing season. Daboll spent the previous four seasons as the Bills’ offensive coordinator. He was the first person new general manager Joe Schoen interviewed after he was hired last Friday, and he quickly got a second interview. Schoen wa

  • US forward Weah to miss Canada game due to vaccine issue

    TORONTO (AP) — United States forward Tim Weah was unable to travel to Canada for Sunday’s World Cup qualifier because he did not meet the vaccination requirements to cross the Canadian border, coach Gregg Berhalter said Saturday. Weah, who was involved in the play that led to the winning goal in Thursday’s 1-0 victory over El Salvador, has received one vaccine dose and was infected with COVID-19 before he could receive his second shot, Berhalter said. Weah meets the vaccination standards in Fran

  • AP source: Vikings talk with Jim Harbaugh about coaching job

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jim Harbaugh has taken a step toward a potential return to the NFL. Harbaugh and the Minnesota Vikings had an exploratory conversation about the team's head coaching vacancy Saturday, a person with knowledge of the process told The Associated Press. The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team was not publicizing the interview, said both sides were gauging interest. The Vikings made the formal request earlier this week to speak with him. A message seeking c

  • Maple Leafs' power play thriving despite apparent flaw

    The Leafs' power play is going to be a fascinating thing to track over the second half of the season.

  • On to Super Bowl: Bengals versus Rams, who will host game

    Two years ago, the Cincinnati Bengals were the NFL's worst team. Now they're headed to the Super Bowl to play the Los Angeles Rams — in the Rams' home stadium. Matching the biggest comeback in an AFC championship game, the Bengals rallied from an 18-point hole to stun Kansas City 27-24 in overtime Sunday for their first trip to the big game since the 1988 season. The team that won only two games in 2019, earning them the top overall draft pick that they used on quarterback Joe Burrow, pretty muc

  • ‘I’d be a lot more tired if we’d lost,’ says VanVleet after Raptors’ triple-OT win

    Raptors guard Fred VanVleet logged 53:31 of playing time on Saturday, posting 19 points and eight assists in the team’s resilient win. He talked about stepping up in a big way from behind the three-point arc to help his team get the win. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • 49ers season falls short of Super Bowl after blown late lead

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers managed to turn around a season that looked lost halfway through the season. After going from 3-5 to the NFC title game, the Niners fell one quarter short of a return to the Super Bowl when they failed to hold onto a 10-point lead and lost 20-17 to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Now after blowing a double-digit, fourth-quarter lead for the second time in three postseasons, the 49ers head into an uncertain offseason that will likely see the depa

  • Bridges, Hornets hold off short-handed Lakers, 117-114

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Miles Bridges had 26 points, Ish Smith provided a huge boost off the bench with 22 points on 10-of-12 shooting and the Charlotte Hornets held off the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers 117-114 on Friday night. Russell Westbrook scored 35 points for the Lakers, but missed a potential winning 3-pointer with 0.7 seconds left. LeBron James missed his second straight game because of left knee soreness, and Anthony Davis did not play due to right wrist soreness. Lakers coach Frank

  • Julien injured, Colliton named coach of Canadian men's hockey team

    DAVOS, Switzerland — An injury has forced Canada's men's hockey team to make a last-minute change behind the bench ahead of the Beijing Olympics. Hockey Canada announced Sunday that Jeremy Colliton has replaced Claude Julien as the team's head coach after Julien slipped on ice and fractured his ribs during a team-building activity at training camp in Switzerland. Medical staff determined the injury will prevent the veteran NHL coach from flying to China for the Games. “(Julien) was obviously dev

  • Analysis: Chiefs kicking themselves for not kicking it

    The Kansas City Chiefs were so tantalizingly close to the end zone and a third consecutive trip to the Super Bowl that they clean forgot the lessons imparted just two months ago by their division rivals. Both the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers got greedy against the Chiefs, going for touchdowns instead of field goals just before halftime. Not taking the points backfired and led to losses to K.C. in both cases. The Chiefs could have sent Harrison Butker out for a chip shot field goal and

  • Vucevic, DeRozan help Bulls beat Trail Blazers 130-116

    CHICAGO (AP) — Nikola Vucevic had 24 points and 14 rebounds, DeMar DeRozan added 23 points and 10 assists and the Chicago Bulls overcame a slow to start to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 130-116 on Sunday. Zach LaVine had 20 points, and Ayo Dosunmu finished with 11 assists. Chicago has won three of four to improve to 31-18. C.J. McCollum had 29 points for Portland. Norman Powell added 22, and Anfernee Simons had 21. Portland led for much of the first half before Chicago took control late. Trail

  • Jets snap 6 game winless streak with 4-1 win over Blues

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul Stastny scored twice, Eric Comrie made 24 saves in his first start since early last month and the Winnipeg Jets beat the St. Louis Blues 4-1 on Saturday to snap a six-game winless streak. Nate Schmidt and Kyle Connor also scored for Winnipeg. Comrie started for the first time since Dec. 5, with Connor Hellebuyck making 13 straight starts. Vladimir Tarasenko scored for St. Louis, and Ville Husso made 20 saves in his first loss in seven starts since returning from a lower bod