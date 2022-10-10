ReportLinker

What's New for 2022?? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.

Global Edge Computing Market to Reach $21.6 Billion by 2027

- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Edge Computing estimated at US$4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$21.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 27% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 26.2% CAGR and reach US$10.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Platform segment is readjusted to a revised 28.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 35.3% CAGR

- The Edge Computing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 35.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 23.6% and 27.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 24% CAGR.Other Components Segment to Record 27.5% CAGR

- In the global Other Components segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 27.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$984.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$5.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.



Select Competitors (Total 256 Featured)

ABB Ltd

ADLINK Technology Inc.

Amazon Web Services (AWS), Inc

Atos SE

Axellio Inc.

Azion Technologies, Inc.

Belden Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

ClearBlade, Inc.

Dell Inc.

Digi International Inc.

Edge Intelligence Software, Inc.

EdgeConneX Inc.

EdgeIQ

Edgeworx, Inc

Foghorn Systems

General Electric Company

Google LLC

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

Intel Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation

Juniper Networks, Inc.

Litmus Automation Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Moxa Inc.

Nokia Corporation

Phoenix Contact GmbH & Co. KG

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Saguna Networks Ltd

SAP SE

Siemens AG

Sierra Wireless, Inc

SixSq SA





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Edge Computing - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share

in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

The Age of Digitalization, Now Catalyzed by the Pandemic,

Provides the Foundation for the Rise & Rise of Edge Computing

The Pandemic Creates a Scenario Where Digitalization Equals

Survival: Global Digital Transformation Spending (In US$

Billion) for Years 2017 Through 2023

The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this

Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

These are Times When Questions Abound & Answers Are Few

So How Fast Or Slow Are We Moving?

How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How Soon the

Pandemic Will End: Global Percentage (%) of Population

Administered With Vaccines in Advanced Economies, Emerging

Markets, and Low-Income Countries As of July 2021

How & When Will the World Be Vaccinated? Global Number of

Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years 2020

through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country

Split Scenarios Unfold: The Great Vaccine Divide Emerges

Time is of Essence! What We Know So Far - ?Vaccine Efficiency

Against New Strains is Decreasing?

Progress on Vaccinations, Why Should Businesses Care?

With IMF?s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts for 2021,

Most Companies Are Bullish About an Economic Comeback Despite

a Continuing Pandemic

A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery Shaped by

New Variants, Comes as a Relief for Suffering Industries &

Markets: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2022

Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate Will

Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer Discretionary

Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for

Years 2017, 2019, 2020, and 2022

Edge Computing: Overview, Importance, & Benefits

Implementation of Edge Computing Leads to Cost Savings: Annual

Power Consumption Savings (in %) by Sector

Here?s What to Expect in the Edge Computing Market

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

COVID-19-Induced Work From Home (WFH) Pushes Businesses Closer

to Edge Computing

With Millions Working From Home, This Newly-Distributed

Workforce Will Accelerate Adoption of Edge Computing: WFM

Employees as a % of the Total Workforce

Edge Computing Enabled Smart Cities Become the New Reality

COVID-19 Highlights the Value of Smart Cities During Times of

Crisis

Why Edge Computing is Crucial for Smart Cities?

Focus on Reshaping City Resilience to Future Pandemics & Crisis

Will Spur Rejuvenated Spending on Smart City Projects in the

Post COVID-19 Period, Providing a Goldmine of Opportunities

for Edge Computing: Global Smart City Spending (In US$

Billion) for the Years 2021, 2024 & 2027

Edge Computing & 5G: A Perfect Pair: Here?s Why

The Future of 5G is Unquestioned: 5G Contribution to GDP in

Select Countries by 2030 (In US$ Billion)

A Growing Market for Smart Agriculture to Boost Adoption of

Edge Computing

Smart Agriculture Becomes a US$12 Billion Global Market

Smart Agriculture Opens a Wealth of Opportunity for Edge

Computing: Global Smart Agriculture Market (In US$ Billion)

for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026

Edge Computing?s Role in Smart Agriculture Demystified

Digital Transformation Spending in Transportation & Logistics

to Spur Adoption of Edge Computing

Rapid Digitalization of the Transportation Industry Spells

Opportunity for Edge Computing in Smart Management of IoT

Enabled Fleets: Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics

(In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025, and 2027

Smart Retail Evolution Heavily Dependent Upon Edge Computing

As Smart Retail Evolves, Edge Computing Becomes Vital in

Realizing the Promised Benefits: Global Market for Smart

Retail (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, and 2025

The Strengthening Relationship Between Edge Computing and

Mobility, Gives Rise to the Massively Popular Mobile Edge

Computing

Mobile Edge-Powered Computing Offers Intriguing Advantages for

Location-Based Applications

Manufacturing & IIoT Emerge As Important End-Users of Edge

Computing

Rise in IoT Ecosystem, the Cornerstone for Future Growth

Global Investments in Industrial IoT (IIoT) Platforms (In US$

Million) for the Years 2020, 2022 and 2025

Manufacturing Automation Catches Fire

The Growing Momentum Towards Manufacturing Automation to

Encourage Adoption of Edge Computing: Global Manufacturing

Automation Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %)

For Years 2019 Through 2025

Why Edge Computing is a Necessity in Age of Manufacturing

Automation & Industrial IoT (IIoT)

The Age of Analytics Pushes Up the Need for Mobile Edge Computing

As Remote Monitoring & Control Rises in Prominence, Its Time to

Take This Capability to the Edge

Global Opportunity for Remote Monitoring and Control (In US$

Million) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 & 2027

Expanding Applications of Edge Computing in AR Wearables to

Benefit Market Growth

Edge Computing in Healthcare, the Only Way to Unlock the

Benefits of Value-based Care

Accelerating Pace of Connected Care Adoption Drives

Opportunities for Edge Computing

Edge Computing to Become an Indispensable Part of Connected

Healthcare: Global Connected Healthcare Opportunity (In US$

Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Edge AI - Next Frontier of Digital Transformation



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hardware by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Hardware by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Platform by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Platform by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other

Components by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Components by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Cities by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Cities by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Industrial Internet of

Things (IIoT) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Remote Monitoring by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Remote Monitoring by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Content Delivery by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Content Delivery by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Manufacturing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Manufacturing by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Retail by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World 7-Year Perspective for Retail by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 21: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Transportation & Logistics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 22: World 7-Year Perspective for Transportation &

Logistics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IT &

Telecom by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 7-Year Perspective for IT & Telecom by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Government & Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World 7-Year Perspective for Government & Defense by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 27: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Energy & Utilities by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 28: World 7-Year Perspective for Energy & Utilities by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Verticals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Verticals by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Edge

Computing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World 7-Year Perspective for Edge Computing by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Edge Computing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Table 33: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Edge

Computing by Component - Hardware, Platform and Other

Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 34: USA 7-Year Perspective for Edge Computing by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Hardware, Platform and Other Components for the Years 2021 &

2027



Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Edge

Computing by Application - Smart Cities, Industrial Internet of

Things (IIoT), Remote Monitoring, Content Delivery and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA 7-Year Perspective for Edge Computing by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Smart

Cities, Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), Remote

Monitoring, Content Delivery and Other Applications for the

Years 2021 & 2027



Table 37: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Edge

Computing by Vertical - Manufacturing, Retail, Transportation &

Logistics, IT & Telecom, Government & Defense, Energy &

Utilities and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 38: USA 7-Year Perspective for Edge Computing by Vertical -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Manufacturing,

Retail, Transportation & Logistics, IT & Telecom, Government &

Defense, Energy & Utilities and Other Verticals for the Years

2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 39: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Edge Computing by Component - Hardware, Platform and Other

Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 40: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Edge Computing by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Hardware, Platform and Other Components for the Years 2021 &

2027



Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Edge Computing by Application - Smart Cities, Industrial

Internet of Things (IIoT), Remote Monitoring, Content Delivery

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 42: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Edge Computing by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Smart

Cities, Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), Remote

Monitoring, Content Delivery and Other Applications for the

Years 2021 & 2027



Table 43: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Edge Computing by Vertical - Manufacturing, Retail,

Transportation & Logistics, IT & Telecom, Government & Defense,

Energy & Utilities and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Edge Computing by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Manufacturing, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, IT &

Telecom, Government & Defense, Energy & Utilities and Other

Verticals for the Years 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Edge Computing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 45: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Edge

Computing by Component - Hardware, Platform and Other

Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 46: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Edge Computing by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Hardware, Platform and Other Components for the Years 2021 &

2027



Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Edge

Computing by Application - Smart Cities, Industrial Internet of

Things (IIoT), Remote Monitoring, Content Delivery and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Edge Computing by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Smart

Cities, Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), Remote

Monitoring, Content Delivery and Other Applications for the

Years 2021 & 2027



Table 49: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Edge

Computing by Vertical - Manufacturing, Retail, Transportation &

Logistics, IT & Telecom, Government & Defense, Energy &

Utilities and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 50: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Edge Computing by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Manufacturing, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, IT &

Telecom, Government & Defense, Energy & Utilities and Other

Verticals for the Years 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Edge Computing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

China?s Lead in 5G Network Adoption Augurs Well for Edge

Computing Market

Table 51: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Edge

Computing by Component - Hardware, Platform and Other

Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 52: China 7-Year Perspective for Edge Computing by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Hardware, Platform and Other Components for the Years 2021 &

2027



Table 53: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Edge

Computing by Application - Smart Cities, Industrial Internet of

Things (IIoT), Remote Monitoring, Content Delivery and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: China 7-Year Perspective for Edge Computing by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Smart

Cities, Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), Remote

Monitoring, Content Delivery and Other Applications for the

Years 2021 & 2027



Table 55: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Edge

Computing by Vertical - Manufacturing, Retail, Transportation &

Logistics, IT & Telecom, Government & Defense, Energy &

Utilities and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 56: China 7-Year Perspective for Edge Computing by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Manufacturing, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, IT &

Telecom, Government & Defense, Energy & Utilities and Other

Verticals for the Years 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Edge Computing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

An Overview of the European Edge Computing Market

European Consortium Formed for Development of Standard Edge

Computing Platform

Table 57: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Edge Computing by Component - Hardware, Platform and Other

Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 58: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Edge Computing by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Hardware, Platform and Other Components for the Years 2021 &

2027



Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Edge Computing by Application - Smart Cities, Industrial

Internet of Things (IIoT), Remote Monitoring, Content Delivery

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 60: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Edge Computing by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Smart

Cities, Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), Remote

Monitoring, Content Delivery and Other Applications for the

Years 2021 & 2027



Table 61: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Edge Computing by Vertical - Manufacturing, Retail,

Transportation & Logistics, IT & Telecom, Government & Defense,

Energy & Utilities and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Edge Computing by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Manufacturing, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, IT &

Telecom, Government & Defense, Energy & Utilities and Other

Verticals for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 63: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Edge Computing by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 64: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Edge Computing by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Edge Computing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 65: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Edge Computing by Component - Hardware, Platform and Other

Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: France 7-Year Perspective for Edge Computing by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Hardware, Platform and Other Components for the Years 2021 &

2027



Table 67: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Edge Computing by Application - Smart Cities, Industrial

Internet of Things (IIoT), Remote Monitoring, Content Delivery

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 68: France 7-Year Perspective for Edge Computing by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Smart

Cities, Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), Remote

Monitoring, Content Delivery and Other Applications for the

Years 2021 & 2027



Table 69: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Edge Computing by Vertical - Manufacturing, Retail,

Transportation & Logistics, IT & Telecom, Government & Defense,

Energy & Utilities and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 70: France 7-Year Perspective for Edge Computing by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Manufacturing, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, IT &

Telecom, Government & Defense, Energy & Utilities and Other

Verticals for the Years 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Edge Computing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 71: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Edge Computing by Component - Hardware, Platform and Other

Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Edge Computing by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Hardware, Platform and Other Components for the Years 2021 &

2027



Table 73: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Edge Computing by Application - Smart Cities, Industrial

Internet of Things (IIoT), Remote Monitoring, Content Delivery

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 74: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Edge Computing by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Smart

Cities, Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), Remote

Monitoring, Content Delivery and Other Applications for the

Years 2021 & 2027



Table 75: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Edge Computing by Vertical - Manufacturing, Retail,

Transportation & Logistics, IT & Telecom, Government & Defense,

Energy & Utilities and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 76: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Edge Computing by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Manufacturing, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, IT &

Telecom, Government & Defense, Energy & Utilities and Other

Verticals for the Years 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 77: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Edge

Computing by Component - Hardware, Platform and Other

Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Edge Computing by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Hardware, Platform and Other Components for the Years 2021 &

2027



Table 79: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Edge

Computing by Application - Smart Cities, Industrial Internet of

Things (IIoT), Remote Monitoring, Content Delivery and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Edge Computing by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Smart

Cities, Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), Remote

Monitoring, Content Delivery and Other Applications for the

Years 2021 & 2027



Table 81: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Edge

Computing by Vertical - Manufacturing, Retail, Transportation &

Logistics, IT & Telecom, Government & Defense, Energy &

Utilities and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 82: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Edge Computing by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Manufacturing, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, IT &

Telecom, Government & Defense, Energy & Utilities and Other

Verticals for the Years 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Edge Computing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 83: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Edge

Computing by Component - Hardware, Platform and Other

Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: UK 7-Year Perspective for Edge Computing by Component -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Hardware, Platform

and Other Components for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 85: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Edge

Computing by Application - Smart Cities, Industrial Internet of

Things (IIoT), Remote Monitoring, Content Delivery and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: UK 7-Year Perspective for Edge Computing by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Smart

Cities, Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), Remote

Monitoring, Content Delivery and Other Applications for the

Years 2021 & 2027



Table 87: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Edge

Computing by Vertical - Manufacturing, Retail, Transportation &

Logistics, IT & Telecom, Government & Defense, Energy &

Utilities and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 88: UK 7-Year Perspective for Edge Computing by Vertical -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Manufacturing,

Retail, Transportation & Logistics, IT & Telecom, Government &

Defense, Energy & Utilities and Other Verticals for the Years

2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 89: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Edge Computing by Component - Hardware, Platform and Other

Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Edge Computing

by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Hardware, Platform and Other Components for the Years 2021 &

2027



Table 91: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Edge Computing by Application - Smart Cities, Industrial

Internet of Things (IIoT), Remote Monitoring, Content Delivery

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 92: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Edge Computing

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Smart Cities, Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), Remote

Monitoring, Content Delivery and Other Applications for the

Years 2021 & 2027



Table 93: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Edge Computing by Vertical - Manufacturing, Retail,

Transportation & Logistics, IT & Telecom, Government & Defense,

Energy & Utilities and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 94: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Edge Computing

by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Manufacturing, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, IT &

Telecom, Government & Defense, Energy & Utilities and Other

Verticals for the Years 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Edge Computing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Edge Computing in Asia-Pacific: A High Growth Market

Mobile Edge Computing Market Gains Traction in Asia-Pacific

Table 95: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Edge Computing by Component - Hardware, Platform and Other

Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Edge Computing by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Hardware, Platform and Other Components for the Years 2021 &

2027



Table 97: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Edge Computing by Application - Smart Cities, Industrial

Internet of Things (IIoT), Remote Monitoring, Content Delivery

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 98: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Edge Computing by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Smart

Cities, Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), Remote

Monitoring, Content Delivery and Other Applications for the

Years 2021 & 2027



Table 99: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Edge Computing by Vertical - Manufacturing, Retail,

Transportation & Logistics, IT & Telecom, Government & Defense,



