Global Edam Cheese Market Analysis 2020: Consumption in 9 Regions and 137 Markets

This report covers the Edam Cheese markets in the West and East Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Africa, Asia, Central Asia and Caucasus, Latin and North American regions. The report covers Consumption of Edam Cheese across more than 130 markets in volume terms (tonnes) and value terms ($million). The report is useful for cheese processors and other ancillary companies in the dairy value chain in highlighting market development in and assists in market prioritisation for entry strategies. The report also covers market share of cheese manufacturers in volume terms for 2019. The report is available as a dataset via our online platform and comes with an infographic summary highlighting the summary of the report.



The data includes:

Information on Consumption in 137 markets segmented into 9 regions

Consumption volume (tonnes) and total market value (/$US million), 2013-2019 and forecast to 2021

Manufacturer supply in volume terms by individual market (2019 only)

Research Methodology: The data is collected from a variety of sources including:

Open Sources: National Dairy Associations, Trade Journals and other online sources and public domain information

Industry Sources: Our network of research consultants across all regions conduct B2B interviews with key players in the value chain (e.g. Manufacturers, Importers, Packaging companies, etc)

The collected information is analysed, corroborated and put together in our online report tool.



Companies Mentioned

FrieslandCampina

DOC Dairy Partners

JSC Berezovsky

JSC Moloko

Kobrin Cheese

DMK

Bayernland

BMI-Eg

Hochland

JSC Milk Alliance

Mlekovita

Valio

Laita

Entremont

Lactalis

Sachsenmilch

Mlekpol

Bakoma

Vergeer

Cadi

Floralp

Alpina

Colonta

Sancor

Milkaut

