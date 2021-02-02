Global eCOA/ePRO Industry Assessment 2020: Market Environment, Provider Selection Criteria, Perceptions, and Performance
Major Topics Covered:
Market Environment
Provider Selection Criteria
Provider Perceptions
Provider Performance
Study Data
There's no question that technology is continuously becoming more prevalent in the clinical development space and electronic clinical outcomes assessments (eCOA) and electronic patient reported outcomes (ePRO) systems are no exception. Over the past several years, eCOA/ePRO systems are now considered the norm and are necessary tools to properly capture, review, and even present data collected throughout the course of a clinical trial.
The publisher has been tracking the eCOA/ePRO market for over a decade and one thing is for certain - eCOA/ePRO applications are here to stay. As technology in the eCOA/ePRO space continues to change, more sponsors and CROs rely on these systems to ensure high quality data, lower costs, and fewer delays.
eCOA/ePRO providers and sponsor/CRO organizations will gain valuable insight using this research.
What You Will Learn
Sponsors and CROs:
Nearly 200 service provider encounters with 18 eCOA/ePRO systems
Bird's eye view of the eCOA/ePRO market and provider preference for development and late-stage trials, criteria used for provider selection, and service provider performance
Allow readers to narrow down which eCOA/ePRO system might best fit their needs, enabling readers to make a more informed decision when selecting eCOA/ePRO services
Which eCOA/ePRO systems are being most utilized by your peers
Technology Providers:
Benchmark your performance against your competition
Anticipate how changes in trial volume and adoption/penetration will affect your future business opportunities
Identify operational improvements and product characteristics that impact trial success, especially device integration and user-friendliness
Understand your company's and the competition's position in the marketplace in terms of familiarity and use, and your company's performance on 28 attributes across 6 categories relative to user expectations
Each system is evaluated on 28 critical attributes. Data are included for 18 eCOA/ePRO systems. Each system's performance is benchmarked against how well the product performed with respect to expectations across 28 attributes:
Ability to provide a choice of modalities
Ability to support BYOD
Affiliation with MAPI research trust
Aids in reducing SDV effort
Availability of validated instruments
Clinical consulting (e.g., COA selection)
COA Library
Continuous data monitoring services
Cost of the application
Flexibility in configuring different study types
Human-machine interface (how intuitive the software is to operate) for the eCOA/ePRO web reporting tool
Human-machine interface (how intuitive the validation expertise software is to operate) for the eCOA/ePRO interface itself
Instrument migration and translation services integrated with overall study support
Licensing services for validated questions
Post-study data delivery timeline
Rater training
Robust and extensive device logistics capabilities
Robustness of features/functionality
Solutions to ensure good patient compliance with making diary entries
Specific consulting/expertise (e.g., eCOA)
Speed of the applications, how fast the pages/screens load
Study set-up timelines
Technical support from the vendor
Telemedicine
Key Topics Covered
1. Market Environment
Primary Section Takeaways
Systems Usage
Preferred Provider Agreements
Preference for eCOA/ePRO vs. Paper Diaries
Use of Electronic Solutions vs. Paper
Preference for Device-based Interface
Use of Direct Data Capture Sensors/Wearables for Patient Measurements
Source of Clinical Reported Outcomes (Past and Projected)
Source of Clinical Outcomes Assessments
How to Improve Functionality of eCOA/ePRO Software Systems
Impact of eCOA/ePRO Product Attributes on Trial Success
2. Provider Selection Criteria
Primary Section Takeaways
Most Important Attributes for Provider Selection
Influencing Sponsor In-house Provider Selection
Influencing CRO Provider Selection
Influence of Sponsors on Provider Selection for Outsourced Studies
3. Provider Perceptions
Primary Section Takeaways
Provider Familiarity and Usage
Past Use/Experience Level with Providers
Provider Preference for Development and Late-Stage Trials
Phase I and II Development Stage
Phase IIb and III Development Stage
Phase IV, Post-marketing Late-stage
4. Provider Performance
Primary Section Takeaways
A Note on Performance Calculations
Performance Across Service Providers
Figure 1 - Capabilities
Figure 2 - Cost
Figure 3 - System Flexibility and Support
Figure 4 - System/Device Integration
Figure 5 - Usability
Figure 6 - Validation and Patient Compliance
5. Company Service Quality Profiles
Almac
Clinphone IVR ePRO (by Parexel)
ERT, including PHT and invivodata (diarypro/sitepro)
ICOPhone (by ICON Clinical)
IQVIA (formerly Altavoz)
Medidata Solutions (Patient Cloud)
6. Study Data
Service Provider Familiarity and Usage
Most Important Attributes for Provider Selection
Past Use/Experience Level with Providers
Provider Preference for Development and Late-Stage Trials
Phase I and II Development Stage
Phase IIb and III Development Stage
Phase IV, Post-marketing Late-stage
Impact of eCOA/ePRO Product Attributes on Trial Success
Use of Electronic Solutions vs. Paper (Past and Projected)
Number of eCOA/ePRO Systems Used (Current and Projected)
Preferred Provider Agreements
Influencing Provider Selection (In-House Studies)
Influencing Provider Selection (CROs)
Influence of Sponsors on Provider Selection for Outsourced Studies
Contract Directly vs. through CRO for eCOA/ePRO Components
Sponsor Contract Directly with CRO vs. through eCOA/ePRO Provider
Preference for eCOA/ePRO vs. Paper Diaries
Preference for Device-based Interface
Knowledge of eCOA/ePRO Component Use in Clinical Trials
Percent of Trials Using eCOA/ePRO Component (Past and Projected)
Use of Direct Data Capture Sensors/Wearables for Patient Measurements (Past and Projected)
Source of Clinical Outcome Assessments (Past and Projected)
Source of Clinical Reported Outcomes (Past and Projected)
How to Improve Functionality of eCOA/ePRO Software Systems - Themed
Verbatim Responses: How to Improve Functionality of eCOA/ePRO Software Systems
7. Provider Performance
Almac
ArisGlobal (agOutcomes)
Bioclinica (Express Diary, Patient Diary)
Biomedical Systems (Michelangelo)
Clinical Ink
Clinipace (Tempo)
Clinphone IVR ePRO (by Parexel)
DATATRAK ONE UX Patient Data Capture
ePharmaSolutions
ERT, including PHT and invivodata (diarypro/sitepro)
Exco Intouch
ICOPhone (by ICON Clinical)
IQVIA (formerly Altavoz)
Medidata Solutions (Patient Cloud)
PatientsLikeMe
PharmaNet / i3 IRT
THREAD
Y-Prime
8. Demographics
Company Type
Decision-making Responsibility
Type of Office/Practice
Most Recent Clinical Trial
Involvement in Clinical Trials (Past 12 months)
Role of Organization in Clinical Trial
Roles and Responsibilities
Office Location
Therapeutic Areas of Responsibility
Technology Familiarity
