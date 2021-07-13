Global E-textile Market (2020 to 2026) - Featuring Adidas, Apple and BAE Systems Among Others

Dublin, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "E-textile Market 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for e-textile is projected to have a CAGR of around 19.6% during the forecast period. Electronic textiles (e-textiles) are fabrics that have electronics and interconnections woven into them. They usually contain conductive yarns that are either spun or twisted and incorporate some amount of conductive material (such as strands of silver or stainless steel) to enable electrical conductivity. E-textile when combined with the electronic component, could sense changes as per the environment and respond as per the light, sound or radio waves. E-textile offers capabilities for sensing, wireless communication, power transmission, and interconnection technology. Major factors augmenting the growth of the e-textile market include the increasing awareness towards smart devices globally. In addition, the presence of a large number of players in the market further contributes to its growth. Various start-ups are receiving fund regarding e-textile that would enhance the market growth during the forecast period. However, there are some factors that can serve as the market barrier, such as the high cost of the apparel, commercialization, and reliability of the products in unfavorable conditions. E-textiles in emerging economies such as India and China will not find that exposure as per available potential market and population base due to its high price.



Segmental Outlook



The global e-textile market is segmented based on application and function. Based on application, the market is further categorized into defense & military, healthcare, sports & fitness, and others (fashion and entertainment). On the basis of function, the market is segmented into sensing, energy harvesting, luminescence & aesthetics, and thermo-electricity. Among these, the e-textile in the sensing segment is projected to grow at a higher pace during the forecast period owing to the higher sensing ability of the smart e-textile products. The e-textiles with smart sensing functions are gaining importance in sports, defense & military, geo-protection, and aerospace sectors. Thus, the rising demand for e-textile in various application and sector is expected to trigger the growth of the market.



Global E-Textile Market Share by Application, 2020 (%)



The Defense & Military application segment is anticipated to grow considerably in E-Textile Market

based on application, the defense & military segment is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The amalgamation of e-textiles in various military applications to increase the functionality and efficiency of defense & military systems has been growing rapidly. The defense & military sectors are largely dependent on e-textiles or technical textiles to make technologically advanced uniforms as they are equipped with smart sensing functions and nanotechnology. Technical textiles are of great importance for the military. These textiles are made to protect the soldiers against extreme climatic conditions, sudden motions of the body and destructive nuclear or chemical reactions. Apart from this, the military uniforms integrated with sensory devices driven by GPS can detect exact location anytime and in any weather. Thus, the adoption of these materials in the defense & military sectors will drive market growth.



Regional Outlook



Geographically, the global e-textile market is classified into four major regions including North America (the US and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East and Africa (MEA)). Asia-Pacific is expected to have significant growth during the forecast period. The availability of cost-efficient manufacturing and low-cost fibers, increasing trend towards smart devices and adoption of branded clothing are the prime factors that are driving the growth of the e-textile market in the region. Disposable income is also increasing in these economies considerably that would further contribute to its growth.



North America is estimated to dominate the E-textile Market.



Based on geography, North America is projected to have the major share in the global e-textile. factors attributed to the growth of the market in these regions involve a large number of companies working in the region, awareness among people, and high disposable income. The US is the major revenue contributor to the e-textile market during the forecast period. The presence of several market players is one of the prominent factors fueling the market growth in this region. Besides, the adoption of smart technologies in the e-textile industry in the region is another factor that is encouraging the market growth prospects.



Market Players Outlook



The key players in the synthetic diamond market contributing significantly by providing different types of products and increasing their geographical presence across the globe. The key players of the market are OHMATEX A/S, Sensoria Inc., Xenoma Inc., AiQ Smart Clothing Inc., Interactive Wear AG, among others. These market players adopt different marketing strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, R&D, product launches, and geographical expansions so on.





