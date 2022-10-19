Global e-Prescription Systems Market to Reach $5.7 Billion by 2027

Abstract: What`s New for 2022? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.

New York, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global e-Prescription Systems Industry"
Global e-Prescription Systems Market to Reach $5.7 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for e-Prescription Systems estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.7 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 17.9% over the period 2020-2027. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 17% CAGR and reach US$3.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 19.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $489.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 23.4% CAGR

The e-Prescription Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$489.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 23.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.4% and 16.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.9% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 14 Featured) -
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.
Athenahealth, Inc.
Cerner Corporation
Change Healthcare Inc.
Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (CPSI)
DrFirst, Inc.
eClinicalWorks LLC
Epic Systems Corporation
GE Healthcare
Greenway Health LLC
Henry Schein, Inc.
MEDITECH
Practice Fusion, Inc.


I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
e-Prescription Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
e-Prescription Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for e-Prescription Systems by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for e-Prescription Systems
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Solutions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Solutions by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Solutions by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Services by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
On-Premise by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for On-Premise by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for On-Premise by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hospitals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Web &
Cloud Based by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Web & Cloud Based by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Web & Cloud Based by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Office Based Physicians by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Office Based Physicians by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Office Based Physicians
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pharmacies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for Pharmacies by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Pharmacies by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 25: World e-Prescription Systems Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
e-Prescription Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
e-Prescription Systems by Product - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 27: USA Historic Review for e-Prescription Systems by
Product - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 28: USA 15-Year Perspective for e-Prescription Systems by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions and
Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
e-Prescription Systems by Delivery mode - Web & Cloud Based and
On-Premise - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 30: USA Historic Review for e-Prescription Systems by
Delivery mode - Web & Cloud Based and On-Premise Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 31: USA 15-Year Perspective for e-Prescription Systems by
Delivery mode - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Web &
Cloud Based and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
e-Prescription Systems by End-Use - Hospitals, Office Based
Physicians and Pharmacies - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 33: USA Historic Review for e-Prescription Systems by
End-Use - Hospitals, Office Based Physicians and Pharmacies
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 34: USA 15-Year Perspective for e-Prescription Systems by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Office Based Physicians and Pharmacies for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

CANADA
Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
e-Prescription Systems by Product - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 36: Canada Historic Review for e-Prescription Systems by
Product - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 37: Canada 15-Year Perspective for e-Prescription Systems
by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
e-Prescription Systems by Delivery mode - Web & Cloud Based and
On-Premise - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 39: Canada Historic Review for e-Prescription Systems by
Delivery mode - Web & Cloud Based and On-Premise Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 40: Canada 15-Year Perspective for e-Prescription Systems
by Delivery mode - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Web &
Cloud Based and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
e-Prescription Systems by End-Use - Hospitals, Office Based
Physicians and Pharmacies - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 42: Canada Historic Review for e-Prescription Systems by
End-Use - Hospitals, Office Based Physicians and Pharmacies
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 43: Canada 15-Year Perspective for e-Prescription Systems
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Office Based Physicians and Pharmacies for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

JAPAN
e-Prescription Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
e-Prescription Systems by Product - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 45: Japan Historic Review for e-Prescription Systems by
Product - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 46: Japan 15-Year Perspective for e-Prescription Systems
by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
e-Prescription Systems by Delivery mode - Web & Cloud Based and
On-Premise - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 48: Japan Historic Review for e-Prescription Systems by
Delivery mode - Web & Cloud Based and On-Premise Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 49: Japan 15-Year Perspective for e-Prescription Systems
by Delivery mode - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Web &
Cloud Based and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
e-Prescription Systems by End-Use - Hospitals, Office Based
Physicians and Pharmacies - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 51: Japan Historic Review for e-Prescription Systems by
End-Use - Hospitals, Office Based Physicians and Pharmacies
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 52: Japan 15-Year Perspective for e-Prescription Systems
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Office Based Physicians and Pharmacies for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

CHINA
e-Prescription Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 53: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
e-Prescription Systems by Product - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 54: China Historic Review for e-Prescription Systems by
Product - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 55: China 15-Year Perspective for e-Prescription Systems
by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
e-Prescription Systems by Delivery mode - Web & Cloud Based and
On-Premise - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 57: China Historic Review for e-Prescription Systems by
Delivery mode - Web & Cloud Based and On-Premise Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 58: China 15-Year Perspective for e-Prescription Systems
by Delivery mode - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Web &
Cloud Based and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 59: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
e-Prescription Systems by End-Use - Hospitals, Office Based
Physicians and Pharmacies - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 60: China Historic Review for e-Prescription Systems by
End-Use - Hospitals, Office Based Physicians and Pharmacies
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 61: China 15-Year Perspective for e-Prescription Systems
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Office Based Physicians and Pharmacies for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

EUROPE
e-Prescription Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
e-Prescription Systems by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 63: Europe Historic Review for e-Prescription Systems by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 64: Europe 15-Year Perspective for e-Prescription Systems
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
e-Prescription Systems by Product - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 66: Europe Historic Review for e-Prescription Systems by
Product - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 67: Europe 15-Year Perspective for e-Prescription Systems
by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
e-Prescription Systems by Delivery mode - Web & Cloud Based and
On-Premise - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 69: Europe Historic Review for e-Prescription Systems by
Delivery mode - Web & Cloud Based and On-Premise Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 70: Europe 15-Year Perspective for e-Prescription Systems
by Delivery mode - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Web &
Cloud Based and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
e-Prescription Systems by End-Use - Hospitals, Office Based
Physicians and Pharmacies - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 72: Europe Historic Review for e-Prescription Systems by
End-Use - Hospitals, Office Based Physicians and Pharmacies
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 73: Europe 15-Year Perspective for e-Prescription Systems
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Office Based Physicians and Pharmacies for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

FRANCE
e-Prescription Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 74: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
e-Prescription Systems by Product - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 75: France Historic Review for e-Prescription Systems by
Product - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 76: France 15-Year Perspective for e-Prescription Systems
by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 77: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
e-Prescription Systems by Delivery mode - Web & Cloud Based and
On-Premise - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 78: France Historic Review for e-Prescription Systems by
Delivery mode - Web & Cloud Based and On-Premise Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 79: France 15-Year Perspective for e-Prescription Systems
by Delivery mode - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Web &
Cloud Based and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 80: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
e-Prescription Systems by End-Use - Hospitals, Office Based
Physicians and Pharmacies - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 81: France Historic Review for e-Prescription Systems by
End-Use - Hospitals, Office Based Physicians and Pharmacies
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 82: France 15-Year Perspective for e-Prescription Systems
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Office Based Physicians and Pharmacies for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

GERMANY
e-Prescription Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 83: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
e-Prescription Systems by Product - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 84: Germany Historic Review for e-Prescription Systems by
Product - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 85: Germany 15-Year Perspective for e-Prescription
Systems by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 86: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
e-Prescription Systems by Delivery mode - Web & Cloud Based and
On-Premise - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 87: Germany Historic Review for e-Prescription Systems by
Delivery mode - Web & Cloud Based and On-Premise Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 88: Germany 15-Year Perspective for e-Prescription
Systems by Delivery mode - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Web & Cloud Based and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 89: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
e-Prescription Systems by End-Use - Hospitals, Office Based
Physicians and Pharmacies - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 90: Germany Historic Review for e-Prescription Systems by
End-Use - Hospitals, Office Based Physicians and Pharmacies
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 91: Germany 15-Year Perspective for e-Prescription
Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Office Based Physicians and Pharmacies for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

ITALY
Table 92: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
e-Prescription Systems by Product - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 93: Italy Historic Review for e-Prescription Systems by
Product - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 94: Italy 15-Year Perspective for e-Prescription Systems
by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 95: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
e-Prescription Systems by Delivery mode - Web & Cloud Based and
On-Premise - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 96: Italy Historic Review for e-Prescription Systems by
Delivery mode - Web & Cloud Based and On-Premise Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 97: Italy 15-Year Perspective for e-Prescription Systems
by Delivery mode - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Web &
Cloud Based and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 98: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
e-Prescription Systems by End-Use - Hospitals, Office Based
Physicians and Pharmacies - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 99: Italy Historic Review for e-Prescription Systems by
End-Use - Hospitals, Office Based Physicians and Pharmacies
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 100: Italy 15-Year Perspective for e-Prescription Systems
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Office Based Physicians and Pharmacies for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

UNITED KINGDOM
e-Prescription Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 101: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
e-Prescription Systems by Product - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 102: UK Historic Review for e-Prescription Systems by
Product - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 103: UK 15-Year Perspective for e-Prescription Systems by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions and
Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 104: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
e-Prescription Systems by Delivery mode - Web & Cloud Based and
On-Premise - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 105: UK Historic Review for e-Prescription Systems by
Delivery mode - Web & Cloud Based and On-Premise Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 106: UK 15-Year Perspective for e-Prescription Systems by
Delivery mode - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Web &
Cloud Based and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 107: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
e-Prescription Systems by End-Use - Hospitals, Office Based
Physicians and Pharmacies - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 108: UK Historic Review for e-Prescription Systems by
End-Use - Hospitals, Office Based Physicians and Pharmacies
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 109: UK 15-Year Perspective for e-Prescription Systems by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Office Based Physicians and Pharmacies for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

SPAIN
Table 110: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
e-Prescription Systems by Product - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 111: Spain Historic Review for e-Prescription Systems by
Product - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 112: Spain 15-Year Perspective for e-Prescription Systems
by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 113: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
e-Prescription Systems by Delivery mode - Web & Cloud Based and
On-Premise - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 114: Spain Historic Review for e-Prescription Systems by
Delivery mode - Web & Cloud Based and On-Premise Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 115: Spain 15-Year Perspective for e-Prescription Systems
by Delivery mode - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Web &
Cloud Based and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 116: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
e-Prescription Systems by End-Use - Hospitals, Office Based
Physicians and Pharmacies - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 117: Spain Historic Review for e-Prescription Systems by
End-Use - Hospitals, Office Based Physicians and Pharmacies
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 118: Spain 15-Year Perspective for e-Prescription Systems
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Office Based Physicians and Pharmacies for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

RUSSIA
Table 119: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
e-Prescription Systems by Product - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 120: Russia Historic Review for e-Prescription Systems by
Product - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 121: Russia 15-Year Perspective for e-Prescription
Systems by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 122: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
e-Prescription Systems by Delivery mode - Web & Cloud Based and
On-Premise - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 123: Russia Historic Review for e-Prescription Systems by
Delivery mode - Web & Cloud Based and On-Premise Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 124: Russia 15-Year Perspective for e-Prescription
Systems by Delivery mode - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Web & Cloud Based and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 125: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
e-Prescription Systems by End-Use - Hospitals, Office Based
Physicians and Pharmacies - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 126: Russia Historic Review for e-Prescription Systems by
End-Use - Hospitals, Office Based Physicians and Pharmacies
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 127: Russia 15-Year Perspective for e-Prescription
Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Office Based Physicians and Pharmacies for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 128: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for e-Prescription Systems by Product - Solutions and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 129: Rest of Europe Historic Review for e-Prescription
Systems by Product - Solutions and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 130: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for
e-Prescription Systems by Product - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 131: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for e-Prescription Systems by Delivery mode - Web &
Cloud Based and On-Premise - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 132: Rest of Europe Historic Review for e-Prescription
Systems by Delivery mode - Web & Cloud Based and On-Premise
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 133: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for
e-Prescription Systems by Delivery mode - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Web & Cloud Based and On-Premise for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 134: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for e-Prescription Systems by End-Use - Hospitals,
Office Based Physicians and Pharmacies - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 135: Rest of Europe Historic Review for e-Prescription
Systems by End-Use - Hospitals, Office Based Physicians and
Pharmacies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 136: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for
e-Prescription Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Hospitals, Office Based Physicians and
Pharmacies for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
e-Prescription Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 137: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for e-Prescription Systems by Geographic Region - Australia,

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
